Investing During Coronavirus: Disney Stock Bulls See More Reasons to Buy

Disney Stock Bulls See More Reasons to Buy

[Friday, May 7, 4:37 p.m.]

Contributed by Jessica Loder

In Bret Kenwell’s stock market wrap-up today, he put the spotlight on Disney (NYSE:DIS). The headlines have been pretty rough for DIS stock lately, but things seem to be taking a turn for the better.

Investors and fans alike had been worried that even once things began to reopen, theme parks and major sporting events – places known for massive crowds — might not pick up where they left off. Would the visitors be too worried about Covid-19 to want to brave the crowds, even with precautions?

But then Shanghai Disney started selling tickets to their reopening on May 11, and those tickets sold out “in minutes.” Sure it’s opening at 30% capacity, but still – it sold out in minutes. Apparently, there is plenty of demand, and that bodes well for when the rest of Disney’s theme parks reopen.

Not only that, but while the big-name locations are closed until further notice, on May 20 some of the stores are opening in Disney Springs, a shopping area at Walt Disney World.

Rosenblatt sees these moves as positives, as earlier openings mean more revenue. Analyst Bernie McTernan wrote “If the timeline for reopening Downtown Disney in Shanghai and the Shanghai Disneyland is similar for Disney Springs and Disney World it suggests Disney World would reopen July 22nd, 41 days ahead of our current forecast.”

Flip Open the Paper and Buy New York Times Stock

[Friday, May 8, 4:16 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Investing in a newspaper, in this economy? That seems a bit outrageous. But according to new reporting from The Wall Street Journal, New York Times (NYSE:NYT) didn’t have that bad of a first quarter.

In fact, the company reported its biggest quarterly increase in digital subscriptions ever, which also helped to push up revenue. The New York Times gained 587,000 new digital subscribers, likely as consumers race to find accurate information about the novel coronavirus.

What is gloomy is the company’s outlook for the current quarter — with predictions for advertising revenue to fall as much as 55%. This problem by no means is unique to The New York Times. Ad-dependent companies all through the investing ecosystem are hurting.

So what does this mean? Well, the paper is attracting new subscribers when it matters most, even though consumer spending is dropping. Plus, it’s likely many investors will price in falling ad revenue in advance. When ad spending rebounds, NYT stock should benefit along with its peers.

But there’s an even more bullish case to be made here. After the report, CFRA analyst Tuna Amobi upgraded shares to a “buy” rating with a $38 price target. It’s not drastic, but it is a good sign.

InvestorPlace’s Josh Enomoto has been bullish on NYT stock since January 2020 — and his catalyst goes beyond the pandemic. As many investing experts predict that President Donald Trump will retake the White House in November, Enomoto thinks The New York Times will see heightened readership as the election approaches. It’s no secret that Trump and the press don’t always get along, which should mean more drama, more subscribers and more share price returns for investors.

Deutsche Bank: General Motors Is Wall Street’s New Darling

[Friday, May 8, 3:36 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Until Wednesday, the only good news in the automotive world seemed to be the birth of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk’s son. That all changed when General Motors (NYSE:GM) reported first-quarter results that had the analyst community cheering.

Granted, it’s a rough world for traditional carmakers. As we’ve previously reported in this blog, General Motors and its competitors — Ford (NYSE:F) and Toyota (NYSE:TM) — have seen sales slump in a big way as the novel coronavirus impacts consumer spending.

Regardless, Wednesday’s earnings report had GM stock up 3%. That’s because adjusted earnings per share of 62 cents seriously beat expectations for 33 cents. General Motors also beat on revenue expectations.

This surprise had Deutsche Bank analyst Emmanuel Rosner “re-upgrade” GM stock to a “buy” rating, just a month after downgrading it to a “hold.” Although shares are still down almost 40% for the year, Rosner thinks they’ve priced in any more bad news. He also interprets the first-quarter results as a sign that cost-cutting measures are working in General Motor’s favor.

From Deutsche Bank’s Emmanuel Rosner:

“GM’s strong [first-quarter] performance and forward-looking outlook … demonstrate the benefit from its proactive actions to transform the business, right size its costs and boost profitability.”

Here’s one more fun note. According to TipRanks, 80% of analysts covering GM stock think it’s a buy now. The average 12-month price target is $31.11, implying almost 40% of upside.

4 Top Gold Stocks to Buy Now

[Friday, May 8, 1:22 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Not too long ago, Bank of America analyst Michael Widmer set an 18-month price target of $3,000 on gold. With that hike he had one catchy message: “The Fed can’t print gold.”

Widmer’s words likely resonate with a lot of investors. As we’ve previously reported in this blog, the Federal Reserve’s unprecedented actions to fight the economic effects of the novel coronavirus have some worried about inflation after the pandemic.

And on Thursday, famed investor Paul Tudor Jones made headlines when he admitted to purchasing bitcoin as a hedge against inflation. Clearly, inflation risk is top of mind.

But gold is the original hedge. One chief executive in the space is calling it a “self-funded insurance policy” as demand for the shiny metal climbs. That’s why InvestorPlace’s Chris Markoch rounded up four gold stocks for investors to consider now. Just as with other hot trends, Markoch cautions against buying into the hype. His recommendations are not speculative — they’re quality plays.

Here are the four stocks he’s recommending now:



Barrick Gold (NYSE: GOLD )

(NYSE: ) Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM )

(NYSE: ) Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE: WPM )

(NYSE: ) Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

It’s Time to Buy Some Small-Cap Stocks

[Friday, May 8, 12:35 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

The novel coronavirus has shed light on several different stock buying strategies. Many experts are recommending that investors buying solid large-cap stocks at discount prices. For example, before the market rebound, leading names like Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) were at crazy low prices. Unfortunately, other investors are staying out of the stock market entirely and focusing on cash.

According to the American Association of Individual Investors, regardless of your strategy, it’s important not to forget small-cap stocks when making pandemic purchases. Why? These smaller names tend to outperform their larger peers after extreme market action.

This phenomenon is known as reversion to the mean. As AAII Journal editor Charles Rotblut writes, reversion to the mean is like a rubber band. When stretched, it snaps back, and sometimes it snaps back fiercely. Small-cap stocks have been stretched to record-cheap prices. If they snap “fiercely” higher, you don’t want to miss out.

So, where should you start? InvestorPlace Markets Analyst Luke Lango has 10 recommendations:



Cardlytics (NASDAQ: CDLX )

(NASDAQ: ) Inseego (NASDAQ: INSG )

(NASDAQ: ) Nio (NYSE: NIO )

(NYSE: ) Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG )

(NASDAQ: ) Stitch Fix (NASDAQ: SFIX )

(NASDAQ: ) Tabula Rasa Healthcare (NASDAQ: TRHC )

(NASDAQ: ) Health Catalyst (NASDAQ: HCAT )

(NASDAQ: ) InMode (NASDAQ: INMD )

(NASDAQ: ) LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN )

(NASDAQ: ) Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR)

2 Unconventional Airline Stocks to Buy Now

[Friday, May 8, 11:27 a.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

In just a few weeks, the novel coronavirus decimated air travel. International borders were closed, airlines stopped serving major hubs and passengers simply stopped flying. But as CNBC’s Leslie Josephs writes, much of the conversation has focused on passenger airlines.

Now, big names like Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL), American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) and United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) are once in again in the news as they ramp up cargo-only flights. Some investors like what they see, and think this pivot shows their comeback potential.

Josephs points out two other airline stocks that aren’t getting as much love — but they really deserve it. Cargo operator Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (NASDAQ:AAWW) is up 40% for the year. That’s way better than the passenger carriers. Shares of Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) are down for the year, but its revenue is way up.

It’s certainly not a bad idea for the traditional passenger carriers to break into the cargo space, but Atlas and ATSG have just been doing it longer. Plus, AAWW and ATSG benefit from partnerships with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) — they’re both contracted to fly for the e-commerce giant.

With that in mind, these unconventional airline stocks deserve a second look. If anything, the pandemic is accelerating e-commerce, and that trend isn’t likely to reverse.

3 Stocks to Buy That Are Long-Term Coronavirus Winners

[Friday, May 8, 10:50 a.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Investors have seriously profited from stocks the novel coronavirus is making more relevant. Clorox (NYSE:CLX), Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEMKT:APT) and Costco (NASDAQ:COST) are all great buys while consumers focus on bulk grocery orders, face masks and disinfecting products.

But in an interview with Investor’s Business Daily, Andrew Horowitz of “The Disciplined Investor” highlighted three stocks investors should be looking to buy now. These move beyond the first phase of the pandemic — focusing instead on the crisis’ long-term impacts.

For example, one stock he recommends is a play on funeral and cremation services. Another company he likes produces high-tech temperature scanners. As states move to reopen, all sorts of venues are likely to implement some sort of temperature check. Earlier in May, investors learned that Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) would begin reopening its mall properties with optional temperature checks for shoppers, and mandatory checks for employees.

So, without further ado, here are Horowitz’s long-term coronavirus winners:



Flir Systems (NASDAQ: FLIR )

(NASDAQ: ) Service Corporation International (NYSE: SCI )

(NYSE: ) Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV)

Stocks Trying to End the Week on a High Note

[Friday, May 8, 9:31 a.m.]

Contributed by Jessica Loder

The Nasdaq moved back into the green on the year yesterday, and last night the U.S. federal government signaled that a new trade war with China may be off the table. Traders seem to be taking that optimism into Friday.

The one big sour note is the April unemployment report, released at 8:30 this morning. The report included a loss of 20.5 million jobs in April, and an unemployment rate of 14.7%. But the plummeting employment rate isn’t exactly new, and the troubling numbers may have already been priced in.

Whatever the reason, stocks are in the green Friday morning. The S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq Composite all opened up for the day.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 1.06%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened higher by 1.32%

The Nasdaq Composite opened higher by 0.7%

Fastly and Twilio Are Set to Be Coronavirus Winners

[Thursday, May 7, 4:42 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

InvestorPlace’s Bret Kenwell highlighted two serious winners in his daily column today. Twilio (NYSE:TWLO), a cloud communications platform, saw its shares close higher by 40%. That’s largely thanks to its stellar second-quarter guidance.

Analysts were calling for estimates of $323.4 million, but Twilio’s management is changing the game. They expect revenue between $365 million and $370 million — remember, most companies are reducing or withdrawing guidance completely.

Thursday’s second winner was cloud computing services provider Fastly (NYSE:FSLY). Shares similarly skyrocketed, closing higher by 46%. After the company hiked its full-year outlook, Kenwell writes it’s refreshing to see that the novel coronavirus isn’t hurting all companies.

A word of caution about chasing the rally here: InvestorPlace Markets Analyst Luke Lango sees a 2024 price target of $140 for Twilio shares. After today, they’re at $170. With this in mind, follow InvestorPlace analyst Matt McCall’s advice and pick up TWLO on the next dip.

Stocks Close Higher Thursday Ahead of Payroll Report

[Thursday, May 7, 4:01 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

As we near the end of the week, it’s time for a little déjà vu. What does that mean? Well, it’s yet another Thursday marked by a grim economic report. This morning, we learned that another 3.2 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits, and the major indices don’t seem to care.

Also, investors once again find themselves in a predicament ahead of the U.S. Department of Labor’s monthly non-farm payrolls report. St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said this report could be one of the worst ever. That’s comforting!

At the same time, this weekend will mark the beginning of several states’ reopening plans. On Friday, 85% of Starbucks’ (NASDAQ:SBUX) stores should be open, and it will be a little easier for consumers to get their daily coffee fix.

In other words, there’s a cognitive dissonance in the market. At market close Thursday, the S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq Composite were well in the green. Will that hold tomorrow morning?



The S&P 500 closed higher by 1.15%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed higher by 0.89%

The Nasdaq Composite closed higher by 1.41%

7 Cryptocurrencies to Buy for the Bitcoin Halvening

[Thursday, May 7, 3:34 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Today, famed investor Paul Tudor Jones made headlines when he announced he was buying bitcoin. According to Bloomberg’s Erik Schatzker, this makes him one of the first big names to do so. And Schatzker’s argument is pretty convincing — he sees cryptos as similar to gold in the 1970s, a great hedge against inflation.

