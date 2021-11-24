Investing in Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) five years ago would have delivered you a 89% gain

If you buy and hold a stock for many years, you'd hope to be making a profit. But more than that, you probably want to see it rise more than the market average. But Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) has fallen short of that second goal, with a share price rise of 89% over five years, which is below the market return. On a brighter note, more newer shareholders are probably rather content with the 38% share price gain over twelve months.

So let's investigate and see if the longer term performance of the company has been in line with the underlying business' progress.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During five years of share price growth, Arrow Electronics achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 20% per year. This EPS growth is higher than the 14% average annual increase in the share price. So one could conclude that the broader market has become more cautious towards the stock. This cautious sentiment is reflected in its (fairly low) P/E ratio of 9.27.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:ARW Earnings Per Share Growth November 24th 2021

It is of course excellent to see how Arrow Electronics has grown profits over the years, but the future is more important for shareholders. You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Arrow Electronics has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 38% in the last twelve months. That's better than the annualised return of 14% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Arrow Electronics you should be aware of.

We will like Arrow Electronics better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

