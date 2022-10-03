Investing in American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) five years ago would have delivered you a 80% gain

Stock pickers are generally looking for stocks that will outperform the broader market. And while active stock picking involves risks (and requires diversification) it can also provide excess returns. For example, long term American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) shareholders have enjoyed a 80% share price rise over the last half decade, well in excess of the market return of around 35% (not including dividends). On the other hand, the more recent gains haven't been so impressive, with shareholders gaining just 19%.

So let's assess the underlying fundamentals over the last 5 years and see if they've moved in lock-step with shareholder returns.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the last half decade, American Realty Investors became profitable. That's generally thought to be a genuine positive, so we would expect to see an increasing share price.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers). NYSE:ARL Earnings Per Share Growth October 3rd 2022

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that American Realty Investors has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 19% in the last twelve months. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 12%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand American Realty Investors better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for American Realty Investors (1 is significant) that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