As the Federal Reserve has stepped up its role to fight the economic effects of the novel coronavirus, many experts are worried what unprecedented central bank actions could mean for inflation. That’s why bitcoin — and smaller cryptocurrencies known as altcoins — have been gaining a lot of traction.

Cornell University’s William Cong told InvestorPlace that one of the biggest attractions of cryptocurrencies is that they are decentralized — they’re not linked to the Fed. From Cong:

“Existing currency valuation models do not quite take into consideration decentralization — a potentially distinguishing feature of cryptocurrencies.”

But this decentralization is not the only reason cryptos are hot right now. Bitcoin’s next halvening is just around the corner, and prices have been known to skyrocket after these events. That’s why InvestorPlace analyst Matt McCall is gearing up to share a new crypto recommendation in less than 24 hours.

It’s also why InvestorPlace Markets Analyst Luke Lango is bullish on cryptocurrencies. Ahead of the halvening, he’s recommending that investors buy these seven coins:

Bitcoin (CCC: BTC )

(CCC: ) Zcash (CCC: ZEC )

(CCC: ) Ripple (CCC: XEC )

(CCC: ) Basic Attention Token (CCC: BAT )

(CCC: ) Chainlink (CCC: LINK )

(CCC: ) Synthetix Network Token (CCC: SNX )

(CCC: ) DxChain Token (CCC:DX)

3 Stocks to Buy for a Long-Lasting Bear Market

[Thursday, May 7, 3:06 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Each week, some pretty staggering economic figures have hit the market. Just this morning investors learned that another 3.2 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits. A few days prior, a new report from ADP shows that 20.2 million private jobs were lost in the month of April.

With that in mind, those calling for a long-lasting bear market, like InvestorPlace’s Laura Hoy, don’t seem irrational. An important note is that Hoy isn’t cashing out — she’s recommending stocks best fit to weather tough times.

InvestorPlace also spoke with Scott Baier, Clemson University’s economics department chair, about what economic recovery will look like. He sees a lot riding on the second quarter.

“The keys to the market in Q2 will depend on the progress that is made in our ability to respond to the health threats posed by COVID-19. If [we] are successful at flattening the curve and if state and federal governments have succeeded in making progress the market should begin to bounce back. Similarly, if the fiscal and monetary policies are able to provide support for business to remain open and retain their employees, the market is likely to bounce back in Q2.”

Taking Baier’s words to heart, Hoy says that investors should be looking now for stocks that would benefit from economic recovery, but that also could sustain a longer bear market.

Here are the names on her list:



CVS Health (NYSE: CVS )

(NYSE: ) Dominion Energy (NYSE: D )

(NYSE: ) 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Bernstein: 4 Better Work-From-Home Stocks to Buy

[Thursday, May 7, 2:42 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Bernstein analysts aren’t strangers to the fact that Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) has been a popular pandemic play. But they also know that many investors missed out on the first wave of work-from-home stocks.

Today, a new note to clients brings some good news. As companies like Capital One (NYSE:COF) and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) plan to keep most employees at home for several more months, the remote work trend isn’t going anywhere.

So where should investors look? Analysts Zane Chrane and Mark Moerdler are recommending “secondary beneficiaries” to Zoom’s surge. For instance, companies that provide support to its video conferencing service.

Here are four work-from-home stocks they’re recommending now (subscription required):



Equinix (NASDAQ: EQIX )

(NASDAQ: ) Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN )

(NASDAQ: ) Oracle (NYSE: ORCL )

(NYSE: ) Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)

2 Mobile Gaming Stocks to Buy Now

[Thursday, May 7, 2:30 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

We’ve written often in this blog about video game stocks, but for good reason. Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Sony (NYSE:SNE) both plan to launch new consoles in 2020, and beyond that, the novel coronavirus is rapidly increasing the popularity of video games.

A perfect piece of evidence is Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY). Its Switch console is flying off shelves — almost impossible to find. Much of that demand is thanks to the new Animal Crossing: New Horizons, released just in time for stay-at-home orders.

But, yesterday’s earnings report from Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) is proof that demand for mobile gaming is just as high. Remember Words With Friends and Farmville? Apparently many consumers still do. Zynga CEO Frank Gibeau told Axios that the pandemic is driving consumers back to familiar games.

On that note, Zynga had a stellar earnings report, beating its own estimates. According to Barron’s Eric Savitz, Zynga predicted revenue of $385 million. Instead, it reported $404 million — up a whopping 42% year-over-year. No wonder many InvestorPlace writers, including analyst Matt McCall, have been pounding the table on ZNGA stock.

But there’s a second winner elsewhere in the mobile gaming world. InvestorPlace’s Josh Enomoto recently recommended Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU), the maker of branded games like one for Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Enomoto says the biggest appeal of Glu’s game is that they’re cheaper than consoles, and the games associated with consoles.

While it seems like the entire industry is hot, don’t count out mobile gaming stocks now.

Is There Still Time to Buy Moderna Stock?

[Thursday, May 7, 2:10 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Another day, another pharmaceutical darling. Today it’s shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) that are shooting higher in the market — to the tune of 10.5%.

That’s because the company is testing a vaccine candidate for the novel coronavirus, and once again it’s upping the ante. According to reporting from BioPharma Dive’s Ned Pagliarulo, Moderna already had an “exceptionally ambitious clinical development plan” for its candidate.

On Thursday, though, Moderna released even more ambitious news. As the vaccine candidate works through Phase 1 trials, Moderna is prepping to launch late-stage trials by this summer. As Pagliarulo highlights, just 10 days ago Moderna said it would start those same trials in the fall.

Investors love the ambition. Even without conclusive data, Moderna is ramping up production of the candidate. Consumers, many afraid of participating in a reopened world without a vaccine, are waiting with bated breath.

But MRNA stock has already had a crazy 2020. Shares hit a low just below $18 and climbed as high as $56. Counting Thursday’s intraday rally, they’re resting near $54 now. Can they go higher, or is it too late for new investors to get in on the action?

InvestorPlace’s Ian Cooper says there’s still more room to run, which is why he’s recommending Moderna stock now. He says unprecedented demand for a coronavirus vaccine and the confidence a successful treatment will bring to the market give shares “plenty” of upside potential.

Starbucks Stock Is a Buy as Coffee Cravings Intensify

[Thursday, May 7, 1:25 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Many consumers (myself included) miss the experience of picking up an iced caramel macchiato from Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX). No, iced coffee drinks are not by any means essential. But Starbucks and its peer coffee chains are a symbol of American culture. In particular, Starbucks is a brand deeply embedded in daily life.

That’s why InvestorPlace analyst Matt McCall thinks Starbucks is among the strongest restaurant stocks. Customers are intensely loyal to the Seattle-based chain. Today, he wrote that while SBUX stock has been hit hard by the novel coronavirus — like all other food names — it’s used this time to pivot.

As The Washington Post reported Tuesday, Starbucks is set to reopen 85% of its stores by tomorrow with mobile ordering, contactless payment and curbside pick-up options. Previously, many stores without drive-thru windows were closed.

These reopenings, and Starbucks’ quick pivot to safer service, is a testament to its strength. As McCall writes, that should make SBUX stock a buy now.

Shares are up 3.5% in intraday trading.

Buy Peloton Stock as Consumers Panic Buy Peloton Bikes

[Thursday, May 7, 1:10 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

In perhaps a sign of these bizarre times, consumers are panic buying Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) bikes. Yes, these bikes come with a $2,000-plus price tag. But they also represent a certain quality — and a luxury brand — for athletes unable to hit the gym.

After its 2019 initial public offering, many investors scoffed at Peloton. Who was buying luxury bikes? To make matters worse, a poorly planned holiday commercial spurred widespread outrage. Now, though, it looks like Peloton is making a comeback.

As reported by the team at Morning Brew, Peloton’s revenue climbed 66% and hit $525 million. That definitely beat analyst expectations. On top of that, it added 1.1 million users to its digital fitness platform, where it offers virtual classes alongside its equipment.

InvestorPlace’s Chris Markoch has long been rallying behind fitness stocks for our new at-home world. In early April he listed PTON shares as some of the top names to buy. At the time, Markoch argued that social distancing was forcing people to change their habits — and more consumers were choosing to get fit with Peloton.

Even once social distancing ends, many fitness buffs will see gyms as scary germ factories. That should bode well for Peloton’s continued success in 2020 and beyond.

One thing to watch: As Morning Brew highlights, Peloton has halted deliveries of its treadmill. This product typically retails for $4,295 and is too big for safer delivery options the company is using for its signature bike. Will a return of treadmill sales further boost PTON?

10 AI Stocks to Buy for Solid Income Now

[Thursday, May 7, 11:35 a.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Yes, our world currently revolves around toilet paper, face masks and all sorts of disinfecting products. But beneath the surface, megatrends in tech like 5G and artificial intelligence are still evolving. In fact, after the pandemic, we will rely on these new technologies for innovations in critical areas like healthcare and communications.

But recognizing the hype in these technologies poses a risk to investors. Not all companies engaging with AI are stocks you want in your portfolio. So then how do you sort through the noise to profit?

InvestorPlace analyst Neil George is all about finding solid, profitable opportunities. Within the 5G space, he looks at software companies, data center companies and even a finance company at the heart of Silicon Valley startups.

Here are the 10 AI stocks he’s recommending now:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA: VGT )

(NYSEARCA: ) AT&T (NYSE: T )

(NYSE: ) Verizon (NYSE: VZ )

(NYSE: ) Samsung (OTCMKTS: SSNLF )

(OTCMKTS: ) Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC )

(NASDAQ: ) Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT )

(NASDAQ: ) Digital Realty Trust (NYSE: DLR )

(NYSE: ) Corporate Office Properties (NYSE: OFC )

(NYSE: ) Hercules Capital (NYSE: HTGC )

(NYSE: ) Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Stocks Open Higher Despite Unemployment Figure

[Thursday, May 7, 9:31 a.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Another 3.17 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits, more than analysts expected from Thursday’s report. However, it seems that investors are mostly shrugging off this weekly gloom.

It’s safe to say the major indices are — stocks are well in the green Thursday morning. The S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq Composite all opened up for the day. Plus, with this morning’s open, the Nasdaq Composite has erased its 2020 loss.



The S&P 500 opened higher by 1.33%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened higher by 1.12%

The Nasdaq Composite opened higher by 1.35%

Nio Stock Soars on April Delivery Figures

[Wednesday, May 6, 4:38 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

There’s a particular type of optimistic investor that loves Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE:NIO). The company represents massive potential — but it hasn’t had an easy journey. It has faced cash crunches, high levels of criticism and a lot of market doubt. Shares rest now just above $3.60.

But part of its struggle has been universal. In the first quarter, car sales were deeply impacted as the novel coronavirus kept people inside. That’s why the company’s April results had Nio stock gain 10.4% in the stock market today.

As InvestorPlace’s Bret Kenwell wrote in his daily column, the company delivered 3,155 vehicles in April. That’s up more than 100% from March. And, it’s also a great testament to China’s economic recovery.

According to TipRanks, Nio stock has been racking up hold and sell ratings. But today’s report could be just what the company needs to gain new investor favor. Bank of America analyst Ming-Hsun Lee gave it a “buy” rating today and a $5 price target. That alone gave investors hope.

So, is it a buy now? InvestorPlace Markets Analyst Luke Lango thinks so. He wrote Monday that Nio has the potential for “HUGE” gains. That’s because he sees the electric vehicle market, especially in China, set for a massive boom.

Stocks Reverse Course Wednesday, Shedding Gains

[Wednesday, May 6, 4:01 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Earlier this morning, bulls seemed set to have a good day. More and more states are jumping on board the reopening bandwagon, and nations around the world are doing the same. But with the exception of the Nasdaq Composite, stocks shed their gains over the course of the day.

Investors have a lot to consider, including the health risks associated with reopening. Retailers are struggling with bankruptcy and further stimulus funding seems far away. Perhaps it’s not all that surprising the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average couldn’t stay in the green.



