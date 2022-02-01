Investing in Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) three years ago would have delivered you a 78% gain

Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) shareholders might understandably be very concerned that the share price has dropped 51% in the last quarter. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last three years have been respectable. It beat the market return of 72% in that time, gaining 78%.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Arcimoto isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last 3 years Arcimoto saw its revenue grow at 91% per year. That's well above most pre-profit companies. The share price rise of 21% per year throughout that time is nice to see, and given the revenue growth, that gain seems somewhat justified. So now might be the perfect time to put Arcimoto on your radar. If the company is trending towards profitability then it could be very interesting.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGM:FUV Earnings and Revenue Growth February 1st 2022

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. If you are thinking of buying or selling Arcimoto stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

Over the last year, Arcimoto shareholders took a loss of 73%. In contrast the market gained about 10%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Fortunately the longer term story is brighter, with total returns averaging about 21% per year over three years. The recent sell-off could be an opportunity if the business remains sound, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long-term growth trend. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Arcimoto (including 1 which is a bit unpleasant) .

Of course Arcimoto may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of growth stocks.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

