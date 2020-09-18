Investing During Coronavirus: Tech Stocks Drag the Market Lower Friday

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Latest Updates:

Tech Stocks Drag the Market Lower Friday

[Friday, September 18, 4:02 pm]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Limelight Networks Stock Looks Hot on Analyst Upgrade

[Friday, September 18, 2:34 pm]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Buy Roche Stock on Coronavirus Drug Results

[Friday, September 18, 1:56 pm]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

The Death of the Smartphone

[Friday, September 18, 1:14 pm]

Contributed by Matt McCall and the InvestorPlace Research Staff

3 Lumber Stocks to Buy as the Housing Market Surges

[Friday, September 18, 12:55 pm]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

A Potential ChargePoint Debut Should Have EV Bulls Excited

[Friday, September 18, 10:41 am]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

GlaxoSmithKline and Sanofi Stock Still Look Hot on Vaccine News

[Friday, September 18, 9:48 am]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Stocks Open Higher Friday as TikTok Takes Center Stage

[Friday, September 18, 9:31 am]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Stocks Close Lower Thursday on Fed Outlook, Jobless Claims

[Thursday, September 17, 4:09 pm]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Amazon Stock Is a Buy on Its Suburban Plans

[Thursday, September 17, 3:42 pm]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Moderna Stock Races Higher on Updated Vaccine Timeline

[Thursday, September 17, 10:24 am]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Rallies on FDA Trial Approval

[Thursday, September 17, 9:44 am]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Stocks Slump Thursday on Gloomy Jobless Claims Report

[Thursday, September 17, 9:30 am]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

5 Online Education Stocks to Buy Ahead of the iHuman IPO

[Wednesday, September 16, 4:44 pm]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Stocks Struggle Wednesday Following Fed Announcement

[Wednesday, September 16, 4:02 pm]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Eli Lilly Stock Looks Like a Buy on Antibody Drug Results

[Wednesday, September 16, 1:51 pm]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Did Mr. Trump Just Open the 5G Floodgates?

[Wednesday, September 16, 12:47 pm]

Contributed by Andrew Taylor

Inovio Stock Pops on Plans to Launch Later-Stage Trials

[Wednesday, September 16, 10:37 am]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Eastman Kodak Rebounds on Committee Findings

[Wednesday, September 16, 10:19 am]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Stocks Open Higher Ahead of Federal Reserve Meeting

[Wednesday, September 16, 9:31 am]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Stocks Cut Gains to Close Out Tuesday Trading

[Tuesday, September 15, 4:03 pm]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Bristol-Myers Squibb and Pfizer Offer New Coronavirus Potential

[Tuesday, September 15, 3:21 pm]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Novavax Looks Hot on New Manufacturing Vaccine Deal

[Tuesday, September 15, 2:03 pm]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

5 Pet-Friendly Stocks to Buy on Petco IPO Rumors

[Tuesday, September 15, 10:41 am]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Opendoor SPAC Looks to Ride the Housing Market Boom

[Tuesday, September 15, 10:39 am]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Stocks Look Set to Continue Gains on Tuesday

[Tuesday, September 15, 9:31 am]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Tesla Stock Is Still Climbing on Battery Day Tweet

[Tuesday, September 15, 9:03 am]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

The GoodRx IPO Should Benefit From Coronavirus Catalysts

[Monday, September 14, 4:19 pm]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Did Vaccine Stocks Break the September Curse?

[Monday, September 14, 4:02 pm]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

6 Restaurant Stocks to Buy as Fall Draws Near

[Monday, September 14, 3:13 pm]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Vaxart Stock Shoots Higher on Human Trial News

[Monday, September 14, 2:05 pm]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

This Is My No. 1 ‘Buy’ Signal for 1,000% Upside Right Now

[Monday, September 14, 10:46 am]

Contributed by Eric Fry and the InvestorPlace Research Staff

Nvidia Stock Looks Hot on Arm Holdings Acquisition

[Monday, September 14, 10:24 am]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Stocks Open Higher Monday on Vaccine, Merger News

[Monday, September 14, 9:31 am]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Pfizer and BioNTech Pop on Coronavirus Vaccine Updates

[Monday, September 14, 9:15 am]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Positive Early Trading Turns to Pain

[Friday, September 11, 4:17 pm]

Contributed by Jessica Loder

3 Cargo Stocks to Buy for Worldwide Vaccine Shipment

[Friday, September 11, 12:44 pm]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Walmart Looks Hot on Drone Delivery Pilot Program

[Friday, September 11, 11:14 am]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Stocks Turn Higher Friday on Earnings, Tech Rebound

[Friday, September 11, 9:32 am]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Tech Stocks Send Market Lower in Betraying Move

[Thursday, September 10, 4:02 pm]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

3 Retail Stocks to Buy That Are Winning Right Now

[Thursday, September 10, 2:42 pm]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

I Did the Unthinkable... For You

[Thursday, September 10, 1:16 pm]

Contributed by Andrew Taylor

Stocks Open Higher as Jobless Claims Hold Steady

[Thursday, September 10, 9:30 am]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Tech Stocks Rebound, Reopening Plays Cool Wednesday

[Wednesday, September 9, 4:01 pm]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Pfizer and BioNTech Pop on European Vaccine Deal

[Wednesday, September 9, 3:36 pm]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

5 Stocks Set to Soar after the Coronavirus Selloff

[Wednesday, September 9, 1:06 pm]

Contributed by Andrew Taylor

Stocks Open Higher Despite AstraZeneca Blow

[Wednesday, September 9, 9:31 am]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Market Closes Lower as Tech Woes Continue

[Tuesday, September 8, 4:02 pm]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

The Best 5G Stock to Buy Right Now

[Tuesday, September 8, 10:56 am]

Contributed by Andrew Taylor

Tech Stocks Lead the Market Lower on Tuesday

[Tuesday, September 8, 9:32 am]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Loading content...

The post Investing During Coronavirus: Tech Stocks Drag the Market Lower Friday appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.