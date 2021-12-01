Investing in BayFirst Financial (NASDAQ:BAFN) a year ago would have delivered you a 108% gain

When you buy shares in a company, there is always a risk that the price drops to zero. On the other hand, if you find a high quality business to buy (at the right price) you can more than double your money! For example, the BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN) share price has soared 106% in the last 1 year. Most would be very happy with that, especially in just one year! On the other hand, we note it's down 9.8% in about a month. We note that the broader market is down 2.3% in the last month, and this may have impacted BayFirst Financial's share price. BayFirst Financial hasn't been listed for long, so it's still not clear if it is a long term winner.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

BayFirst Financial was able to grow EPS by 193% in the last twelve months. It's fair to say that the share price gain of 106% did not keep pace with the EPS growth. Therefore, it seems the market isn't as excited about BayFirst Financial as it was before. This could be an opportunity. The caution is also evident in the lowish P/E ratio of 3.62.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqCM:BAFN Earnings Per Share Growth December 1st 2021

It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on BayFirst Financial's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. As it happens, BayFirst Financial's TSR for the last 1 year was 108%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

BayFirst Financial shareholders should be happy with the total gain of 108% over the last twelve months, including dividends. We regret to report that the share price is down 4.0% over ninety days. It may simply be that the share price got ahead of itself, although there may have been fundamental developments that are weighing on it. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for BayFirst Financial you should be aware of.

We will like BayFirst Financial better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

