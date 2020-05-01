Investing During Coronavirus: Apple Is One of the Top Stocks to Buy

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Latest Stocks to Buy Updates:

JPMorgan: Apple Is One of the Top Stocks to Buy

[Friday, May 1, 4:32 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

InvestorPlace’s Bret Kenwell reported in his daily column that investors had a rather neutral response to Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) Thursday earnings report. Apple beat expectations for earnings and revenue, and its Services unit was once again a star. But the company’s future is just a little too uncertain.

However, that uncertainty isn’t stopping JPMorgan analyst Samik Chatterjee from being bullish on AAPL stock. On Friday, he named it one of the firm’s top stocks to buy and raised his price target from $335 to $350. He has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

So what’s there to like? Chatterjee cites higher-than-expected demand for the iPhone 11, improving revenue forecasts for 2020 and the company’s strong ties to work-from-home and online learning trends.

According to TipRanks, the average 12-month price target on AAPL stock is just over $320. That implies 10% upside from the current share price.

Dow Jones Drops 600 Points on Friday’s Mixed News

[Friday, May 1, 4:01 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Breaking news from President Donald Trump that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Gilead Sciences’ (NASDAQ:GILD) remdesivir for emergency use wasn’t enough for stocks to close Friday in the green. Perhaps that’s because earlier news from Trump was still rocking the market. That’s right, going into pre-market trading, investors were fearing a return of the U.S.-China trade war.

Elsewhere in the investing world, the market was digesting earnings from Big Tech. States continue to reopen and retailers roll out new hygiene strategies. It seems Friday simply brought too many headlines after a solid month for stocks.

With all that in mind, the S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq Composite all ended the week on a sour note.



The S&P 500 closed lower by 2.79%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed lower by 2.53%

The Nasdaq Composite closed lower by 3.20%

Goldman Sachs Is Looking for Return-to-Work Stocks

[Friday, May 1, 3:47 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

As states begin reopening, Goldman Sachs fund manager Katie Koch is hunting for companies ready to bounce. In this search, she’s moving past mega-cap tech stocks that have been stable in early 2020. Instead, she wants to find stocks that have been less “resilient” — meaning they will see more upside.

So where is she looking for these return-to-work plays? She’s focusing on companies with strong balance sheets, and names attached to growth opportunities.

Although she didn’t list any specific stocks, here are a few areas she’s watching:



As more Americans return to work, Koch is looking for childcare, catering and small business solutions providers, such as companies that specialize in payment solutions.

“Select” travel and restaurant stocks will benefit early on as the economy reopens. Look for standout companies in the hospitality space.

Koch says that one result of the pandemic is that more Americans are living life online. Because of that, she’s looking for stocks to buy that specialize in data gathering and 5G.

Stocks to Buy: Tesla Will Drive High Again on Fundamentals

[Friday, May 1, 2:35 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Not all Americans are content to binge-watch TV shows and make loaves of sourdough bread. On Friday, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk made it clear he was ready for stay-at-home orders to end — and quick. In a mid-day social media rampage, he discussed selling all of his homes, tweeted lyrics to the “Star Spangled Banner” and shared that girlfriend Grimes — whose baby is due Monday — is mad at him.

But in perhaps the most concerning post, he wrote “Tesla stock price is too high [in my opinion].” And it turns out a CEO’s opinion is pretty powerful. TSLA stock is down 9.1% in intraday trading.

So is it time for investors to ditch Tesla as the pandemic takes Musk to the brink? According to InvestorPlace Markets Analyst Luke Lango, no. Lango writes that investors need to see the forest through the trees. Musk’s antics are part of what makes TSLA such a high-interest stock.

Yes, it wasn’t the smartest move on the CEO’s part. But Lango is convinced the company’s fundamentals will keep driving it higher. His modeling even shows a 2020 price target above $800. At $710, shares are at an attractive discount now.

Is It Time to Buy Beaten-Down Macy’s Stock?