The S&P 500 closed lower by 0.7%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed lower by 0.91%

The Nasdaq Composite closed higher by 0.51%

3 Solar Stocks to Buy as Renewable Energy Regains Interest

[Wednesday, May 6, 3:47 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

When InvestorPlace’s Larry Ramer recommended three top solar stocks in February 2020, he likely had no idea the novel coronavirus was about to sweep the world. It’s also likely that he didn’t predict the ensuing pandemic would throw Russia into an oil price war with Saudi Arabia. But boy, this year has been a doozy.

In March and April, renewable energy seemed doomed. With crude oil at rock-bottom prices, there just was less appeal for alternate sources. As Bloomberg’s Anthony Di Paola writes, cheap crude used to deter investments in renewable energy, particularly in nations dependent on oil sales.

But May 2020 is showing that things are changing. Di Paola writes that countries in the Middle East are surprisingly moving forward with renewable energy projects. Saudi Arabia is pushing to drastically up its renewable capacity by 2030, and in April took the next steps in selecting solar projects.

In the United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi and Dubai are moving forward with building solar plants after receiving “record-low” bids. So, it seems like solar power is still hot.

For investors who want to get ahead of the rebound, here are Ramer’s three picks:

JinkoSolar (NYSE: JKS )

(NYSE: ) SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR )

(NASDAQ: ) Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ)

On another positive note, shares of all three companies are climbing in the stock market today.

Did Disney Stock Just Start Its Comeback Story?

[Wednesday, May 6, 3:22 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

In many ways, Disney’s (NYSE:DIS) earnings report was a disaster for the company. It reported a 58% drop in operating income for its parks and cruises segment — one of its most iconic. Overall, Disney’s earnings per share came in at 60 cents, missing expectations for 89 cents. And it’s suspending its dividend for the first half of the year.

That’s all bad news. But there’s a silver lining boosting DIS stock in the market today.

CNBC’s Jessica Bursztynsky writes that its Disney+ streaming service now has 54.1 million subscribers. That’s up from 33.5 million at the end of March.

Yes, the streaming service certainly isn’t driving the bulk of Disney’s revenue. And yes, critics are right in saying Disney is fundamentally associated with Cinderella’s castle, not a living room couch. But the quick success of Disney+ highlights the power of the company, and what InvestorPlace’s Chris Markoch sees as the crux of its comeback story.

Even as a serious bull, Markoch isn’t denying that Disney faces some serious challenges. However, he’s confident that at least a handful of curious consumers will return to Florida and California parks as soon as they reopen. That’s why he says with some faith, trust, pixie dust and hand sanitizer, DIS stock is a buy right now.

Here’s a final note: Disneyland’s Shanghai location will begin reopening May 11. Investors should keep a close eye on that process.

Here’s the Bull Case From Warren Buffett’s Annual Meeting

[Wednesday, May 6, 2:48 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

If you’ve checked the financial news in the last few days, you’ve likely seen some doom-and-gloom headlines about Warren Buffett’s annual Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A, NYSE:BRK.B) meeting. Some investors are focusing on a “tone shift.” Buffett is known for being incredibly pro-America and incredibly optimistic. But this time around he isn’t buying stocks.

InvestorPlace’s Dana Blankenhorn wrote today that Buffett’s cash hoarding is representative of deeper economic troubles in America. The Federal Reserve has stepped in to save demand, but Americans aren’t spending money. Frankly, Blankenhorn writes, many don’t have money to spend.

Buffett also sold airline stocks — some of his more noteworthy investments. He also is hinting at another market correction, with what InvestorPlace’s Will Ashworth describes as a less-confident approach than during the Great Recession.

If the Oracle of Omaha isn’t buying, isn’t that a terrible sign? While there are certainly problems in today’s market, including the income inequality Blankenhorn highlights, Buffett’s virtual meeting wasn’t a destruction of the bull case.

In fact, Ashworth writes that many of Berkshire Hathaway’s businesses are doing well. Some are even increasing headcounts in the midst of a pandemic, which is a comforting sign of their health.

From a sentiment perspective, Buffett isn’t suddenly betting against America. He’s merely cautioning investors that it’s impossible to predict tomorrow, or even next month, as the novel coronavirus continues to affect the world.

Beyond that, Buffett needs what you could call an elephant-sized deal to profit. He has $125 billion to work with — throwing money into the market better be worth his time.

So what’s the takeaway? The 89-year-old Buffett is being cautious, and he’s looking for better values to step in and buy. That doesn’t mean it’s time to cash out, because you certainly won’t end up with his $125 billion cash pile. You’re better sticking it out in the market.

3 Teleconferencing Stocks to Buy Now

[Wednesday, May 6, 2:06 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Yesterday, we reported that Capital One (NYSE:COF) will keep the majority of its employees working from home until September. To many experts, that’s far from an irrational move.

Even Berkshire Hathaway’s (NYSE:BRK.A, NYSE:BRK.B) Warren Buffett is speaking up about remote work. According to InvestorPlace’s Ian Cooper, the Oracle of Omaha sees the pandemic making permanent changes to office life.

In other words, many Americans who began working from home because of the novel coronavirus will not return to traditional offices just because lockdown protocols are lifting.

Tech stocks that play into telework — and specifically teleconferencing — have been some of this year’s biggest winners. But should you throw your money behind any old videoconferencing name?

Cooper doesn’t think so. Instead, he sees these three stocks as the top plays in the space now:



Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM )

(NASDAQ: ) Slack Technologies (NYSE: WORK )

(NYSE: ) RingCentral (NYSE:RNG)

The Buzz Behind Bitcoin’s Price Surge

[Wednesday, May 6, 12:55 p.m.]

Contributed by Nicholas Stern

Bitcoin is hovering around $9,200 at the moment. It’s up over 11% in the past week and over 30% in the past month.

There’s a buzz in the air, and many in the industry are pointing to bitcoin’s halving as one reason generating the recent excitement and price action.

Indeed, searches for “bitcoin halving” on Google have increased exponentially in recent weeks.

Source: InvestorPlace

More and more people are clamoring to figure out what’s behind this change to bitcoin’s mining reward and why it could lead to higher prices.

If you’re not familiar with the halving (or halvening), basically, it happens about every four years when the supply of new bitcoin coming on the market gets cut in half. The idea is if the supply drops at a time when demand is likely to increase, prices can skyrocket. Well, that day is coming quick!

Investors who know their stuff about bitcoin, like InvestorPlace analyst Matt McCall, have been talking about it for months. Matt recently held a special event that gives folks what they need to know right now to take advantage of this historic opportunity.

The most important thing to remember at this point is that while the halving is just days away, it’s not too late.

According to CoinDesk, recent research by asset manager Bitwise shows that a portfolio balanced with bitcoin can add value, even when prices are historically high.

The research shows a traditional portfolio of 60% stocks and 40% bonds that made room for 2.5% in bitcoin in January 2014 would have increased returns from 26% to nearly 45% by March 31, 2020.

Returns still increased even when bitcoin was added at its to-date all-time high of $20,000 in December 2017, and then saw a substantial pullback.

The bottom line is that while bitcoin is volatile, it’s also not tightly correlated to other assets. That gives bitcoin a leg up for investors seeking to more profitably balance risk and reward in their portfolios.

But that’s not all.

See, while bitcoin’s rise has been impressive, many of the other crypto assets known as altcoins have been doing much better. Altcoins are really where the action’s at these days.

Matt lays out what’s going on with altcoins as the halving approaches, and why their rise should quickly surpass bitcoin’s. Check it out.

UBS: Hiding in Cash Is Not the Answer

[Wednesday, May 6, 12:11 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

In a new note to clients, UBS warned that “sitting in cash is not the answer.” What prompted such an announcement? Well, in the last eight weeks, investors have been piling into money market funds, a specific type of mutual fund that primarily holds cash and other highly liquid assets.

Plus, in the same time period, the amount of cash on the sidelines has leapt $1 trillion to a total of $4.7 trillion. During the entire 2008 financial crisis, that figure increased by less than $500 billion.

It’s clear that the stock market just seems too volatile some days. But one of the biggest takeaways from the Great Recession is that investors who got out of the market and stayed out are some of this decade’s biggest financial losers. That’s why it’s important to park your cash somewhere it will make you money.

So where should you park it? UBS recommends using the novel coronavirus as an opportunity to selectively buy cyclical stocks, defensive stocks and other long-term winners. According to the analysts, this strategy helps minimize risk and volatility while still putting your money to work.

The firm also recommends stocks that are set to benefit from Covid-19, like plays in telemedicine and health tech, fintech, e-commerce, automation and the so-called food revolution.

Look to the Supply Chain for the Next Stocks to Buy

[Wednesday, May 6, 11:40 a.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

The world changed in March 2020, and so did the stock market. Names that were solid in January looked laughable. Stocks that no one was thinking about like Clorox (NYSE:CLX) and Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) suddenly were flying high.

Behind this shake up was the global supply chain. Clorox products were hot because of their disinfectant power, but also because Clorox wipes were impossible to find. Allied Healthcare Products gained popularity as consumers — and healthcare professionals — struggled to find personal protective equipment (PPE).

Now, it seems that those areas of the supply chain are starting to settle into a new normal. But GOBankingRates’ Gabrielle Olya writes that it’s time to prepare for the next phase of panic buying. With that will come new hot stocks. Here are the categories she thinks will be in high demand soon:

Ariel Investments Is Buying Iconic Stocks on the Dip

[Wednesday, May 6, 10:42 a.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

When everything in the market seems upside down, it’s nice to know what the experts are doing. It’s also nice to get a sense for what the experts are thinking.

According to John Rogers, the co-CEO and chief investment officer at Ariel Investments, there’s no doubt that the pandemic-driven downturn is “stunning” and “wrenching.” But he’s not panicking. That should help calm individual investors’ nerves.

Like other famous value investors, Rogers is looking for discounts in hard-hit, iconic brands. On his buy list are Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE), Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) and Royal Caribbean (NYSE:RCL).

It’s good to know Rogers is looking for stocks to buy now. But, he does have a word of caution. He says as concerns about a second wave of the novel coronavirus swirl, the return to normal may be slower than expected.

Stocks Open Higher Wednesday

[Wednesday, May 6, 9:31 a.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Investors are really clamoring for states to reopen — and they’re driving the market higher on Wednesday morning. By the end of this week, several states will have started to lift lockdown measures.

As the market prices in higher levels of consumer spending and reopened businesses, will Wednesday see major gains? I guess we’ll have to wait and see.

With that in mind, the S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq Composite are all opening in the green.



The S&P 500 opened higher by 0.56%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened higher by 0.53%

The Nasdaq Composite opened higher by 0.73%

Learn More About Chegg Before it Goes to $200

[Wednesday, May 6, 8:41 a.m.]

Contributed by Jessica Loder

As more and more people are stuck home, their thoughts turn toward learning something new. And InvestorPlace Markets Analyst Luke Lango sees that as just one of many reasons Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) could be going to $200.

“It increasingly appears that Chegg is taking over the education world,” wrote Lango. “… over the past few years, Chegg has created a strong but niche on-demand connected learning platform which some, but not many, high school and college students use.”

And the proof is in the pudding — or in this case, the earnings report. Not only was its revenue up 35% for the first quarter, but its subscriber numbers were up by about the same. And with social distancing and closed schools still the order of the day for much of the U.S. (historically Chegg’s biggest market), more people may find their way to one of the company’s programs in Q2.

Now, that tailwind won’t last forever. Eventually we’ll get back to some semblance of normal, and many students will go back to learning in a physical school. But Lango sees the company enjoying a higher profile going forward that will lead to more growth. “Thanks to Covid-19, students and academic institutions across the world are pivoting towards online learning platforms. Those platforms have a lot to offer. Consequently, even once physical school resumes, many of those students and institutions will continue to use online learning tools as necessary supplements.”

Chegg would have to do a lot right to get to that $200 target, but it’s already well on its way.

Stocks Close Slightly Higher Tuesday After Cutting Gains

[Tuesday, May 5, 4:01 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Is the White House phasing out its highly watched virus task force? Will meat shortages destroy the U.S. food supply chain? And what did Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk really name his son?

