In the upcoming webcast, Investing for tomorrow, today: Exploring the future of health care, Steve Jones, Client Portfolio Manager, Principal Global Systematic Solutions; Jeffrey Schwarte, Portfolio Manager and Head of Systematic Solutions, Principal Global Systematic Solutions; and Matthew Cohen, Head of ETF Specialist Team, Principal Global Investors, will highlight the healthcare and technology investment themes and their place in your portfolios.

Specifically, the Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (Nasdaq: BTEC) can provide a targeted investment strategy designed to capitalize on innovation in the healthcare sector.

With its positioning at the cusp of healthcare innovation, a theme being spotlighted by the COVID-19 pandemic, BTEC is proving youthful healthcare investments that can be served. BTEC seeks to tap into the increasing demand for healthcare solutions as demographic trends have driven healthcare spending to more than double in the last 20 years, according to Principal.

BTEC tracks the Nasdaq U.S. Healthcare Innovators Index, which is designed to provide exposure to early-stage small-capitalization healthcare companies. These are primarily biotechnology and life science, which have the potential to create cures for cancer, develop new medical technologies, or spearhead other medical advances.

Additionally, the ETF provides access to specialized healthcare solutions, bringing an efficient, systematic approach to identifying and selecting smaller healthcare companies that many investors neglect.

Since the coronavirus outbreak, health care technology has come to the fore, with various innovations receiving focus as a means to combat the virus. Similar trends continue to benefit BTEC, keeping the fund away from debates such as insurance and pharmaceuticals pricing.

Financial advisors who are interested in learning more about the future of health care can register for the Thursday, April 29 webcast here.