[Friday, May 1, 2:14 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

The retail apocalypse is coming, and there will be many victims. InvestorPlace contributors have long listed Macy’s (NYSE:M) as one of the first to fall. With a current share price near $5.40 and a subpar e-commerce presence, there’s certainly a lot to critique.

But Friday’s Retail Brew newsletter offers some background to support a contrarian perspective. Is it perhaps time to start buying M stock? When mall operator Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) announced that it would begin reopening its properties, shares rebounded. Macy’s is now following in Simon Property’s footsteps.

On Tuesday, CEO Jeff Gennette said the company had no plan to reopen. On Thursday, the company pivoted, and announced plans to begin reopening almost 800 locations in the coming weeks. Shares are still down 7.6% in intraday trading.

It’s not clear that Macy’s will win — or even survive — the gloom in the retail sector. But Gennette’s plan shows the retailer is working toward victory. To start, Macy’s is downsizing. Its online sales were “better than expected” in March, which perhaps could bring an improved e-commerce experience to the department store.

All in all, it’s like too early to say if Macy’s is a stock to buy. But, investors shouldn’t count it out of the fight just yet.

Here’s a Reason to Be Bullish on Biotech Stocks

[Friday, May 1, 1:33 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

As we’ve previously reported, biotech stocks are facing a key dilemma. Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) is garnering much of the market’s attention with its standout drug remdesivir. Good news about remdesivir lifts the entire market, and bad news can bring it to its knees.

Not all companies are facing the same good fortune. Others that haven’t jumped into the novel coronavirus race are having to suspend trials and are seeing pharmaceutical sales drop. It’s hard to sell injectable cancer drugs when many cancer patients are delaying treatment.

Does this mean the biotech sector is one to avoid indefinitely?

New reporting from The New York Times highlights a key reason investors should still be bullish. According to Carl Zimmer, researchers are now studying existing drugs — not just antivirals — to see if they’re effective against Covid-19. A pre-print study cites compounds purchased from Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) and Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO). However, many of these compounds are manufactured by other pharmaceutical companies.

That means the broader biotech sector isn’t out of the race. While experts are hopeful about remdesivir, there may be other effective treatments. Keep an eye out for further study results and look for winners in the space.

Analysts Agree: JD.com Stock Is a Top Pandemic Buy

[Friday, May 1, 12:48 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Over the last two months, analysts have been jumping on board Beijing-based JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) with buy ratings and lofty price targets. Although some investors soured on Chinese stocks in the early days of the novel coronavirus, it’s clear things are changing.

E-commerce companies like JD and rival Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) are outperforming the broader market. Plus, China’s economy is leading the race to reopen. Perhaps that’s why so many analysts are yelling “buy.”

InvestorPlace Markets Analyst Luke Lango agrees with that sentiment. He writes that while decreased consumer spending weighed on JD stock, it’s clear retail sales are starting to rebound. That’s why he ranked it as one of the top five Chinese stocks to buy now.

Still not sure? There’s another major catalyst coming for JD shares. Axios’ Dan Primack wrote earlier this week that JD “confidentially” filed for a Hong Kong stock listing, following in Alibaba’s footsteps. If completed, the sale could raise $2 billion. That’s a big deal — particularly as it competes for market share with BABA and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN).

If you’re tempted, get in now. Lango said the company will be firing on all cylinders again before the end of 2020. You don’t want to miss out.

Walmart Stock: Buy Shares on New Grocery Delivery Service

[Friday, May 1, 12:07 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Everyone wants to stock up on groceries, but no one wants to face crowds — and germs — in stores. That’s why delivery services like Instacart and curb-side offerings from big grocery stores have gained so much popularity. Walmart (NYSE:WMT) stock has been one of the winners from this madness, but after a Thursday announcement it looks even more appealing.

The Verge’s Jay Peters reported that Walmart is launching Express Delivery, a service that will deliver groceries and other essential items in two hours or less. The big-box retailer has been piloting the service, and will ramp it up to 1,000 locations in early May. In the coming weeks, it will ramp further to 2,000 locations.

This seems like a dream. For $10, consumers can stay safe at home, order groceries and know they’ll be delivered with Walmart’s brand-name guarantee. No wonder WMT stock is in the green on an otherwise tough day of trading.