Boy, those are some big questions. In all seriousness, the S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq Composite all closed the day in the green. But they shed gains in the last hour of trading, perhaps as headlines became too overwhelming.

There’s a lot to watch in the market these days, particularly as states continue the push to reopen. Don’t blink, you could miss a massive move.



The S&P 500 closed higher by 0.9%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed higher by 0.56%

The Nasdaq Composite closed higher by 1.13%

3 Stocks to Buy With Big Risks and Big Rewards

[Tuesday, May 5, 3:47 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

With all the uncertainty in the market — and in the broader world — now may seem like the perfect time to sit back, bite your nails and count your cash. But InvestorPlace’s David Moadel has a different idea.

On Tuesday, he shared an argument for taking some big risks in the face of the pandemic. Why? Big risks often mean big potential rewards.

Don’t worry. He’s not recommending stocks from unproven companies. Instead, he’s looking at stocks that have long histories and represent hard-hit industries. Here’s Moadel’s list:



Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS )

(NYSE: ) Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG )

(NYSE: ) Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG)

Wells Fargo: 3 Food Stocks to Put in Your Shopping Cart

[Tuesday, May 5, 3:25 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

We’ve written that hygiene habits are likely to change for good, and trends like telework and telemedicine will stick around — and accelerate. But Wells Fargo analysts are also honing in on another trend gaining permanence thanks to the novel coronavirus.

Before the pandemic, consumers were prone to eating out. Now, forced to eat at home more often, certain food stocks are seeing sales spike. Wells Fargo doesn’t think that trend will immediately reverse.

Here are three food stocks to put in your cart now (subscription required):



Mondelez (NASDAQ: MDLZ )

(NASDAQ: ) Nomad Foods (NYSE: NOMD )

(NYSE: ) Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL)

3 Telework Stocks to Buy as Companies Stay Remote

[Tuesday, May 5, 3:00 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

On Tuesday afternoon, Capital One (NYSE:COF) announced that the majority of its almost 50,000 employees would continue working from home through September. Shares are lagging the market on an otherwise up day.

Investors shouldn’t be surprised by the news. Axios’ Erica Pandey writes that remote work is sticking — more than 50% of American employees are now working from home. That’s up from just 4% before the pandemic.

For some businesses, that’s bad news. As we’ve previously reported, office spaces are likely to change permanently, and continued remote work could harm companies that benefit from urbanization (like luxury apartment REITs). Instead of fretting, though, look for ways to profit from the new normal.

InvestorPlace spoke with Vidyanand Choudhary, a professor and senior associate dean of information systems at the University of California’s Irvine campus. Here’s what he says:

“The need for social distancing and therefore some type of telework will continue for the next year or two. As such, it may lead to a culture shift where working from home becomes the new normal. Longer term, working from home may become more acceptable even after the end of this crisis.”

So what stocks should you buy to benefit from this culture shift? InvestorPlace’s Chris Markoch has a few ideas. He’s recommending Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO), Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) as the top stocks to buy for remote work. InvestorPlace’s Tom Taulli agrees. He just wrote that MSFT stock will continue to benefit from teleworking momentum.

Pfizer and BioNTech Stock Are Rocketing Higher Tuesday

[Tuesday, May 5, 2:21 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Who would have guessed in January that the whole market would be so excited about a potential vaccine? It’s clear things are just radically different. On Tuesday, Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) are taking their turn in the spotlight.

This rally comes after the duo announced they had given their first U.S. volunteers a dose of a novel coronavirus vaccine candidate.

According to BioPharma Dive’s Jonathan Gardner, the companies have already completed dosing in a German study. Now, they will run a U.S. trial across four sites, testing the vaccine to determine if it’s safe and if it can stimulate an immune response to the virus.

Data from the trials will be ready in late May or June. As Gardner writes, Pfizer is preparing to deliver “millions of doses” by the end of 2020. Boy, that’s exciting. PFE stock is up 3% and BNTX stock is up almost 8% in intraday trading.

InvestorPlace’s Todd Shriber is bullish on Pfizer stock for many reasons — he sees it as a long-term investment with potential beyond the coronavirus. That’s why he wrote at the end of April that its drug pipeline and cash balance make it a compelling buy right now.

9 Online Retail Stocks to Buy as Social Distancing Continues

[Tuesday, May 5, 2:14 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

States are reopening, but that doesn’t mean everything is returning to normal. Americans have learned a lot about hygiene and viruses over the last few weeks, and those lessons will stick. Plus, the earliest phases of reopening require strict adherence to social distancing guidelines.

So what does that mean for the economy? As InvestorPlace’s Josh Enomoto writes, it means that some retailers will see the novel coronavirus as a catastrophe. Others will see it as a massive opportunity. InvestorPlace spoke with Thomas Gilbert, an associate professor of finance and business economics at the University of Washington’s Michael G. Foster School of Business. From Gilbert:

“My sense is that innovation is increasing and will increase rapidly in all domains touching ‘remote, distance, cyber, virtual, artificial, automated, etc.’ Online retailing was only 10% of total retailing prior to the virus and I would not be surprised if the new normal will be far far higher, like 50%.”

With that in mind, investors need to find the companies set to benefit from this lasting shift to online retailing. Here are nine online retail stocks Enomoto is watching now:

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN )

(NASDAQ: ) Wayfair (NYSE: W )

(NYSE: ) Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY )

(NASDAQ: ) Shopify (NYSE: SHOP )

(NYSE: ) Home Depot (NYSE: HD )

(NYSE: ) Kroger (NYSE: KR )

(NYSE: ) Target (NYSE: TGT )

(NYSE: ) Best Buy (NYSE: BBY )

(NYSE: ) Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ)

5G Stocks Lead the Market Charge Tuesday

[Tuesday, May 5, 11:51 a.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

President Donald Trump long ago waged a war against China’s Huawei, a company otherwise set to dominate the 5G rollout. Now, thanks to the novel coronavirus, that war is once again front and center. There are two emerging ways to play this anti-Huawei sentiment.

First, some big tech names made even bigger news this morning. With support from the federal government, 30 firms launched the Open RAN Policy Coalition.

According to Axios’ Margaret Harding McGill, the coalition supports a software-driven approach to 5G. In other words, these companies would like to see 5G move away from network hardware. Why? This avoids trapping countries between Huawei and more expensive options, like Nokia (NYSE:NOK) and Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC).

So who’s leading the coalition? Big names like International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and AT&T (NYSE:T) unsurprisingly are involved. Dish Network (NASDAQ:DISH) is set to build a new nationwide wireless network, bringing the smaller company also to the front of the race.

OK, so what’s the other play?

InvestorPlace’s Ian Bezek wrote this morning that he, too, thinks the future of 5G includes a shift away from Huawei. But he likes ERIC stock. According to Harding McGill, Bezek isn’t alone. U.S. Attorney General William Barr supports Ericcson and Nokia.

Regardless of what plan wins, 5G stocks are sure to be hot. They represent a big tech investment in a post-pandemic world.

Wayfair Stock Is an Unlikely Coronavirus Winner

[Tuesday, May 5, 11:25 a.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

I’ve spent an unprecedented amount of time at home, and I’ve become quite familiar with what I don’t like about my apartment. In other words, my to-do list is loaded with small cleaning and organizational tasks. Oh, and I’m looking to buy some nightstands.

Apparently, I’m not alone. As CNBC’s Lauren Thomas reported this morning, Wayfair’s (NYSE:W) first-quarter sales were up 20% year-over-year. According to CEO Niraj Shah, consumers are “disproportionately” investing in home improvement while states remain in lockdown.

That all sounds good. But InvestorPlace analyst Matt McCall added some shocking context to that first-quarter sales figure. Wayfair shares are up 700% from their March lows. That’s crazy. It’s obvious that investors who already got in are happy Tuesday. But is there a chance for new buyers to profit?

InvestorPlace Markets Analyst Luke Lango thinks so. He included Wayfair on a list of 15 tightly wound stocks with “pop” potential. According to Lango, as the company scales, huge revenue growth will translate to big profit growth. If you believe in the future of e-commerce, that sounds like a safe bet.

Plus, Wayfair is a pick in InvestorPlace.com’s Best Stocks for 2020 contest. Long before the pandemic hit, The Motley Fool’s Jason Moser identified it as a top company cashing in on future retail trends.

I can’t imagine ever going to a brick-and-mortar store to buy those nightstands I want. And the numbers show many consumers are in the same boat. Don’t miss out on this high-flying opportunity.

7 Tech Stocks to Buy to Profit from the Pandemic

[Tuesday, May 5, 10:11 a.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Investors have dumped everything — even solid tech stocks — during 2020’s market selloff. Why? The pandemic wrought by the novel coronavirus is hard to predict, and it’s having far-reaching effects.

InvestorPlace’s Ian Bezek has a wake-up call for investors. Tech stocks will be some of the best buys in the new world, and they’re also profiting right now. That’s why he thinks it’s time to start buying up shares.

Still not convinced? Look at how Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) became a hot stock seemingly overnight. Companies that react and thrive through the pandemic are ones you want to hold for the long run.

Here are the seven tech stocks Bezek is watching now:

Ericcson (NASDAQ: ERIC )

(NASDAQ: ) Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW )

(NYSE: ) Facebook (NASDAQ: FB )

(NASDAQ: ) Slack Technologies (NYSE: WORK )

(NYSE: ) Avalara (NYSE: AVLR )

(NYSE: ) Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR )

(NYSE: ) Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP)

Stocks Open Higher Tuesday as States Continue to Open

[Tuesday, May 5, 9:31 a.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

It’s a rather conflicting time in the markets. Yes, states are continuing to reopen. Even hard-hit California will see lockdown restrictions begin easing this Friday, and states like Georgia and Florida are pushing for a true return to normal.

But experts are still sounding the alarm on the novel coronavirus. According to The New York Times, the U.S. is still seeing an increase of 25,000 new cases per day and 1,000 new deaths per day. President Donald Trump revised his outlook on the pandemic over the weekend, noting that 100,000 Americans could die.

As investors try to find balance, it appears that bulls are leading the way Tuesday morning. The S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq Composite are all opening well in the green.



The S&P 500 opened higher by 1.04%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened higher by 0.94%

The Nasdaq Composite opened higher by 1.08%

Goldman Sachs: ConocoPhillips Stock Is a ‘Conviction Buy’

[Monday, May 4, 4:43 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

According to Goldman Sachs analysts, the embattled energy sector is clinging to some rays of hope yet. On Monday, Neil Mehta raised his price target on ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to $51 and named it one of the firm’s “conviction” buys.

As InvestorPlace’s Bret Kenwell wrote in his daily column, Mehta believes that energy stocks are approaching the bottom. With that in mind, he thinks ConocoPhillips is the top energy play. Why? The Goldman Sachs analyst says that COP stock has underperformed relative to larger U.S. names. It’s also closely tied to Brent, the international benchmark for crude oil.

One thing to note — Chevron (NYSE:CVX) previously held this glorious title. According to Kenwell, Goldman Sachs still lists CVX as a “buy,” but it’s moving on to better things with COP stock.

Stocks Close Slightly Higher After Tough Trading

[Monday, May 4, 4:01 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Bulls are working hard to start this week on a strong foot. Stocks struggled most of Monday after opening down, but the major indices crept into the green at the end of the day.

There’s a lot ahead this week — including key earnings results and the non-farm payroll report. Investors are sure to get a closer look at exactly how the pandemic is affecting the economy, and how promises of reopening are turning things around.

With that in mind, the S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq Composite all closed in the green.



The S&P 500 closed higher by 0.42%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed higher by 0.11%

The Nasdaq Composite closed higher by 1.23%

3 Biotech Stocks to Buy for a Market Rebound

[Monday, May 4, 3:47 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

It’s been a rough couple of days for investors. President Donald Trump rekindled trade tensions with China. Southern states — leading the push to reopen — are seeing increases in deaths and new cases of the novel coronavirus. All in all, uncertainty has returned to the market and stocks are in the red.

But according to TipRank’s Maya Sasson, biotech stocks are looking very attractive right now. That’s because the most-recent market downturn is creating better entry points in some top names.

