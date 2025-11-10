Investing in Fortinet (FTNT)? Don't Miss Assessing Its International Revenue Trends

Have you assessed how the international operations of Fortinet (FTNT) performed in the quarter ended September 2025? For this network security company, possessing an expansive global footprint, parsing the trends of international revenues could be critical to gauge its financial resilience and growth prospects.

In the current era of a tightly interconnected global economy, the proficiency of a company to penetrate international markets significantly influences its financial health and trajectory of growth. For investors, the key is to grasp how reliant a company is on overseas markets, as this provides insights into the durability of its earnings, its ability to exploit different economic cycles, and its overall growth capabilities.

Participation in global economies acts as a defense against economic difficulties at home and a pathway to more rapidly developing economies. However, it also comes with the complexities of dealing with fluctuating currencies, geopolitical risks and different market dynamics.

While delving into FTNT's performance for the past quarter, we observed some fascinating trends in the revenue from its foreign segments that are commonly modeled and observed by analysts on Wall Street.

For the quarter, the company's total revenue amounted to $1.72 billion, experiencing an increase of 14.4% year over year. Next, we'll explore the breakdown of FTNT's international revenue to understand the importance of its overseas business operations.

A Dive into FTNT's International Revenue Trends

Of the total revenue, $713.7 million came from Europe Middle East and Africa during the last fiscal quarter, accounting for 41.4%. This represented a surprise of +5.47% as analysts had expected the region to contribute $676.71 million to the total revenue. In comparison, the region contributed $667.1 million, or 40.9%, and $599.3 million, or 39.7%, to total revenue in the previous and year-ago quarters, respectively.

Asia Pacific and Japan generated $330.7 million in revenues for the company in the last quarter, constituting 19.2% of the total. This represented a surprise of +0.69% compared to the $328.44 million projected by Wall Street analysts. Comparatively, in the previous quarter, Asia Pacific and Japan accounted for $304.1 million (18.7%), and in the year-ago quarter, it contributed $284.8 million (18.9%) to the total revenue.

Prospective Revenues in International Markets

The current fiscal quarter's total revenue for Fortinet, as projected by Wall Street analysts, is expected to reach $1.86 billion, reflecting an increase of 12% from the same quarter last year. The breakdown of this revenue by foreign region is as follows: Europe Middle East and Africa is anticipated to contribute 41.1% or $763.16 million, and Asia Pacific and Japan 18.9% or $351.73 million.

For the full year, the company is expected to generate $6.75 billion in total revenue, up 13.3% from the previous year. Revenues from Europe Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific and Japan are expected to constitute 40.5% ($2.74 billion), and 18.8% ($1.27 billion) of the total, respectively.

Key Takeaways

Fortinet's leaning on foreign markets for its revenue stream presents a mix of chances and challenges. Therefore, a vigilant watch on its international revenue movements can greatly aid in projecting the company's future direction.

In an era of growing international interdependencies and escalating geopolitical disputes, Wall Street analysts are vigilant in tracking these trends for businesses with a global reach, in order to refine their predictions of earnings. It should be noted, however, that a multitude of other elements, such as a company's domestic position, also play a significant role in shaping the earnings forecasts.

We at Zacks strongly focus on the dynamic earnings forecast of companies, given that empirical studies have demonstrated its potent impact on the immediate price movement of stocks. Invariably, there's a positive relationship -- upward earnings predictions often result in an increase in stock prices.

The Zacks Rank, our proprietary stock rating mechanism, demonstrates a notable performance history confirmed through external audits. It effectively utilizes the power of earnings estimate revisions to act as a predictor of a stock's price performance in the near term.

At the moment, Fortinet has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), signifying that its performance may align with the overall market trend in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

A Review of Fortinet's Recent Stock Market Performance

The stock has declined by 1.5% over the past month compared to the 0.3% increase of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. Meanwhile, the Zacks Computer and Technology sector, which includes Fortinet,has increased 1.2% during this time frame. Over the past three months, the company's shares have experienced a gain of 3.4% relative to the S&P 500's 6.4% increase. Throughout this period, the sector overall has witnessed a 10.8% increase.