InvestorPlace’s Josh Enomoto is bullish on the name, too. He wrote Friday that unlike many specialty retailers, Walmart is likely to survive and thrive after the pandemic because it’s a one-stop shop.

As long as it performs well during the holiday quarter, Enomoto thinks it is one of the top 10 Dow Jones Industrial Average stocks to buy.

Buy Clorox Stock on Stellar Earnings

[Friday, May 1, 11:47 a.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) stock has been a serious winner in 2020. Its products have been in high demand as Americans look to disinfectant every surface in sight. But analysts haven’t been hot on the name, pouring on sell and hold ratings ahead of its quarterly earnings report.

But boy did Clorox prove the bears wrong. As Barron’s Alexandra Scaggs wrote, sales increased 15% year-over-year, and earnings per share were up 31%. And unlike many other companies, Clorox actually increased its guidance for its fiscal year (which ends June 30). It expects annuals sales to grow between 4% and 6%.

On that news, CLX stock is up 4.5% in intraday trading.

So is it time to buy Clorox stock? InvestorPlace’s Josh Enomoto thinks so. He wrote this morning that it was one of the nine best dividend stocks to buy for all investors. Even if the pandemic eases in the near future and demand drops, Enomoto thinks a second wave of the virus will be a major catalyst.

From Enomoto:

“It’s possible that shares will come down as it appears we have reached the peak of this crisis. But according to infectious disease experts, it’s possible that a second wave of coronavirus could hit us. Therefore, CLX stock may have a longer upside pathway. That’s not great for our collective health but it’s potentially profitable news if you’re looking for dividend stocks to buy.”

3 Stocks Traders Can Seriously Profit from Right Now

[Friday, May 1, 11:19 a.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

InvestorPlace’s Tyler Craig is looking to profit now. He’s found three stocks that, once winning, are now facing weakness. But he’s not despairing. Instead, he’s identified three bullish-leaning trades to make some serious money.

Here are the three stocks he’s looking at right now:



Walmart (NYSE: WMT )

(NYSE: ) Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY )

(NYSE: ) Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ)

Moderna Stock Shoots Higher on Vaccine News

[Friday, May 1, 11:07 a.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) is looking to be Friday’s silver lining. Shares are shooting higher — to the tune of 5.8% — in intraday trading.

Why? Earlier in the morning, Moderna announced it reached a deal with Lonza (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) to accelerate manufacturing of its vaccine candidate for the novel coronavirus.

The experimental vaccine, mRNA-1273 is in early-stage clinical trials right now. But investors are excited at the potential — the deal would produce 1 billion doses a year.

So is it time to buy? InvestorPlace’s Ian Cooper thinks so. He wrote yesterday that MRNA stock was a top vaccine play. Cooper particularly likes that the company just received $483 million in federal funding. Shares are flirting with $50 now, but he thinks they could hit $55 again soon.

The Big Catalyst Behind Bitcoin’s Rise

[Friday, May 1, 10:25 a.m.]

Contributed by Nicholas Stern

We’re just days away from bitcoin’s halvening in May and the cryptocurrency markets are bouncing. In the past month, while the S&P 500 rose about 11%, bitcoin soared 44.5%.

There are a lot of explanations as to why people are jumping into cryptos at the moment, but nothing serves as a clearer catalyst than bitcoin’s halvening.

If you’re not familiar with the halvening, in a nutshell, it happens about every four years when the supply of new bitcoin coming on the market gets cut in half. If the supply drops at a time when demand is likely to increase, prices can soar.

Investors who know their stuff about bitcoin, like InvestorPlace analyst Matt McCall, have been talking about the halvening for months. Matt just held a special event that gives folks what they need to know right now to take advantage of this historic opportunity.

Wealthy investors looking to diversify their portfolios at a time of unprecedented volatility and money printing certainly aren’t waiting. The number of people building positions of 10,000 bitcoins or more for an expected price catapult has reached the highest level since Aug. 2, 2019, according to CoinDesk. For reference, 10,000 bitcoins are worth over $89 million at the moment.