Here are three cheap biotech stocks under $10 Sasson is watching now:



Aptinyx (NASDAQ: APTX )

(NASDAQ: ) Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ: VKTX )

(NASDAQ: ) Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Afterpay Stock Is a Top Play on the Future of Retail

[Monday, May 4, 3:21 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

If you spend even a fraction of the time I do online shopping, then you’re probably familiar with the “buy now, pay later” services from Afterpay (OTCMKTS:AFTPY). If not, then you’re probably familiar with its competitors Klarna and Sezzle. If you haven’t heard of any of those three, then perhaps I engage too heavily in retail therapy.

The short story is that Afterpay and its peers are racking up partnerships with retailers. Instead of paying $32 for a makeup product from Fenty Beauty, you can make four interest-free installments of $8 with Afterpay. While that might seem a tad unnecessary, the appeal is in higher-cost items.

And according to Retail Brew, the pandemic has brought renewed interest in buy now, pay later services. It’s hard to sell shoppers on $100 clothing during an economic crisis, but four installments of $25 is much easier to stomach.

Plus, more brands are embracing Afterpay. Just last week, popular lounge brand Richer Poorer — found at retailers like Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) — partnered with Afterpay.

That’s a lot to like. But wait, there’s more. In news that has AFTPY stock climbing 13% in intraday trading, Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) disclosed a 5% stake in Afterpay. According to press releases, this relationship will bring fintech and online advertising services to the smaller firm.

It’s no secret that retail as we know it is dying. Afterpay stock is the perfect way to invest in the retail of tomorrow. Don’t discount this opportunity.

2 Stocks to Buy for the Return of Live Sports

[Monday, May 4, 2:52 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

It’s been a sad couple of weeks for sports fans. In the past, a weekend would bring highly anticipated games — and lots of revenue for the underlying companies. Now, you’re lucky to find a marble race or a turtle derby on ESPN. How the mighty have fallen.

But many in the investing world are confident that live sports aren’t a thing of the past. In fact, Barron’s Nicholas Jasinski is placing his bet on two sports stocks to buy now.

According to Jasinski, Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) and Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) are top rebound plays. The former is centered around the Madison Square Garden arena. The latter is a play on the arena’s sports teams, the Knicks and the Rangers. It’s definitely an interesting situation.

So what makes MSGE and MSGS worthy investments? For one, an empty arena is still an arena. In other words, it represents valuable real estate. And now that the teams are separately valued from the arena, there’s a big catalyst — scarcity.

Each major sports league has a certain number of teams. That means there’s “scarcity value.” Jasinski writes that the Knicks and Rangers are worth $4.6 billion and $1.7 billion, respectively. MSGS then allows investors to get in on that big value.

Essentially, as Jasinski writes, these are plays on the economy reopening. And in my opinion, it seems pretty unlikely that marble races will be enough to satisfy consumers for years to come. Get ready for the (eventual) return of big league sports with MSGE and MSGS now.

Credit Suisse: 7 Gold Standard Stocks to Buy Now

[Monday, May 4, 1:50 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Investing in stocks that are safer than government bonds — typically considered among the safest investments — definitely sounds appealing. That’s why analysts at Credit Suisse are rounding up new “gold standard” stocks to buy now.

So what is the new gold standard? According to analyst Andrew Garthwaite, these stocks are comparable to the G7 countries in terms of creditworthiness. They also have higher dividend yields than sovereign bonds and have either “outperform” or “neutral” ratings.

Here are the seven names analysts are watching (subscription required):

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL )

(NASDAQ: ) CME Group (NASDAQ: CME )

(NASDAQ: ) Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ )

(NYSE: ) Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT )

(NASDAQ: ) Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG )

(NYSE: ) Visa (NYSE: V )

(NYSE: ) Walmart (NYSE:WMT)

6 New ‘Big Tech’ Contenders to Buy for the New World

[Monday, May 4, 1:36 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

All eyes were on the Big Tech leaders — Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG, NASDAQ:GOOGL), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) — last week. This group’s first-quarter earnings moved the market, and drew crazy amounts of attention as a means for evaluating the pandemic’s damage.

But the team at Morning Brew thinks that these leaders are set to fall off their pedestals. A weekend edition of the newsletter suggests that this group will get disrupted “either by natural industry evolution or alien invasion.”

All joking aside, perhaps such a shake-up is a long time coming. But which companies would take their spots? And how will the novel coronavirus influence Big Tech hegemony?

Here are six publicly traded companies Morning Brew is watching:

Salesforce (NYSE: CRM )

(NYSE: ) Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM )

(NASDAQ: ) Slack (NYSE: WORK )

(NYSE: ) PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL )

(NASDAQ: ) Square (NYSE: SQ )

(NYSE: ) International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM)

There’s a bonus play, too. Private Epic Games — home to Fortnite — is also a pandemic winner. While you can’t invest through traditional markets, Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) holds a 40% stake.

Carnival Announces Return of Cruises: Buy CCL Stock

[Monday, May 4, 12:35 p.m.]

Contributed by Andrew Taylor

Battered cruise ship operator Carnival (NYSE:CCL) announced today that it plans to resume limited cruise services on Aug. 1. Adventurous travelers will be able to book travel with Carnival Cruise Lines for ships departing from Galveston, Texas; Miami, Florida; and Port Canaveral, Florida starting that date.

Only by filling cabins will Carnival start driving revenue and recovery, so the announcement that the company will start setting sail is an important milestone in the company’s return.

Last week, in an article titled, “Carnival Will Trend Higher With Strong Liquidity,” InvestorPlace’s Faisal Humayun announced that, “I believe the stock has more upside from oversold levels.” Humayun does an elegant job describing why Carnival’s recent steps to shore up credit and liquidity make it a stock to buy. Having visibility into the return of active cruising before the end of the summer certainly supports that case.

Also last week, InvestorPlace Markets Analyst Luke Lango highlights Carnival as one of his 30 Consumer Stocks to Buy Once the Coronavirus Pandemic Passes.

Carnival stock is an intriguing possibility for the risk-loving investor with a tolerance for loss. Given that the company has now provided more visibility to the return of operations, investors seeking massive returns won’t have much longer to wait before getting in.

Buy Salesforce Stock for Its Economic Reopening Solutions

[Monday, May 4, 12:18 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

As states begin reopening around the United States, Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) is positioning itself to be a winning company. On Monday, it released reopening-specific tools, including a new Work.com dashboard. This solution allows businesses to track readiness across various locations and monitor employee health. CRM stock is up 2.5% in intraday trading on the news.

From Salesforce President and COO Bret Taylor:

“Every company and community in the world is focusing on how to safely reopen and get to a new normal. With Work.com, we’re bringing together powerful new technology, our partners and network of experts to help organizations reopen and recover from this crisis while putting employee and visitor health and safety first.”

According to Axios’ Ina Fried, the solutions will cost between $5 and $50 per user. Salesforce is also offering contract tracing, shift management and other emergency response tools.

But as Fried writes, perhaps the most important — and most upside-generating — element of this announcement is that these tools make Salesforce a leader in pandemic-specific tech.

Companies like Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) and Slack (NYSE:WORK) have seen existing platforms benefit from new trends. But Salesforce’s Work.com goes beyond that — tackling the pandemic’s next phase.

So is it time to buy CRM stock? InvestorPlace Markets Analyst Luke Lango thinks so. He wrote in early April that Goldman Sachs was hot on the name. Lango thinks that companies learned a big lesson — it’s time to turn digital. That means Salesforce will benefit from increased IT spending and see a big rebound when the economy does recover.

Don’t Blindly Buy Food Stocks, But Focus on Grocery Plays

[Monday, May 4, 11:18 a.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

It’s no secret that grocery stores are hot right now. It also seems that more and more people are opting for curbside pick-up and grocery delivery options, as fears of the novel coronavirus climb. There’s finally data to back that up — and it makes grocery store stocks look even better.

According to Food Logistics, online grocery sales hit $5.3 billion in April, up 37% from the prior month. That’s huge, but perhaps not all that surprising. What it does mean is that grocery stores pivoting to in-demand options are set to be winners.

So which stocks should you buy? InvestorPlace’s Josh Enomoto has a few ideas. He recently listed Kroger (NYSE:KR) as one of his top food stocks to buy. Enomoto writes that as social distancing continues, Kroger is set to be a winner because of its easy delivery and pick-up options.

For the same reason, he likes Sprout Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM), a smaller chain.

Enomoto has one important caveat. He cautions investors against “blindly” buying food stocks just because they’re a hot idea. Instead, search out names with successful alternate sales options. These grocery stocks look to be certain winners in our new world.

Roche Stock Is Popping Higher on New Antibody Test

[Monday, May 4, 10:40 a.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Who doesn’t love good news about the novel coronavirus? On Monday, as uncertainty drags the broader market down, Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) stock is climbing 3.2% in intraday trading.

Over the weekend, the Swiss company announced it had received U.S. Food and Drug Administration emergency approval for its antibody test. And boy, these tests are in high demand. Unlike tests for the virus itself, antibody tests can tell whether or not an individual has been exposed to the virus at all. In other words, they can tell if asymptomatic individuals have already contracted Covid-19.

Antibody tests seem to be the key to safely reopening the economy, and determining who has immunity. Roche, like test maker Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT), is benefiting from positive results.

With that in mind, don’t discount the opportunity in Roche stock. The company has promised to make its antibody test available in early May, and to produce the tests in “the high double-digit millions” each month starting in June.

Stocks Sink Monday as Virus Uncertainty Returns

[Monday, May 4, 9:31 a.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Just how bad will the economic fallout from the novel coronavirus be? That question — and fears of the answer — is driving stocks down Monday morning. To be fair, stocks were already struggling Friday as President Donald Trump threatened to escalate trade tensions with China.

Oh, there’s some pessimism elsewhere in the investing world too. Investors carefully scrutinized Warren Buffett’s annual meeting for Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A, NYSE:BRK.B) stock holders over the weekend. What’s the result? While he reiterated his case for long-term optimism, some are reading between the lines. What will the near term look like?

With these questions circulating, the S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq Composite are all starting Monday in the red.



The S&P 500 opened lower by 0.71%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened lower by 0.97%

The Nasdaq Composite opened lower by 0.52%

JPMorgan: Apple Is One of the Top Stocks to Buy

[Friday, May 1, 4:32 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

InvestorPlace’s Bret Kenwell reported in his daily column that investors had a rather neutral response to Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) Thursday earnings report. Apple beat expectations for earnings and revenue, and its Services unit was once again a star. But the company’s future is just a little too uncertain.

However, that uncertainty isn’t stopping JPMorgan analyst Samik Chatterjee from being bullish on AAPL stock. On Friday, he named it one of the firm’s top stocks to buy and raised his price target from $335 to $350. He has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

So what’s there to like? Chatterjee cites higher-than-expected demand for the iPhone 11, improving revenue forecasts for 2020 and the company’s strong ties to work-from-home and online learning trends.

According to TipRanks, the average 12-month price target on AAPL stock is just over $320. That implies 10% upside from the current share price.

Dow Jones Drops 600 Points on Friday’s Mixed News

[Friday, May 1, 4:01 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Breaking news from President Donald Trump that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Gilead Sciences’ (NASDAQ:GILD) remdesivir for emergency use wasn’t enough for stocks to close Friday in the green. Perhaps that’s because earlier news from Trump was still rocking the market. That’s right, going into pre-market trading, investors were fearing a return of the U.S.-China trade war.

Elsewhere in the investing world, the market was digesting earnings from Big Tech. States continue to reopen and retailers roll out new hygiene strategies. It seems Friday simply brought too many headlines after a solid month for stocks.

With all that in mind, the S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq Composite all ended the week on a sour note.



The S&P 500 closed lower by 2.79%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed lower by 2.53%

The Nasdaq Composite closed lower by 3.20%

Goldman Sachs Is Looking for Return-to-Work Stocks

[Friday, May 1, 3:47 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

As states begin reopening, Goldman Sachs fund manager Katie Koch is hunting for companies ready to bounce. In this search, she’s moving past mega-cap tech stocks that have been stable in early 2020. Instead, she wants to find stocks that have been less “resilient” — meaning they will see more upside.

