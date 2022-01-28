Investing in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) five years ago would have delivered you a 58% gain

If you buy and hold a stock for many years, you'd hope to be making a profit. Better yet, you'd like to see the share price move up more than the market average. Unfortunately for shareholders, while the Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) share price is up 58% in the last five years, that's less than the market return. Some buyers are laughing, though, with an increase of 35% in the last year.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the five years of share price growth, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals moved from a loss to profitability. That would generally be considered a positive, so we'd expect the share price to be up.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqGS:AMPH Earnings Per Share Growth January 28th 2022

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 35% over the last year. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 10%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Amphastar Pharmaceuticals better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Amphastar Pharmaceuticals .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