Plus, there’s more activity on bitcoin’s network in general. An analysis by blockchain data firm Glassnode and @Unfolded found the bitcoin network has grown nearly 25% within the last year.

Folks’ awareness of bitcoin’s strengths as a scarce store of value, a sort of digital gold if you will, is growing. Only 21 million will ever be created.

That scarcity is behind a common metric used to value bitcoin known as stock-to-flow. It’s basically the ratio of the current bitcoin supply to the flow of new production, which again will drop in half in a matter of days.

Per Glassnode, bitcoin’s historic price has tracked the stock-to-flow ratio. It’s doing that right now. If the trend continues, we could see bitcoin surpassing $95,000 by mid-2021. That’d represent a 963% increase within a year or so.

And while bitcoin’s rise has been impressive, many of the other crypto assets known as altcoins have been doing much better. Altcoins are really where the action’s at these days.

Matt lays out what’s going on with altcoins in the run up to the halvening, and why their rise should quickly surpass bitcoin’s. Check it out.

7 Dividend Stocks to Buy for the Long Term

[Friday, May 1, 10:13 a.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

InvestorPlace analyst Louis Navellier is still finding growth opportunities in the current market. Heck, he even found seven dividend stocks that still offer stable payouts.

He wrote Friday morning that we won’t see normalcy for quite some time, even after the economy reopens. That’s why he says it’s important to find long-term buys, not “sexy” stocks that are volatile along with the market.

Here are the seven top dividend stocks he’s recommending:

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE: DEA )

) Frontline (NYSE: FRO )

(NYSE: ) Carlyle Group (NYSE: CG )

(NYSE: ) Unum Group (NYSE: UNM )

(NYSE: ) Huntsman (NYSE: HUN )

(NYSE: ) Dominion Energy (NYSE: D )

(NYSE: ) Xerox (NYSE:XRX)

Stocks Sink Friday Morning as Trump Threatens Tariffs

[Friday, May 1, 9:31 a.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Oh, the U.S.-China trade war. Remember when that was the sole driver of the market? Well, after a Thursday briefing, President Donald Trump is threatening new tariffs against China. Why? He says the novel coronavirus has “eclipsed” his phase-one trade deal in terms of priority.

Investors didn’t like that surprise. The S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq Composite are all sinking Friday, opening deep in the red.



The S&P 500 opened lower by 1.90%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened lower by 1.77%

The Nasdaq Composite opened lower by 0.28%

Stocks Fail to Rally After Thursday’s Jobless Report

[Thursday, April 30, 4:01 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

This morning, investors learned that 3.8 million more Americans filed for unemployment benefits. As they processed that the pandemic-driven total now tops 30 million, stocks opened the day in the red.

Plus, news that novel coronavirus cases in the U.S. have surpassed 1 million isn’t helping matters. The S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq Composite all are closing down on Thursday.



The S&P 500 closed lower by 0.94%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed lower by 1.23%

The Nasdaq Composite closed lower by 0.28%

4 Food Stocks to Buy as At-Home Snacking Grows

[Thursday, April 30, 3:41 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

According to The Food Institute, packaged food companies got a bit of a first-quarter surprise. As Americans continue to spend less on dining out, snack purchases are growing. Initially, many companies thought panic buying — what many called “hoarding” — would stop. But data shows that packs of Oreos and bags of Tostitos are flying off the shelves.

This elevated buying could have long-term impacts. PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) CFO Hugh Johnston said that supply-chain levels could change for good, so that the company had more inventory on hand. He also thinks consumers are regaining loyalty toward bigger brands. That makes PEP stock look extra appealing now.

InvestorPlace’s Nicolas Chahine agrees. He wrote today that there’s clearly an “appetite” for Pepsi after its first-quarter earnings report.