So where is she looking for these return-to-work plays? She’s focusing on companies with strong balance sheets, and names attached to growth opportunities.

Although she didn’t list any specific stocks, here are a few areas she’s watching:



As more Americans return to work, Koch is looking for childcare, catering and small business solutions providers, such as companies that specialize in payment solutions.

“Select” travel and restaurant stocks will benefit early on as the economy reopens. Look for standout companies in the hospitality space.

Koch says that one result of the pandemic is that more Americans are living life online. Because of that, she’s looking for stocks to buy that specialize in data gathering and 5G.

Stocks to Buy: Tesla Will Drive High Again on Fundamentals

[Friday, May 1, 2:35 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Not all Americans are content to binge-watch TV shows and make loaves of sourdough bread. On Friday, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk made it clear he was ready for stay-at-home orders to end — and quick. In a mid-day social media rampage, he discussed selling all of his homes, tweeted lyrics to the “Star Spangled Banner” and shared that girlfriend Grimes — whose baby is due Monday — is mad at him.

But in perhaps the most concerning post, he wrote “Tesla stock price is too high [in my opinion].” And it turns out a CEO’s opinion is pretty powerful. TSLA stock is down 9.1% in intraday trading.

So is it time for investors to ditch Tesla as the pandemic takes Musk to the brink? According to InvestorPlace Markets Analyst Luke Lango, no. Lango writes that investors need to see the forest through the trees. Musk’s antics are part of what makes TSLA such a high-interest stock.

Yes, it wasn’t the smartest move on the CEO’s part. But Lango is convinced the company’s fundamentals will keep driving it higher. His modeling even shows a 2020 price target above $800. At $710, shares are at an attractive discount now.

Is It Time to Buy Beaten-Down Macy’s Stock?

[Friday, May 1, 2:14 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

The retail apocalypse is coming, and there will be many victims. InvestorPlace contributors have long listed Macy’s (NYSE:M) as one of the first to fall. With a current share price near $5.40 and a subpar e-commerce presence, there’s certainly a lot to critique.

But Friday’s Retail Brew newsletter offers some background to support a contrarian perspective. Is it perhaps time to start buying M stock? When mall operator Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) announced that it would begin reopening its properties, shares rebounded. Macy’s is now following in Simon Property’s footsteps.

On Tuesday, CEO Jeff Gennette said the company had no plan to reopen. On Thursday, the company pivoted, and announced plans to begin reopening almost 800 locations in the coming weeks. Shares are still down 7.6% in intraday trading.

It’s not clear that Macy’s will win — or even survive — the gloom in the retail sector. But Gennette’s plan shows the retailer is working toward victory. To start, Macy’s is downsizing. Its online sales were “better than expected” in March, which perhaps could bring an improved e-commerce experience to the department store.

All in all, it’s like too early to say if Macy’s is a stock to buy. But, investors shouldn’t count it out of the fight just yet.

Here’s a Reason to Be Bullish on Biotech Stocks

[Friday, May 1, 1:33 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

As we’ve previously reported, biotech stocks are facing a key dilemma. Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) is garnering much of the market’s attention with its standout drug remdesivir. Good news about remdesivir lifts the entire market, and bad news can bring it to its knees.

Not all companies are facing the same good fortune. Others that haven’t jumped into the novel coronavirus race are having to suspend trials and are seeing pharmaceutical sales drop. It’s hard to sell injectable cancer drugs when many cancer patients are delaying treatment.

Does this mean the biotech sector is one to avoid indefinitely?

New reporting from The New York Times highlights a key reason investors should still be bullish. According to Carl Zimmer, researchers are now studying existing drugs — not just antivirals — to see if they’re effective against Covid-19. A pre-print study cites compounds purchased from Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) and Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO). However, many of these compounds are manufactured by other pharmaceutical companies.

That means the broader biotech sector isn’t out of the race. While experts are hopeful about remdesivir, there may be other effective treatments. Keep an eye out for further study results and look for winners in the space.

Analysts Agree: JD.com Stock Is a Top Pandemic Buy

[Friday, May 1, 12:48 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Over the last two months, analysts have been jumping on board Beijing-based JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) with buy ratings and lofty price targets. Although some investors soured on Chinese stocks in the early days of the novel coronavirus, it’s clear things are changing.

E-commerce companies like JD and rival Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) are outperforming the broader market. Plus, China’s economy is leading the race to reopen. Perhaps that’s why so many analysts are yelling “buy.”

InvestorPlace Markets Analyst Luke Lango agrees with that sentiment. He writes that while decreased consumer spending weighed on JD stock, it’s clear retail sales are starting to rebound. That’s why he ranked it as one of the top five Chinese stocks to buy now.

Still not sure? There’s another major catalyst coming for JD shares. Axios’ Dan Primack wrote earlier this week that JD “confidentially” filed for a Hong Kong stock listing, following in Alibaba’s footsteps. If completed, the sale could raise $2 billion. That’s a big deal — particularly as it competes for market share with BABA and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN).

If you’re tempted, get in now. Lango said the company will be firing on all cylinders again before the end of 2020. You don’t want to miss out.

Walmart Stock: Buy Shares on New Grocery Delivery Service

[Friday, May 1, 12:07 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Everyone wants to stock up on groceries, but no one wants to face crowds — and germs — in stores. That’s why delivery services like Instacart and curb-side offerings from big grocery stores have gained so much popularity. Walmart (NYSE:WMT) stock has been one of the winners from this madness, but after a Thursday announcement it looks even more appealing.

The Verge’s Jay Peters reported that Walmart is launching Express Delivery, a service that will deliver groceries and other essential items in two hours or less. The big-box retailer has been piloting the service, and will ramp it up to 1,000 locations in early May. In the coming weeks, it will ramp further to 2,000 locations.

This seems like a dream. For $10, consumers can stay safe at home, order groceries and know they’ll be delivered with Walmart’s brand-name guarantee. No wonder WMT stock is in the green on an otherwise tough day of trading.

InvestorPlace’s Josh Enomoto is bullish on the name, too. He wrote Friday that unlike many specialty retailers, Walmart is likely to survive and thrive after the pandemic because it’s a one-stop shop.

As long as it performs well during the holiday quarter, Enomoto thinks it is one of the top 10 Dow Jones Industrial Average stocks to buy.

Buy Clorox Stock on Stellar Earnings

[Friday, May 1, 11:47 a.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) stock has been a serious winner in 2020. Its products have been in high demand as Americans look to disinfectant every surface in sight. But analysts haven’t been hot on the name, pouring on sell and hold ratings ahead of its quarterly earnings report.

But boy did Clorox prove the bears wrong. As Barron’s Alexandra Scaggs wrote, sales increased 15% year-over-year, and earnings per share were up 31%. And unlike many other companies, Clorox actually increased its guidance for its fiscal year (which ends June 30). It expects annuals sales to grow between 4% and 6%.

On that news, CLX stock is up 4.5% in intraday trading.

So is it time to buy Clorox stock? InvestorPlace’s Josh Enomoto thinks so. He wrote this morning that it was one of the nine best dividend stocks to buy for all investors. Even if the pandemic eases in the near future and demand drops, Enomoto thinks a second wave of the virus will be a major catalyst.

From Enomoto:

“It’s possible that shares will come down as it appears we have reached the peak of this crisis. But according to infectious disease experts, it’s possible that a second wave of coronavirus could hit us. Therefore, CLX stock may have a longer upside pathway. That’s not great for our collective health but it’s potentially profitable news if you’re looking for dividend stocks to buy.”

3 Stocks Traders Can Seriously Profit from Right Now

[Friday, May 1, 11:19 a.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

InvestorPlace’s Tyler Craig is looking to profit now. He’s found three stocks that, once winning, are now facing weakness. But he’s not despairing. Instead, he’s identified three bullish-leaning trades to make some serious money.

Here are the three stocks he’s looking at right now:



Walmart (NYSE: WMT )

(NYSE: ) Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY )

(NYSE: ) Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ)

Moderna Stock Shoots Higher on Vaccine News

[Friday, May 1, 11:07 a.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) is looking to be Friday’s silver lining. Shares are shooting higher — to the tune of 5.8% — in intraday trading.

Why? Earlier in the morning, Moderna announced it reached a deal with Lonza (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) to accelerate manufacturing of its vaccine candidate for the novel coronavirus.

The experimental vaccine, mRNA-1273 is in early-stage clinical trials right now. But investors are excited at the potential — the deal would produce 1 billion doses a year.

So is it time to buy? InvestorPlace’s Ian Cooper thinks so. He wrote yesterday that MRNA stock was a top vaccine play. Cooper particularly likes that the company just received $483 million in federal funding. Shares are flirting with $50 now, but he thinks they could hit $55 again soon.

The Big Catalyst Behind Bitcoin’s Rise

[Friday, May 1, 10:25 a.m.]

Contributed by Nicholas Stern

We’re just days away from bitcoin’s halvening in May and the cryptocurrency markets are bouncing. In the past month, while the S&P 500 rose about 11%, bitcoin soared 44.5%.

There are a lot of explanations as to why people are jumping into cryptos at the moment, but nothing serves as a clearer catalyst than bitcoin’s halvening.

If you’re not familiar with the halvening, in a nutshell, it happens about every four years when the supply of new bitcoin coming on the market gets cut in half. If the supply drops at a time when demand is likely to increase, prices can soar.

Investors who know their stuff about bitcoin, like InvestorPlace analyst Matt McCall, have been talking about the halvening for months. Matt just held a special event that gives folks what they need to know right now to take advantage of this historic opportunity.

Wealthy investors looking to diversify their portfolios at a time of unprecedented volatility and money printing certainly aren’t waiting. The number of people building positions of 10,000 bitcoins or more for an expected price catapult has reached the highest level since Aug. 2, 2019, according to CoinDesk. For reference, 10,000 bitcoins are worth over $89 million at the moment.

Plus, there’s more activity on bitcoin’s network in general. An analysis by blockchain data firm Glassnode and @Unfolded found the bitcoin network has grown nearly 25% within the last year.

Folks’ awareness of bitcoin’s strengths as a scarce store of value, a sort of digital gold if you will, is growing. Only 21 million will ever be created.

That scarcity is behind a common metric used to value bitcoin known as stock-to-flow. It’s basically the ratio of the current bitcoin supply to the flow of new production, which again will drop in half in a matter of days.

Per Glassnode, bitcoin’s historic price has tracked the stock-to-flow ratio. It’s doing that right now. If the trend continues, we could see bitcoin surpassing $95,000 by mid-2021. That’d represent a 963% increase within a year or so.

And while bitcoin’s rise has been impressive, many of the other crypto assets known as altcoins have been doing much better. Altcoins are really where the action’s at these days.

Matt lays out what’s going on with altcoins in the run up to the halvening, and why their rise should quickly surpass bitcoin’s. Check it out.

7 Dividend Stocks to Buy for the Long Term

[Friday, May 1, 10:13 a.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

InvestorPlace analyst Louis Navellier is still finding growth opportunities in the current market. Heck, he even found seven dividend stocks that still offer stable payouts.

He wrote Friday morning that we won’t see normalcy for quite some time, even after the economy reopens. That’s why he says it’s important to find long-term buys, not “sexy” stocks that are volatile along with the market.

Here are the seven top dividend stocks he’s recommending:

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE: DEA )

) Frontline (NYSE: FRO )

(NYSE: ) Carlyle Group (NYSE: CG )

(NYSE: ) Unum Group (NYSE: UNM )

(NYSE: ) Huntsman (NYSE: HUN )

(NYSE: ) Dominion Energy (NYSE: D )

(NYSE: ) Xerox (NYSE:XRX)

Stocks Sink Friday Morning as Trump Threatens Tariffs

[Friday, May 1, 9:31 a.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Oh, the U.S.-China trade war. Remember when that was the sole driver of the market? Well, after a Thursday briefing, President Donald Trump is threatening new tariffs against China. Why? He says the novel coronavirus has “eclipsed” his phase-one trade deal in terms of priority.

Investors didn’t like that surprise. The S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq Composite are all sinking Friday, opening deep in the red.



