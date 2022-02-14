Investing in AutoNation (NYSE:AN) three years ago would have delivered you a 169% gain

It hasn't been the best quarter for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 19% in that time. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last three years have been very strong. In three years the stock price has launched 169% higher: a great result. After a run like that some may not be surprised to see prices moderate. If the business can perform well for years to come, then the recent drop could be an opportunity.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 3 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

AutoNation was able to grow its EPS at 52% per year over three years, sending the share price higher. The average annual share price increase of 39% is actually lower than the EPS growth. Therefore, it seems the market has moderated its expectations for growth, somewhat. This cautious sentiment is reflected in its (fairly low) P/E ratio of 6.05.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NYSE:AN Earnings Per Share Growth February 14th 2022

We know that AutoNation has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? This free interactive report on AutoNation's balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that AutoNation has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 34% in the last twelve months. That's better than the annualised return of 17% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand AutoNation better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for AutoNation (1 can't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.