So, what other big brands will benefit from snacking? Here are three more food stocks to watch:



Hershey (NYSE: HSY )

(NYSE: ) Mondelez (NASDAQ: MDLZ )

(NASDAQ: ) Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

AstraZeneca Stock Is Gaining on Coronavirus News

[Thursday, April 30, 3:15 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Gilead Sciences’ (NASDAQ:GILD) remdesivir has the market wrapped around its finger — or, its clinical trial results. Last week, it brought the market down when the World Health Organization leaked not-so-good data from suspended Chinese trials. Yesterday, remdesivir was a market cure. It broadly rallied stocks after a U.S. trial met its primary endpoint in treating patients with the novel coronavirus.

In the vaccine world, Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) and Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) take most of the spotlight.

But BioPharma Dive’s Ben Fidler highlights that pandemic underdog AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) has a ton of potential. On Thursday, the pharmaceutical giant announced a partnership with Oxford University. Together, researchers will further work on a coronavirus vaccine.

As Fidler writes, the Oxford study started earlier than many others. It already began human testing, and could begin late-stage tests in mid-2020. That’s huge news.

And investors like what they are hearing. AZN stock is up 2.8% in intraday trading, on a day when the major indices are down.

Wall Street’s 20 Favorite Dividend Stocks to Buy

[Thursday, April 30, 2:47 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Wait, dividends are still a thing? Despite the far-reaching impacts of the novel coronavirus, some companies are still set to pay out quarterly dividends. And some companies have high-yield dividends — paying out more than the S&P 500’s 2% yield.

So which dividend stocks should be on your radar? According to CNBC and FactSet, here are 20 stocks Wall Street can’t seem to get enough of (subscription required).

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE: ARE )

(NYSE: ) AES (NYSE: AES )

(NYSE: ) Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ: FANG )

(NASDAQ: ) Prologis (NYSE: PLD )

(NYSE: ) NRG Energy (NYSE: NRG )

(NYSE: ) FirstEnergy (NYSE: FE )

(NYSE: ) Mondelez (NASDAQ: MDLZ )

(NASDAQ: ) Williams Companies (NYSE: WMB )

(NYSE: ) Baker Hughes (NYSE: BKR )

(NYSE: ) DuPont de Nemours (NYSE: DD )

) Marathon Petroleum (NYSE: MPC )

(NYSE: ) Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD )

(NYSE: ) Arthur J. Gallagher (NYSE: AJD )

(NYSE: ) Tyson Foods (NYSE: TSN )

(NYSE: ) BlackRock (NYSE: BLK )

(NYSE: ) Valero Energy (NYSE: VOL )

(NYSE: ) Chevron (NYSE: CVX )

(NYSE: ) Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF )

(NYSE: ) Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY)

3 Stocks Millennials Should Be Buying Right Now

[Thursday, April 30, 2:25 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Millennials are in a tricky spot right now. As Vice reported in early April, approximately one third of younger workers had lost their jobs. At the same time, many experts are saying that getting into the market during this coronavirus-driven dip will have life-changing economic impacts.

So how should younger investors view stocks right now? According to InvestorPlace’s Laura Hoy, millennials are going to have “the last laugh” in the stock market today. That’s because they have the most time to benefit from the market selloff.

But baby boomers — who likely have more stashed in retirement savings accounts — have less time to reap gains from post-pandemic rally. Hard-hit older investors will be forced to make stressful investment decisions.

So where should millennials start? Hoy has three recommendations:



Chevron (NYSE: CVX )

(NYSE: ) Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL )

(NYSE: ) Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG, NASDAQ:GOOGL)

6 Healthcare Stocks to Buy as Biotech Soars

[Thursday, April 30, 1:50 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Biotech stocks are experiencing the novel coronavirus in many interesting ways. First-quarter earnings reports show that some drug sales are down, and companies are feeling the heat from clinical trial delays. But research firm CFRA is bullish on the broader healthcare sector.

Why? The firm’s analysts believe Covid-19 is strengthening the long-term picture. Companies are rushing to develop new drugs and vaccines, and many are embracing innovative technology. This should all pay off in the years after the pandemic.

