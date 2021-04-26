Embracing environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles to enhance long-term value has become a strategic goal for both businesses and investors. As ESG strategies proliferate, what ideas should investors turn to to make the most informed decisions possible?

In the upcoming webcast, Investing for a Brighter Tomorrow with ESG ETFs, Rene Reyna, Head of Thematic and Specialty Product Strategy ETFs and Indexed Strategies, Invesco; Andy Blocker, Head of US Government Affairs, Invesco; and Morgan Ellis, Vice President, ESG Research, MSCI, will explore ESG investing trends, the political impact of the growing space, and strategies to invest in a brighter tomorrow.

For example, on Earth Day, Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) launched the Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF (GBLD). With the launch of GBLD, Invesco expands its relationship with MSCI and will be the first asset manager in the United States to license the MSCI Global Green Building Index for an ETF.

The Invesco MSCI Green Building ETF tries to reflect the performance of the MSCI Global Green Building Index, a subset of the MSCI Global Environment Index, which includes companies with maximum exposure to the green building theme. This includes companies involved in the design, construction, redevelopment, retrofitting, or third-party certification of green-certified properties to effect climate change mitigation and adaptation. The index is reviewed quarterly, and any changes are implemented on the last business day of February, May, August, and November.

"We see ESG as an essential part of the solution to building a sustainable future, and an important agent of change in driving a more holistic perspective on the investment industry’s critical role in creating value to support a brighter tomorrow. We also recognize how important ESG is to our clients, communities, and stakeholders. That’s why we offer a broad suite of ESG-focused ETFs centered on a range of important issues including sustainable energy and decarbonization, water conservation, and solar power," said Invesco.

Financial advisors who are interested in learning more about ESG ETFs can register for the Tuesday, April 27 webcast here.

