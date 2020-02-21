Investing For Beginners: The Best Ways to Start Picking Stocks

Hello and welcome to Zacks Investing For Beginners, a video series that aims to provide you with the knowledge and tools every investor needs.

In this episode, host Ben Rains, explores some of the best ways to start buying and picking stocks. First, investors must understand what they want to get out of a particular stock, whether that be growth, income, value, or any one of the array of other investment strategies.

Investors can also choose to buy different types of securities, such as Exchange-Traded Funds. Then the goal is to decide how much money you are willing to invest and begin to allocate and diversify, accordingly.

However, there are thousands of options to pick from. Therefore, investors should start by narrowing down the potential list to companies in the S&P 500, for example, or use a stock screening tool like the one we have at Zacks.com (https://www.zacks.com/screening/stock-screener).

We will continue to dive into more foundational concepts in our Zacks Investing for Beginners series. In the meantime, feel free to check out our other video content on Zacks YouTube channel for everything from personal finance to options trading.