With that in mind, here are six healthcare stocks CFRA is recommending now:

Owens & Minor (NYSE: OMI )

(NYSE: ) Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX )

(NYSE: ) Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)

(NASDAQ:AMGN) BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: BMRN )

(NASDAQ: ) Stryker (NYSE: SYK )

(NYSE: ) Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX)

Morgan Stanley: Buy DraftKings Stock on Pent-Up Demand

[Thursday, April 30, 11:32 a.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

It may seem odd to recommend a sports betting stock at a time when no live sports events are happening. But that’s exactly what Morgan Stanley analyst Thomas Allen did on Wednesday. He said his firm is going “all in” with DraftKings, which trades as a Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:DEAC).

Allen has an “overweight” rating on the stock and a $23 price target. Shares of DEAC are trading Thursday near $17.50.

So how does Allen explain his recommendation? Even though live sporting events are almost nonexistent, he sees the virtual NFL draft as a victory for sports betting. Shares spiked over the three-day event, as consumers showed “pent-up” demand for gambling opportunities.

From Allen, via CNBC (subscription required):

“In our view, DraftKings deserves a premium as an almost pure play on US sports betting and iGaming, in contrast to peers that either have brick-and-mortar or [international] regulatory risk.”

InvestorPlace’s Will Ashworth agrees. At the beginning of March, he wrote that recent IPO DraftKings was a top stock to buy as the market entered bear territory. If anyone can survive a sports betting world without live events, he argues it’s DraftKings.

The market seems to agree. Shares are up 2.2% in intraday trading.

8 Consumer Stocks to Buy with Strong Brands

[Thursday, April 30, 10:40 a.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

You’re probably tired of hearing all about toilet paper and disinfecting products. But the constant hype and supersized demand has made eight consumer stocks serious winners in 2020.

According to Morningstar’s Susan Dziubinski, these companies have strong-but-cheap brands. Additionally, they are all benefiting from current shopping trends (think cleaning products and comfort food). Yes, some of today’s hottest companies will soon go back out of style. But Dziubinski thinks these are all stocks to buy for the long term.

Here are the eight names she’s recommending:

Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE: BUD )

(NYSE: ) Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO )

(NYSE: ) Hostess Brands (NASDAQ: TWNK )

(NASDAQ: ) Kellogg (NYSE: K )

(NYSE: ) Molson Coors (NYSE: TAP )

(NYSE: ) Reckitt Benckiser (OTCMKTS: RBGLY )

(OTCMKTS: ) Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ: KHC )

(NASDAQ: ) Unilever (NYSE:UN, NYSE:UL)

3 Vaccine Stocks to Buy on Coronavirus Hopes

[Thursday, April 30, 10:15 a.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Based on how the market reacted to good news from Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) yesterday about its remdesivir, imagine the rally when a vaccine is declared to be a winner.

That’s why InvestorPlace’s Ian Cooper has identified three top vaccine stocks for investors to consider now. He’s inspired by all the efforts going toward fighting the virus — and he thinks these vaccine stocks will seriously benefit:



Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INO )

(NASDAQ: ) Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA )

(NASDAQ: ) BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Stocks Open Lower Thursday on Jobless Report

[Thursday, April 30, 9:31 a.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Wednesday’s optimism is struggling to hold in the stock market today. Right before market open, investors learned that another 3.8 million Americans had filed for unemployment benefits. Will sentiment shift during the day’s trading?

It’s hard to say. The S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq Composite are all opening in the red.



The S&P 500 opened lower by 0.86%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened lower by 1.24%

The Nasdaq Composite opened lower by 0.24%

Loop Capital: Buy Netflix Stock on Subscriber Growth

[Wednesday, April 29, 4:35 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

In his daily column, InvestorPlace’s Bret Kenwell wrote that one analyst is particularly bullish on Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) stock. Loop Capital’s Alan Gould reiterated his “buy” rating, assigning a new price target of $500. That implies more than 20% upside from its current price.

Netflix added 15.8 million subscribers — although it only anticipated adding 8.5 million. That’s a huge surprise. Why else does Gould like the name? He thinks Netflix continues to have the largest amount of streaming content and ongoing production, and that after 2020, it should be able to add 30 million subscribers per year. Plus, he thinks it could be cash-flow positive by 2022.

