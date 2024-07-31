Investing in Graphene Companies (Updated 2024)

Graphene is often heralded as the “wonder material” of the 21st century, and investing in graphene companies offers investors exposure to a growing number of graphene applications across a diverse set of industries.

In terms of size, Grand View Research is forecasting that the global graphene market will grow at a compound annual growth rate of 35.1 percent between 2024 and 2030 to reach US$1.609 billion. The firm says that revenue for electronics industry applications will be a major contributor to the growth in demand for graphene.

Demand for graphene coatings and composites will come from the energy storage, aerospace and automotive industries industries, among others. Graphene coatings are used in batteries, conductors and generators to improve energy efficiency and performance, while lightweight graphene composites are being used in aircraft and automobiles.

According to Fortune Business Insights, the graphene market is mainly being driven by demand from the Asia-Pacific region, due in large part to favorable government policies, academic researching and increasing graphene investment. Rising demand from the automotive, marine, aerospace and defense industries in this region are also important factors.

For those interested in how to invest in graphene, here’s a look at eight publicly traded graphene companies making moves in the market today, based on research gleaned from intelligence firms Grand View Research and Fortune Business Insights. These top graphene stocks are listed in alphabetical order, and all data was accurate as of July 31, 2024.

1. Black Swan Graphene (TSXV:SWAN)

Market cap: US$26.14 million

Black Swan Graphene describes itself as an emerging powerhouse in the bulk graphene business. UK-based global chemicals manufacturer Thomas Swan & Co. holds a 15 percent interest in Black Swan, and brings a portfolio of patents and intellectual property related to graphene production. Through this partnership, Black Swan is building out a fully integrated supply chain from mine to graphene products.

Black Swan launched a number of new graphene products in 2024, such as its GraphCore 01 family of graphene nanoplatelets products, which includes powders and polymer-ready masterbatches designed for the polymer industry.

In June, the company announced a commercial partnership with advanced materials engineering company Graphene Composites that will see Black Swan’s graphene used in the fabrication of GC Shield, a patented ballistic protection technology.

2. CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV)

Market cap: US$26.62 million

CVD Equipment produces chemical vapor deposition, gas control and other types of equipment and process solutions for developing and creating materials and coatings for a range of industrial applications, including aerospace engine components, medical implants, semiconductors, battery nanomaterials and solar cells.

CVD processing can be used to produce graphene and nanomaterials such as carbon nanotubes and silicon nanowires. Its PVT200 system is designed to grow silicon carbide crystals for the manufacture of 200 millimeter wafers. The company kicked off the year with a number of orders in the first quarter from key customers, including an order for its PVT200 system from a new customer as well as a multi-system order from an industrial customer for its silicone carbide CVD coating reactors.

3. Directa Plus (LSE:DCTA)

Market cap: GBP 19.32 million

Leading graphene nanoplatelet producer Directa Plus makes products designed for commercial applications such as textiles and composites. The Italy-based firm has developed a patented graphene material named G+ Graphene Plus, which is both portable and scalable. Directa Plus casts a wide net, even using its graphene for golf balls with the aim of improving users’ control and swings using elasticity.

Directa Plus inked in December what it called a "landmark agreement" to acquire a proprietary system for preparing graphene compounds for market-ready battery and polymer applications, opening up two more potential markets for Directa Plus products.

In April, the company announced the installation of its GiPave high-tech asphalt at the Imola Circuit for the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix held in May 2024 as part of the Formula 1 World Championship. GiPave uses graphene and recycled plastics to create a cleaner, more sustainable asphalt product.

4. First Graphene (ASX:FGR,OTCQB:FGPHF)

Market cap: AU$33.62 million

First Graphene is an advanced materials company that has developed an environmentally sound method of converting ultra-high-grade graphite into the competitively priced, high-quality graphene in bulk quantities.

The firm is working with three Australian universities on developing graphene products and associated intellectual properties, including PureGRAPH, its graphene powder. First Graphene is vertically integrated, and applications for its products extend to fire retardancy, energy storage and concrete, among others.

In May, the company secured a distribution agreement with global distributor Bisley & Company. The agreement is initially for the Australian and New Zealand markets with the potential for additional markets. The five-year contract represents a significant milestone for the commercialization of First Graphene's PureGRAPH material, according to the press release.

