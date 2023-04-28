Investing FAQ: The Three Most Common Questions People Ask Me

When I meet people and, in the course of conversation, tell them that I have made a living from financial markets for most of my life and that I contribute daily here, most want to talk about it. That means that I talk to a lot of people who are not experts or industry insiders, but regular people with regular hopes, dreams, and concerns. They each have an individual goal and timeline for their investing, they have differing political views, and different levels of wealth but there are some questions that regularly come up in those conversations from different people throughout that spectrum. Here are three of the most common questions and, and the answers that I typically give to them.

"Where is the Stock Market Going?"

The most frequent question, of course, is “Where is the stock market going?” to which I usually give the honest if somewhat uninformative answer “Up and down.” That is flippant and designed to lighten the mood, but it does illustrate a couple of important points.

From a trading perspective, the first thing I was taught when was that you must always understand that even your best ideas can be wrong. The market, or an individual stock, currency pair, contract, or whatever you are trading, will move both up and down, and will often do so based on information and influences that weren’t available or didn’t exist when you did your analysis.

Understanding and accepting that is vital if you are going to trade in a disciplined way. If not, then when the market moves against you, which it will on a large percentage of trades for even the smartest trader, you will find yourself unwilling or unable to cut the losing position. You have done extensive research and logically you are right, you will tell yourself, so the market must be wrong and the price will surely come back if you just wait.

Not necessarily.

If the market moves against you, either you got something wrong or there is new information that has changed the picture. Cut and think again.

For most investors, though, predicting market moves should not be your goal. When you start investing is much less important than how you do it, and if you invest regularly with long-term goals, the best time to start is always now. Worrying about the short-term direction of the market stops you from starting immediately and encourages investing in one lump sum when you think it is at the bottom.

However, if you accept that the market will go up and down somewhat unpredictably, but within a long-term upward trend, then starting right now and dollar cost averaging, buying small amounts at regular intervals, are the obvious things to do. Both of those have proven over time to be good strategies for long-term investors.

"What Do You Think Of XYZ?"

Another common question concerns a specific stock. Again, this is not something to which I ever feel I can give a clear answer. When I write about an individual stock, I do my research beforehand, even if it is something with which I am familiar, like with Tesla or Apple, to provide two examples. Even in those cases, I have to update my view based on the current information and the look of the chart, and giving a view on something without doing that work would be irresponsible.

Often, though, the stock concerned won’t even be one of the better-known ones that I might have a general feeling about, but instead is something more obscure, that maybe some family member or friend has told them to buy. In those instances, I have to gently remind the questioner that I don’t keep constant track of all of the thousands of publicly traded stocks and the fortunes of the companies that issued them, so cannot give them an informed view of each one without several days of study.

The point I am trying to make here is that even those of us who follow the markets every day have to do some research before reaching a conclusion about any stock at any given point in time, even those with which we are familiar. You should always check at least the basics of anything before you invest. What industry is the company in? Do they make money, or have they shown significant growth to this point? Does the chart give any encouragement or sound a warning bell? These are the things that should guide your investing decisions, not a tip from an acquaintance, even if that acquaintance is me!

"Is There Going to Be a Recession?"

This has been probably the most common question I have been asked over the last six months, but its popularity has ebbed and flowed forever. There is always, it seems, a looming crisis of some kind that people can worry about if they choose. But that is the point: worrying about something that might happen in the future but hasn’t happened yet is a choice. We cannot know what the future will bring, and worrying about what may happen often paralyzes people in terms of dealing with current conditions. As it was put to me many years ago by a respected boss, “trade on what is, not what might be, and you will be fine.”

All we can do is look at the data and the markets and form an opinion of the likelihood of a recession at that time, while keeping in mind that, like a company’s prospects, that likelihood can change every day or sometimes even every hour. The funny thing is, as I usually point out when answering this one, the best indicator of the likelihood of a recession is actually the market but, by definition, that likelihood is priced in, so there is nothing to be gained from trading on the market’s view.

Final thoughts

I am sure that the kind of answers I give to these questions limits the size of my friend group. People who meet me who are not themselves involved in markets seem to expect some sparkling, insightful answers to their questions, but instead they typically receive a somewhat cautious, non-committal response. That may make me a boring person in the eyes of many, but these are the honest answers, and probably the best advice I can give to traders and investors is to be wary of anyone who answers these kinds of questions with what seems like certainty.

