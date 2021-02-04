Investing in America's Security and Critical Infrastructure

The Nasdaq Yewno Aerospace & Defense Index (Ticker: DEFENSE) was launched on October 19, 2020, with a base value of 1,000.00 and 50 constituents. The index employs a novel, alternative data-based approach to define the universe of companies that are critical to maintaining and enhancing the national security of the United States. By disregarding traditional sector classifications from the likes of S&P and

MSCI (GICS), the index methodology instead focuses on the underlying data that captures the full extent of economic relationships between various companies and defense-related arms of the US government. The index methodology also considers an important indicator of any company’s prospects for growth in the industry: research and development efforts as quantified by patent filings. The “patent factor” leverages machine learning – developed by Nasdaq’s product partner, Yewno – to identify the multipronged, thematic relationships between individual scientific advances and their real-world applications across commerce and investment. As a result, DEFENSE represents a highly differentiated, dynamic evolution in constructing an Aerospace & Defense index for the economy and geopolitics of the 21st century. The end result is a relatively diversified portfolio of investments and a more accurate representation of the corporate leaders in the industry.

ETFs currently tracking DEFENSE include the VictoryShares Protect America ETF (Ticker:SHLD).

Read the entire research report here.