5. G6 Materials (TSXV:GGG,OTCQB:GPHBF)

Market cap: C$1.39 million

G6 Materials provides low-cost graphene solutions for a variety of commercial, research and military applications. The company’s wholly owned subsidiary, Graphene Laboratories, offers more than 100 graphene and graphene-related products to over 14,000 customers worldwide through its ecommerce website. Some of the firm’s most notable clients are NASA, Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Samsung Electronics (KRX:005930) and IBM (NYSE:IBM).

In March, G6 Materials announced TSX approval of its technology license agreement with Graphene Corp, a subsidiary of Elcora Advanced Materials (TSXV:ERA), for the intellectual property (IP) rights associated with the latter's graphene coating technologies and patents. G6 Materials will use the technologies to diversify its product portfolio.

"G6 Materials is thrilled to announce the acquisition of the license for this cutting-edge graphene coating technology," G6 CEO Guy Bourgeois said. "This strategic decision underscores our commitment to revenue growth outlined in our corporate plan and positions us at the forefront of the rapidly evolving materials industry."

6. Haydale Graphene Industries (LSE:HAYD,OTC Pink:HDGHF)

Market cap: GBP 6.295 million

Through its subsidiaries, Haydale Graphene Industries designs, develops and commercializes advanced materials. The company has developed a patented proprietary and scalable plasma process that’s aimed at functionalizing graphene and other nanomaterials. Using the technology, Haydale is able to supply tailored solutions to both raw materials suppliers and product manufacturers.

Through its partnership with the University of Manchester’s Graphene Engineering Innovation Centre (GEIC), Haydale Graphene is researching and developing graphene-based innovations such as conductive ink heating applications for the automotive and future homes sectors.

In July, Haydale announced that a feasibility study has shown initial indications that Haydale's plasma-functionalized graphene can capture carbon dioxide.

7. NanoXplore (TSXV:GRA,OTCQX:NNXPF)

Market cap: C$424.82 million

Established in 2011, NanoXplore is able to produce high volumes of graphene at affordable prices due to its unique and environmentally friendly production process. The company’s GrapheneBlack graphene powder can be used in plastic products to greatly increase their reusability and recyclability.

NanoXplore is also targeting lithium-ion batteries with its patented SiliconGraphene battery anode material solution, which employs GrapheneBlack as a coating agent around silicon to make a safer, more reliable cell. NanoXplore's graphene products are also being used in internal combustion engine vehicles.

Earlier this year, as part of its five year strategic plan, NanoXplore increased the production capacity at its St-Clotilde, Québec plant. The capacity expansion will enable the company to meet increased demand for its graphene-enhanced composite products.

8. Talga Group (ASX:TLG)

Market cap: AU$163.44 million

Talga Group is a vertically integrated battery anode and materials company, mining its own graphite and producing anodes. It has operations in Sweden, Japan, Australia, Germany and the UK. The company also produces graphene additives for use by materials manufacturers in applications such as concrete, coatings, plastics and energy storage.

Talga has the Talphite and Talphene lines of graphene products, which include conductive additives for battery cathode and anode products, solid-state anodes and graphite recycling.

The company is currently undertaking a scoping study to assess expansion options at its Vittangi graphite project in Sweden in an effort to better address the global battery anode market.

Private graphene companies​

The graphene stocks listed above are by no means the only graphene-focused companies. Investors interested in graphene would also do well to learn more about the private companies focused on graphene technology, including 2D Carbon Tech, ACS Material, Advanced Graphene Products, Graphene Platform, Graphenea, Grafoid and XG Sciences.

​FAQs for graphene

​What is graphene?

Graphene is a single layer of carbon atoms arranged in a hexagonal lattice. First produced in 2004, when professors at England's University of Manchester used Scotch tape to peel flakes of graphene off of graphite, the material is 200 times stronger than steel and thinner than a single sheet of paper. Graphene has many possible applications in various fields, such as batteries, sensors, solar panels, electronics, medical equipment and sports gear.

​What are some good properties of graphene?

Graphene’s outstanding properties include high thermal and electrical conductivity, high elasticity and flexibility, high hardness and resistance, transparency and the ability to generate electricity via exposure to sunlight.

​What is the difference between graphene and graphite?

Graphene and graphite are both allotropes of carbon, meaning they are structurally different forms of the same element. A key difference between them is that graphene is a single layer of graphite.

This is an updated version of an article originally published by the Investing News Network in 2015.