The S&P 500 opened lower by 1.90%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened lower by 1.77%

The Nasdaq Composite opened lower by 0.28%

Stocks Fail to Rally After Thursday’s Jobless Report

[Thursday, April 30, 4:01 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

This morning, investors learned that 3.8 million more Americans filed for unemployment benefits. As they processed that the pandemic-driven total now tops 30 million, stocks opened the day in the red.

Plus, news that novel coronavirus cases in the U.S. have surpassed 1 million isn’t helping matters. The S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq Composite all are closing down on Thursday.



The S&P 500 closed lower by 0.94%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed lower by 1.23%

The Nasdaq Composite closed lower by 0.28%

4 Food Stocks to Buy as At-Home Snacking Grows

[Thursday, April 30, 3:41 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

According to The Food Institute, packaged food companies got a bit of a first-quarter surprise. As Americans continue to spend less on dining out, snack purchases are growing. Initially, many companies thought panic buying — what many called “hoarding” — would stop. But data shows that packs of Oreos and bags of Tostitos are flying off the shelves.

This elevated buying could have long-term impacts. PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) CFO Hugh Johnston said that supply-chain levels could change for good, so that the company had more inventory on hand. He also thinks consumers are regaining loyalty toward bigger brands. That makes PEP stock look extra appealing now.

InvestorPlace’s Nicolas Chahine agrees. He wrote today that there’s clearly an “appetite” for Pepsi after its first-quarter earnings report.

So, what other big brands will benefit from snacking? Here are three more food stocks to watch:



Hershey (NYSE: HSY )

(NYSE: ) Mondelez (NASDAQ: MDLZ )

(NASDAQ: ) Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

AstraZeneca Stock Is Gaining on Coronavirus News

[Thursday, April 30, 3:15 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Gilead Sciences’ (NASDAQ:GILD) remdesivir has the market wrapped around its finger — or, its clinical trial results. Last week, it brought the market down when the World Health Organization leaked not-so-good data from suspended Chinese trials. Yesterday, remdesivir was a market cure. It broadly rallied stocks after a U.S. trial met its primary endpoint in treating patients with the novel coronavirus.

In the vaccine world, Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) and Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) take most of the spotlight.

But BioPharma Dive’s Ben Fidler highlights that pandemic underdog AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) has a ton of potential. On Thursday, the pharmaceutical giant announced a partnership with Oxford University. Together, researchers will further work on a coronavirus vaccine.

As Fidler writes, the Oxford study started earlier than many others. It already began human testing, and could begin late-stage tests in mid-2020. That’s huge news.

And investors like what they are hearing. AZN stock is up 2.8% in intraday trading, on a day when the major indices are down.

Wall Street’s 20 Favorite Dividend Stocks to Buy

[Thursday, April 30, 2:47 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Wait, dividends are still a thing? Despite the far-reaching impacts of the novel coronavirus, some companies are still set to pay out quarterly dividends. And some companies have high-yield dividends — paying out more than the S&P 500’s 2% yield.

So which dividend stocks should be on your radar? According to CNBC and FactSet, here are 20 stocks Wall Street can’t seem to get enough of (subscription required).

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE: ARE )

(NYSE: ) AES (NYSE: AES )

(NYSE: ) Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ: FANG )

(NASDAQ: ) Prologis (NYSE: PLD )

(NYSE: ) NRG Energy (NYSE: NRG )

(NYSE: ) FirstEnergy (NYSE: FE )

(NYSE: ) Mondelez (NASDAQ: MDLZ )

(NASDAQ: ) Williams Companies (NYSE: WMB )

(NYSE: ) Baker Hughes (NYSE: BKR )

(NYSE: ) DuPont de Nemours (NYSE: DD )

) Marathon Petroleum (NYSE: MPC )

(NYSE: ) Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD )

(NYSE: ) Arthur J. Gallagher (NYSE: AJD )

(NYSE: ) Tyson Foods (NYSE: TSN )

(NYSE: ) BlackRock (NYSE: BLK )

(NYSE: ) Valero Energy (NYSE: VOL )

(NYSE: ) Chevron (NYSE: CVX )

(NYSE: ) Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF )

(NYSE: ) Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY)

3 Stocks Millennials Should Be Buying Right Now

[Thursday, April 30, 2:25 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Millennials are in a tricky spot right now. As Vice reported in early April, approximately one third of younger workers had lost their jobs. At the same time, many experts are saying that getting into the market during this coronavirus-driven dip will have life-changing economic impacts.

So how should younger investors view stocks right now? According to InvestorPlace’s Laura Hoy, millennials are going to have “the last laugh” in the stock market today. That’s because they have the most time to benefit from the market selloff.

But baby boomers — who likely have more stashed in retirement savings accounts — have less time to reap gains from post-pandemic rally. Hard-hit older investors will be forced to make stressful investment decisions.

So where should millennials start? Hoy has three recommendations:



Chevron (NYSE: CVX )

(NYSE: ) Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL )

(NYSE: ) Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG, NASDAQ:GOOGL)

6 Healthcare Stocks to Buy as Biotech Soars

[Thursday, April 30, 1:50 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Biotech stocks are experiencing the novel coronavirus in many interesting ways. First-quarter earnings reports show that some drug sales are down, and companies are feeling the heat from clinical trial delays. But research firm CFRA is bullish on the broader healthcare sector.

Why? The firm’s analysts believe Covid-19 is strengthening the long-term picture. Companies are rushing to develop new drugs and vaccines, and many are embracing innovative technology. This should all pay off in the years after the pandemic.

With that in mind, here are six healthcare stocks CFRA is recommending now:

Owens & Minor (NYSE: OMI )

(NYSE: ) Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX )

(NYSE: ) Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)

(NASDAQ:AMGN) BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: BMRN )

(NASDAQ: ) Stryker (NYSE: SYK )

(NYSE: ) Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX)

Morgan Stanley: Buy DraftKings Stock on Pent-Up Demand

[Thursday, April 30, 11:32 a.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

It may seem odd to recommend a sports betting stock at a time when no live sports events are happening. But that’s exactly what Morgan Stanley analyst Thomas Allen did on Wednesday. He said his firm is going “all in” with DraftKings, which trades as a Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:DEAC).

Allen has an “overweight” rating on the stock and a $23 price target. Shares of DEAC are trading Thursday near $17.50.

So how does Allen explain his recommendation? Even though live sporting events are almost nonexistent, he sees the virtual NFL draft as a victory for sports betting. Shares spiked over the three-day event, as consumers showed “pent-up” demand for gambling opportunities.

From Allen, via CNBC (subscription required):

“In our view, DraftKings deserves a premium as an almost pure play on US sports betting and iGaming, in contrast to peers that either have brick-and-mortar or [international] regulatory risk.”

InvestorPlace’s Will Ashworth agrees. At the beginning of March, he wrote that recent IPO DraftKings was a top stock to buy as the market entered bear territory. If anyone can survive a sports betting world without live events, he argues it’s DraftKings.

The market seems to agree. Shares are up 2.2% in intraday trading.

8 Consumer Stocks to Buy with Strong Brands

[Thursday, April 30, 10:40 a.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

You’re probably tired of hearing all about toilet paper and disinfecting products. But the constant hype and supersized demand has made eight consumer stocks serious winners in 2020.

According to Morningstar’s Susan Dziubinski, these companies have strong-but-cheap brands. Additionally, they are all benefiting from current shopping trends (think cleaning products and comfort food). Yes, some of today’s hottest companies will soon go back out of style. But Dziubinski thinks these are all stocks to buy for the long term.

Here are the eight names she’s recommending:

Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE: BUD )

(NYSE: ) Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO )

(NYSE: ) Hostess Brands (NASDAQ: TWNK )

(NASDAQ: ) Kellogg (NYSE: K )

(NYSE: ) Molson Coors (NYSE: TAP )

(NYSE: ) Reckitt Benckiser (OTCMKTS: RBGLY )

(OTCMKTS: ) Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ: KHC )

(NASDAQ: ) Unilever (NYSE:UN, NYSE:UL)

3 Vaccine Stocks to Buy on Coronavirus Hopes

[Thursday, April 30, 10:15 a.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Based on how the market reacted to good news from Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) yesterday about its remdesivir, imagine the rally when a vaccine is declared to be a winner.

That’s why InvestorPlace’s Ian Cooper has identified three top vaccine stocks for investors to consider now. He’s inspired by all the efforts going toward fighting the virus — and he thinks these vaccine stocks will seriously benefit:



Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INO )

(NASDAQ: ) Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA )

(NASDAQ: ) BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Stocks Open Lower Thursday on Jobless Report

[Thursday, April 30, 9:31 a.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Wednesday’s optimism is struggling to hold in the stock market today. Right before market open, investors learned that another 3.8 million Americans had filed for unemployment benefits. Will sentiment shift during the day’s trading?

It’s hard to say. The S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq Composite are all opening in the red.



The S&P 500 opened lower by 0.86%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened lower by 1.24%

The Nasdaq Composite opened lower by 0.24%

Loop Capital: Buy Netflix Stock on Subscriber Growth

[Wednesday, April 29, 4:35 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

In his daily column, InvestorPlace’s Bret Kenwell wrote that one analyst is particularly bullish on Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) stock. Loop Capital’s Alan Gould reiterated his “buy” rating, assigning a new price target of $500. That implies more than 20% upside from its current price.

Netflix added 15.8 million subscribers — although it only anticipated adding 8.5 million. That’s a huge surprise. Why else does Gould like the name? He thinks Netflix continues to have the largest amount of streaming content and ongoing production, and that after 2020, it should be able to add 30 million subscribers per year. Plus, he thinks it could be cash-flow positive by 2022.

Gould isn’t alone. InvestorPlace analyst Matt McCall wrote yesterday that investors should buy NFLX stock as its long-term growth “remains in motion.”

From McCall:

“Even in a severe downturn, households are more likely to ‘cut the cord’ (cable) than get rid of relatively inexpensive Netflix. If anything, this company will thrive, not merely survive, in the coming years. A great hedge against recession, and on the winning side of the streaming megatrend, consider NFLX stock a buy.”

Stocks Close Higher Wednesday on Gilead’s Success

[Wednesday, April 29, 4:01 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) brought a sense of hope to the market today that is working wonders. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, says its remdesivir looks promising. Investors drove stocks higher on the thought of a safe reopening — and an effective five-day treatment. GILD stock closed up by 5.7%.

Elsewhere in the market, the Federal Reserve promised to keep interest rates near 0% until economic activity truly rebounds. It looks like investors shrugged off this morning’s GDP figure.

Small-cap stocks had a great day, as the Russell 200 closed higher by more than 5%. The S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq Composite also are closing in the green.



The S&P 500 closed higher by 2.66%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed higher by 2.19%

The Nasdaq Composite closed higher by 3.57%

4 Epic Video Game Stocks to Buy in 2020

[Wednesday, April 29, 3:42 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Video games provide a chance to escape reality. They also are a really effective means of killing time. As a pandemic rages across the world, it’s not surprising then that record numbers of consumers are embracing a variety of games.

Before Covid-19, the future viability of consoles was in question. Now, InvestorPlace Markets Analyst Luke Lango writes that Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) keeps selling out of its Switch console. He also argues that the coming launch of the Switch 2 should have investors excited headed into 2021.

Why all the buzz around Nintendo? Well, Animal Crossing: New Horizons has consumers hooked. The Atlantic’s Ian Bogost even wrote that in a pandemic-driven world, the game offers a new political imagining. There are no losers, he writes, and players aren’t focused on making a living. No wonder the Switch is flying off shelves.

InvestorPlace’s Chris Tyler is adding to Lango’s recommendation. He likes Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA), Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO) and Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) for many of the same reasons.

Whether you’re a die-hard Star Wars fan or a lover of the Grand Theft Auto franchise, Tyler writes that these video game stocks to buy are certainly winners now. You don’t want to miss out.

Jolt Your Portfolio Now with Starbucks Stock

[Wednesday, April 29, 2:45 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) broadly disappointed investors when it reported first-quarter earnings. But CEO Kevin Johnson thinks a “gravitational pull” and consumers’ desire for a “daily uplift” will help the coffee chain return to normal.

