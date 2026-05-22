Investing in Haemonetics (HAE)? Don't Miss Assessing Its International Revenue Trends

Did you analyze how Haemonetics (HAE) fared in its international operations for the quarter ending March 2026? Given the widespread global presence of this provider blood management systems for health care providers and blood collectors, scrutinizing the trends in international revenues becomes imperative to assess its financial strength and future growth possibilities.

In the current era of a tightly interconnected global economy, the proficiency of a company to penetrate international markets significantly influences its financial health and trajectory of growth. For investors, the key is to grasp how reliant a company is on overseas markets, as this provides insights into the durability of its earnings, its ability to exploit different economic cycles, and its overall growth capabilities.

Participation in global economies acts as a defense against economic difficulties at home and a pathway to more rapidly developing economies. However, it also comes with the complexities of dealing with fluctuating currencies, geopolitical risks and different market dynamics.

While delving into HAE's performance for the past quarter, we observed some fascinating trends in the revenue from its foreign segments that are commonly modeled and observed by analysts on Wall Street.

The recent quarter saw the company's total revenue reaching $346.35 million, marking an improvement of 4.8% from the prior-year quarter. Next, we'll examine the breakdown of HAE's revenue from abroad to comprehend the significance of its international presence.

A Look into HAE's International Revenue Streams

Of the total revenue, $18.4 million came from Japan during the last fiscal quarter, accounting for 5.3%. This represented a surprise of -3.32% as analysts had expected the region to contribute $19.04 million to the total revenue. In comparison, the region contributed $18.14 million, or 5.4%, and $16.11 million, or 4.9%, to total revenue in the previous and year-ago quarters, respectively.

Europe accounted for 15.3% of the company's total revenue during the quarter, translating to $52.9 million. Revenues from this region represented a surprise of +16%, with Wall Street analysts collectively expecting $45.6 million. When compared to the preceding quarter and the same quarter in the previous year, Europe contributed $48.28 million (14.2%) and $42.28 million (12.8%) to the total revenue, respectively.

Other International generated $3.11 million in revenues for the company in the last quarter, constituting 0.9% of the total. This represented a surprise of -21.19% compared to the $3.95 million projected by Wall Street analysts. Comparatively, in the previous quarter, Other International accounted for $1.81 million (0.5%), and in the year-ago quarter, it contributed $2.77 million (0.8%) to the total revenue.

Revenue Forecasts for the International Markets

The current fiscal quarter's total revenue for Haemonetics, as projected by Wall Street analysts, is expected to reach $331.76 million, reflecting an increase of 3.2% from the same quarter last year. The breakdown of this revenue by foreign region is as follows: Japan is anticipated to contribute 4.4% or $14.56 million, Europe 13.8% or $45.89 million and Other International 0.9% or $2.87 million.

For the entire year, the company's total revenue is forecasted to be $1.4 billion, which is an improvement of 5.1% from the previous year. The revenue contributions from different regions are expected as follows: Japan will contribute 5% ($70.27 million), Europe 13% ($181.68 million) and Other International 1% ($14.42 million) to the total revenue.

Key Takeaways

Relying on global markets for revenues presents both prospects and challenges for Haemonetics. Therefore, scrutinizing its international revenue trends is key to effectively forecasting the company's future outlook.

In an environment where global interconnections and geopolitical skirmishes are intensifying, Wall Street analysts keep a keen eye on these trends, particularly for firms with overseas operations, to adjust their earnings predictions. Moreover, a range of other aspects, including how a company fares in its home country, significantly affects these projections.

We at Zacks strongly focus on the dynamic earnings forecast of companies, given that empirical studies have demonstrated its potent impact on the immediate price movement of stocks. Invariably, there's a positive relationship -- upward earnings predictions often result in an increase in stock prices.

The Zacks Rank, our proprietary stock rating tool, comes with an externally validated impressive track record. It effectively utilizes shifts in earnings projections to act as a dependable barometer for forecasting short-term stock price trends.

At the moment, Haemonetics has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), signifying that its performance may align with the overall market trend in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

A Look at Haemonetics' Recent Stock Price Performance

The stock has increased by 3.9% over the past month compared to the 5.5% increase of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. Meanwhile, the Zacks Medical sector, which includes Haemonetics,has increased 0.6% during this time frame. Over the past three months, the company's shares have experienced a loss of 0.5% relative to the S&P 500's 8% increase. Throughout this period, the sector overall has witnessed a 7.4% decrease.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.