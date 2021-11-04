Investing in Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) three years ago would have delivered you a 105% gain

The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put in. But in contrast you can make much more than 100% if the company does well. For example, the Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) share price has soared 105% in the last three years. Most would be happy with that. It's also up 16% in about a month. But this could be related to good market conditions -- stocks in its market are up 8.7% in the last month.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Azure Power Global wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last 3 years Azure Power Global saw its revenue grow at 22% per year. That's much better than most loss-making companies. Along the way, the share price gained 27% per year, a solid pop by our standards. But it does seem like the market is paying attention to strong revenue growth. That's not to say we think the share price is too high. In fact, it might be worth keeping an eye on this one.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NYSE:AZRE Earnings and Revenue Growth November 4th 2021

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 36% in the last year, Azure Power Global shareholders lost 12%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 7%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Azure Power Global you should know about.