For investors, betting on a gravitational pull sounds pretty speculative. But InvestorPlace analyst Matt McCall doesn’t see it that way.

Instead, he sees a post-earnings dip as the perfect time to buy shares. He believes Starbucks will get back on track soon, especially since the company had a front-row seat to China’s recovery from Covid-19. That experience is sure to be useful as the U.S. begins to reopen.

From McCall:

“Very few companies are immune to the impacts of the coronavirus and Starbucks is no exception. But with decades of growth and experience, this leading consumer brand is not one to bail on after a few quarters of non-company-specific issues.”

2 Fitness Stocks to Buy with Solid Balance Sheets

[Wednesday, April 29, 2:24 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Gyms may be closed, but Americans are still working out. And according to analysts at BTIG, consumers still want to dress the part of the gym buff. That’s why the firm is initiating Nike (NYSE:NKE) and Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU) with “buy” ratings.

From BTIG, via CNBC (subscription required):

“[W]e focus on companies with sturdy balance sheets that will allow them to survive the volatility that will likely continue throughout the rest of the year. Cash flow security is paramount to surviving this pandemic with the fewest scars. Also, these companies have robust and flexible supply chains that can handle and accommodate sharp changes in order patterns with little threat to their own cash flow needs.”

InvestorPlace’s Chris Markoch is also hot on NKE and LULU. In fact, he recently recommended both stocks, along with Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) and Fitbit (NYSE:FIT). Markoch writes that as many states prepare for longer-lasting lockdowns, these fitness stocks have a lot of room to “run.”

Beyond Meat Stock Gets a Boost from Pandemic Preppers

[Wednesday, April 29, 2:04 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

If you’re anything like me, high-flying Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) flew right off your radar when the novel coronavirus struck the U.S. Chances are many Americans forgot about plant-based burgers and breakfast sandwiches, opting to stock up on toilet paper and chicken breasts.

But not all investing experts made the same mistake. InvestorPlace Markets Analyst Luke Lango wrote yesterday that plant-based meat is the future, and he’s still bullish on BYND stock. In fact, he models that shares will hit $300 by 2029. That’s triple their current price.

There’s also a more pandemic-focused catalyst. As Kiplinger’s Kyle Woodley writes, meat shortages around the U.S. — driven by Covid-19 plant closures — are making plant-based alternatives increasingly popular. Nielsen reports that year-over-year sales of plant-based meat are up 265%.

It seems like Americans are catching on to a key fact: In an emergency, plant-based diets are much easier to sustain. That’s why doomsday preppers have long opted to eat off the Earth, even recommending dandelions and other edible plants.

Granted, while grocery stores remain open, most Americans aren’t choosing to stomach their local weeds. Instead, they’re buying Beyond Meat’s plant-based products. That’s a huge catalyst for BYND stock. It’s time to buy shares now before they triple.

6 Media Stocks to Buy While You’re Stuck at Home

[Wednesday, April 29, 1:25 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Chances are, you have TV on in the background while you’re reading this. That’s OK — viewership is up 33% year-over-year as Americans are largely stuck at home.

Whether you’re binge-watching The Walking Dead, planning home-improvement projects with HGTV or aimlessly flipping through regional channels, you’re helping media companies profit.

That’s why InvestorPlace’s Mark Hake writes there are six media stocks you should be buying now:

AMC Networks (NASDAQ: AMCX )

(NASDAQ: ) ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC , NASDAQ: VIACA )

(NASDAQ: , NASDAQ: ) Discovery (NASDAQ: DISCA , NASDAQ: DISCK )

(NASDAQ: , NASDAQ: ) Gray Television (NYSE: GTN )

(NYSE: ) E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ: SSP )

(NASDAQ: ) Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST)

Buy Spotify Stock on Record-Breaking Streaming

[Wednesday, April 29, 1:07 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

According to Spotify, every day now looks (and feels) like the weekend. More consumers than ever are streaming music and podcasts — and that’s great news for SPOT stock. Shares are up 12.4% in intraday trading.

Barron’s Callum Keown writes that Spotify’s first-quarter revenue climbed 22% and global premium subscribers jumped 31% to 130 million. Although the company initially feared less commuters would mean lower revenue, it’s now clear Spotify will survive the coronavirus crisis intact.

That’s why InvestorPlace Markets Analyst Luke Lango recently wrote that SPOT stock was one of 30 top consumer stocks to buy. At the time, he argued that Spotify was a great investment because consumer spending on entertainment was increasing. His one worry? Lango mentioned that as less Americans went to gyms and commuted to work, shares faced a tough headwind.

Well, Spotify proved him (and many others) wrong. Don’t miss out on shares now.

4 Retail Stocks to Buy Now as States Reopen

[Wednesday, April 29, 12:43 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

It’s no secret that retailers have underperformed the broader market in 2020, as stay-at-home orders and lockdowns forced many to close. But as we reported yesterday, some retailers are starting to see light at the other end of the tunnel.

U.S. mall operator Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) announced Tuesday that it would begin reopening 49 of its properties. The real estate investment trust is following in the footsteps of many southern states leading the push to reopen.

According to Bank of America analysts, four retail stocks will particularly benefit (subscription required). The firm’s buy list includes Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL), Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST), Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) and TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX).

Analyst Lorraine Hutchinson said these are stocks to buy because they are in off-mall locations and lack e-commerce presences. This means they will rally the most as states reopen.

BURL, ROST, FIVE and TJX stock are all up more than 4% in intraday trading.

9 Stocks to Buy for the Post-Pandemic World

[Wednesday, April 29, 12:21 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

InvestorPlace’s Josh Enomoto has a wake-up call for investors. The novel coronavirus is changing life as we know it, and some of these drastic shifts won’t reverse. With that in mind, how should investors plan to profit from the world’s new normal?

Well, Enomoto is looking at nine quirky stocks to buy that capitalize on post-pandemic trends:

Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP )

(NASDAQ: ) Glu Mobile (NASDAQ: GLUU )

(NASDAQ: ) Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ: AAXN )

(NASDAQ: ) Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH )

(NASDAQ: ) Turning Point Brands (NYSE: TPB )

(NYSE: ) Champignon Brands (OTCMKTS: SHRMF )

(OTCMKTS: ) MindMed (OTCMKTS: MMEDF )

(OTCMKTS: ) Carvana (NYSE: CVNA )

(NYSE: ) RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK)

Buy Gilead Stock on Clinical Trial News

[Wednesday, April 29, 11:53 a.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

On Wednesday morning, Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) released news that has the market soaring. GILD stock itself is up 5.7% in intraday trading.

Gilead’s remdesivir has long been a leading candidate in the fight against the novel coronavirus. Remdesivir is an antiviral medication, originally developed as a potential treatment for the Ebola virus. On Wednesday, the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases reported that remdesivir helped patients recover more quickly than standard care.

In other words, the drug met its primary endpoint in the study.

In a separate press release from Gilead, the company reported that five-day and 10-day doses of remdesivir have similar outcomes in terms of patient status. More results from this study — which did not include a comparison group — will be released in a peer-reviewed journal in the coming weeks.

Both news items have investors cheering. And InvestorPlace contributors have long been telling readers to buy GILD stock. Just last week, InvestorPlace Markets Analyst Luke Lango recommended buying shares even as they sunk on bad news. At the time, leaked World Health Organization documents indicated remdesivir wasn’t effective in China-based trials.

Now, GILD stock is certainly one to buy. Its star drug has the potential to reopen the economy and protect the world from what has been a life-changing pandemic.

Stocks Open Higher Even as GDP Contracts

[Wednesday, April 29, 9:31 a.m]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Investors are gearing up for a good today, even as they learn GDP contracted by 4.8% in the first quarter. Perhaps that’s just not surprising — even though it came in worse than estimates.

Regardless, there’s a lot of green in the major indices today. The S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq Composite all opened solidly higher.



The S&P 500 opened higher by 1.92%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened higher by 1.5%

The Nasdaq Composite opened higher by 2.15%

3 Stocks That Will Benefit from Oil Storage Demand

[Tuesday, April 28, 3:40 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

It’s no secret that crude oil storage — or the lack thereof — is driving the market. Last week, panic over the supply-demand imbalance sent crude oil prices negative. Stocks went tumbling, too.

But as research firm CFRA points out, there are winners in this chaos. Companies that are well-positioned in terms of storage capacity should see their stocks gain.

From CFRA analyst Stewart Glickman, via CNBC (subscription required):

“Firms with available storage space are going to fetch strong pricing, given too many producers are seeking places to shelve unneeded crude.”

So who are the winners? West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. benchmark for crude, is trading at $13 for June delivery. But later months are trading at higher prices, which incentivizes storage. With this logic, companies with the most storage space win.

Plains All American (NYSE:PAA) and NuStar (NYSE:NS) each have 10%-12% of the country’s storage capacity. Glickman is also hot on Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Phillips 66 is most known for being in the refiner business, but it has 5.5% of U.S. storage capacity.

InvestorPlace’s Will Ashworth agreed with Glickman at the end of March. He included PSX stock on his list of the top 10 best value stocks to own for 2020. Ashworth says it’s simply a triple threat.

As oil continues to be in focus, keep an eye on these three stocks.

Meat Stocks Are Climbing on Trump’s Plan

[Tuesday, April 28, 1:51 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Smithfield Foods’ CEO warned of devastating impacts to the supply chain when his company was forced to close a pork plant in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Over the weekend, Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) took out a full-page ad in The New York Times, declaring that meat plant closures were “breaking” the supply chain in the United States.

Certainly these CEOs were not the only ones worried about the U.S. supply chain. Higher prices for meat — and grocery store shortages — had many consumers afraid.

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump hinted at a major response to the meat problem. According to Bloomberg, he’s planning to use the Defense Production Act to keep meat-processing plants open. Because plants have closed as workers contracted Covid-19, the government would issue them additional personal protective equipment.

Prior to this announcement, estimates showed that as much as 80% of the country’s meat production could shut down. The Sioux Falls plant alone accounted for 5% of U.S. pork.

Investors like the news. TSN stock is up 6.4% in intraday trading, and JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) stock is up 5.2% on the day.

Ignore the Pandemic Pseudoscience and Buy 5G Stocks

[Monday, April 27, 4:55 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

InvestorPlace analyst Louis Navellier is fed up with the pandemic pseudoscience. Conspiracy theorists are claiming exposure to 5G radiation weakens the body’s immune system, making people more susceptible to the novel coronavirus.

But as Navellier writes, there’s no real science to that. And there’s definitely no science behind people burning down 5G cellular towers in Europe.

Pseudoscientists conveniently don’t take the time to explain that there’s two types of radiation — ionizing and non-ionizing. 5G technology relies on non-ionizing radiation. It can’t hurt you.

With that in mind, investors should get serious about major opportunities in 5G ahead, like Navellier’s favorite company in the space. This pick relies on radio-frequency technology and is set to profit off of every aspect of 5G.

So, don’t listen to the conspiracy theorists. Stay inside, stay safe. And if you’re ready to learn more about opportunities in 5G, read the rest of Navellier’s thoughts here.

Japan’s Plan to Approve Remdesivir Is a Catalyst for Gilead

[Monday, April 27, 4:38 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

In his daily column, InvestorPlace’s Bret Kenwell highlighted a serious catalyst for Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) stock. On Monday, Japanese news site Kyodo reported that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is set to fast track approval for remdesivir. A different official said Monday remdesivir could be in use as early as next month to treat Covid-19.

Despite the good news, GILD stock closed higher by only 0.33% on Monday. For investors, remdesivir is still a critical treatment to watch, as trials are underway around the world.

Reuters reported Friday that key results from a U.S. trial could come as early as mid-May, and preliminary results could come sooner. This trial, led by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, began in February.

Coronavirus competitor Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN) didn’t have the same fate today. Along with Sanofi (NYSE:SNY), the company announced that its Kevzara failed to show clinical benefits in Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials. REGN stock closed down by 3.3% on the day.

The post Investing During Coronavirus: Disney Stock Bulls See More Reasons to Buy appeared first on InvestorPlace.

