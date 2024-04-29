Investing in Amphenol (APH)? Don't Miss Assessing Its International Revenue Trends

Have you assessed how the international operations of Amphenol (APH) performed in the quarter ended March 2024? For this maker of fiber-optic products, possessing an expansive global footprint, parsing the trends of international revenues could be critical to gauge its financial resilience and growth prospects.

In the modern, closely-knit global economic landscape, the capacity of a business to access foreign markets is often a key determinant of its financial well-being and growth path. Investors now place great importance on grasping the extent of a company's dependence on international markets, as it sheds light on the firm's earnings stability, its skill in leveraging various economic cycles and its broad growth potential.

International market involvement serves as insurance against economic downturns at home and enables engagement with economies that are growing more quickly. Still, this move toward diversification is not without its challenges, as it involves navigating through the fluctuations of currencies, geopolitical threats, and the distinctive nature of various markets.

While delving into APH's performance for the past quarter, we observed some fascinating trends in the revenue from its foreign segments that are commonly modeled and observed by analysts on Wall Street.

The company's total revenue for the quarter stood at $3.26 billion, increasing 9.5% year over year. Now, let's delve into APH's international revenue breakdown to gain insights into the significance of its operations beyond home turf.

Trends in APH's Revenue from International Markets

China accounted for 20.6% of the company's total revenue during the quarter, translating to $670.4 million. Revenues from this region represented a surprise of -5.34%, with Wall Street analysts collectively expecting $708.2 million. When compared to the preceding quarter and the same quarter in the previous year, China contributed $843.5 million (25.4%) and $619.1 million (20.8%) to the total revenue, respectively.

During the quarter, Other foreign locations contributed $1.47 billion in revenue, making up 45.2% of the total revenue. When compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion, this meant a surprise of +15.64%. Looking back, Other foreign locations contributed $1.37 billion, or 41.1%, in the previous quarter, and $1.3 billion, or 43.8%, in the same quarter of the previous year.

Projected Revenues in Foreign Markets

The current fiscal quarter's total revenue for Amphenol, as projected by Wall Street analysts, is expected to reach $3.28 billion, reflecting an increase of 7.3% from the same quarter last year. The breakdown of this revenue by foreign region is as follows: China is anticipated to contribute 21.5% or $703.37 million and Other foreign locations 40.5% or $1.33 billion.

Analysts expect the company to report a total annual revenue of $13.37 billion for the full year, marking an increase of 6.5% compared to last year. The expected revenue contributions from China and Other foreign locations are projected to be 22% ($2.94 billion) and 40.3% ($5.39 billion) of the total revenue, in that order.

The Bottom Line

Amphenol's reliance on international markets for revenues offers both opportunities and risks. Hence, keeping an eye on its international revenue trends could significantly help forecast the company's prospects.

In a world where international interdependencies and geopolitical conflicts are ever-increasing, Wall Street analysts closely monitor these trends for companies having international presence to adjust their earnings forecasts. Of course, there are several other factors, including a company's standing within its home borders, that influence analysts' earnings forecasts.

We at Zacks strongly focus on the dynamic earnings forecast of companies, given that empirical studies have demonstrated its potent impact on the immediate price movement of stocks. Invariably, there's a positive relationship -- upward earnings predictions often result in an increase in stock prices.

The Zacks Rank, our proprietary stock rating tool, comes with an externally validated impressive track record. It effectively utilizes shifts in earnings projections to act as a dependable barometer for forecasting short-term stock price trends.

Currently, Amphenol holds a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), signifying its potential to outperform the overall market's performance in the forthcoming period.

Assessing Amphenol's Stock Price Movement in Recent Times

Over the past month, the stock has gained 4.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's 2% decrease. The Zacks Computer and Technology sector, of which Amphenol is a part, has declined 1.9% over the same period. The company's shares have increased 16.5% over the past three months compared to the S&P 500's 4.6% increase. Over the same period, the sector has risen 4.2%.

