Investing in Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) a year ago would have delivered you a 13% gain

These days it's easy to simply buy an index fund, and your returns should (roughly) match the market. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. To wit, the Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) share price is 13% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market decline of around 23% (not including dividends) in the same period. That's a solid performance by our standards! Note that businesses generally develop over the long term, so the returns over the last year might not reflect a long term trend.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Aziyo Biologics isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Aziyo Biologics actually shrunk its revenue over the last year, with a reduction of 5.7%. The stock is up 13% in that time, a fine performance given the revenue drop. To us that means that there isn't a lot of correlation between the past revenue performance and the share price, but a closer look at analyst forecasts and the bottom line may well explain a lot.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. If you are thinking of buying or selling Aziyo Biologics stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Aziyo Biologics shareholders have gained 13% over the last year. And the share price momentum remains respectable, with a gain of 20% in the last three months. This suggests the company is continuing to win over new investors. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Aziyo Biologics better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 6 warning signs for Aziyo Biologics (3 don't sit too well with us) that you should be aware of.

Aziyo Biologics is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