Gould isn’t alone. InvestorPlace analyst Matt McCall wrote yesterday that investors should buy NFLX stock as its long-term growth “remains in motion.”

From McCall:

“Even in a severe downturn, households are more likely to ‘cut the cord’ (cable) than get rid of relatively inexpensive Netflix. If anything, this company will thrive, not merely survive, in the coming years. A great hedge against recession, and on the winning side of the streaming megatrend, consider NFLX stock a buy.”

Stocks Close Higher Wednesday on Gilead’s Success

[Wednesday, April 29, 4:01 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) brought a sense of hope to the market today that is working wonders. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, says its remdesivir looks promising. Investors drove stocks higher on the thought of a safe reopening — and an effective five-day treatment. GILD stock closed up by 5.7%.

Elsewhere in the market, the Federal Reserve promised to keep interest rates near 0% until economic activity truly rebounds. It looks like investors shrugged off this morning’s GDP figure.

Small-cap stocks had a great day, as the Russell 200 closed higher by more than 5%. The S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq Composite also are closing in the green.



The S&P 500 closed higher by 2.66%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed higher by 2.19%

The Nasdaq Composite closed higher by 3.57%

4 Epic Video Game Stocks to Buy in 2020

[Wednesday, April 29, 3:42 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Video games provide a chance to escape reality. They also are a really effective means of killing time. As a pandemic rages across the world, it’s not surprising then that record numbers of consumers are embracing a variety of games.

Before Covid-19, the future viability of consoles was in question. Now, InvestorPlace Markets Analyst Luke Lango writes that Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) keeps selling out of its Switch console. He also argues that the coming launch of the Switch 2 should have investors excited headed into 2021.

Why all the buzz around Nintendo? Well, Animal Crossing: New Horizons has consumers hooked. The Atlantic’s Ian Bogost even wrote that in a pandemic-driven world, the game offers a new political imagining. There are no losers, he writes, and players aren’t focused on making a living. No wonder the Switch is flying off shelves.

InvestorPlace’s Chris Tyler is adding to Lango’s recommendation. He likes Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA), Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO) and Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) for many of the same reasons.

Whether you’re a die-hard Star Wars fan or a lover of the Grand Theft Auto franchise, Tyler writes that these video game stocks to buy are certainly winners now. You don’t want to miss out.

Jolt Your Portfolio Now with Starbucks Stock

[Wednesday, April 29, 2:45 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) broadly disappointed investors when it reported first-quarter earnings. But CEO Kevin Johnson thinks a “gravitational pull” and consumers’ desire for a “daily uplift” will help the coffee chain return to normal.

For investors, betting on a gravitational pull sounds pretty speculative. But InvestorPlace analyst Matt McCall doesn’t see it that way.

Instead, he sees a post-earnings dip as the perfect time to buy shares. He believes Starbucks will get back on track soon, especially since the company had a front-row seat to China’s recovery from Covid-19. That experience is sure to be useful as the U.S. begins to reopen.

From McCall:

“Very few companies are immune to the impacts of the coronavirus and Starbucks is no exception. But with decades of growth and experience, this leading consumer brand is not one to bail on after a few quarters of non-company-specific issues.”

2 Fitness Stocks to Buy with Solid Balance Sheets

[Wednesday, April 29, 2:24 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Gyms may be closed, but Americans are still working out. And according to analysts at BTIG, consumers still want to dress the part of the gym buff. That’s why the firm is initiating Nike (NYSE:NKE) and Lululemon (NASDAQ:LULU) with “buy” ratings.

From BTIG, via CNBC (subscription required):

“[W]e focus on companies with sturdy balance sheets that will allow them to survive the volatility that will likely continue throughout the rest of the year. Cash flow security is paramount to surviving this pandemic with the fewest scars. Also, these companies have robust and flexible supply chains that can handle and accommodate sharp changes in order patterns with little threat to their own cash flow needs.”

InvestorPlace’s Chris Markoch is also hot on NKE and LULU. In fact, he recently recommended both stocks, along with Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) and Fitbit (NYSE:FIT). Markoch writes that as many states prepare for longer-lasting lockdowns, these fitness stocks have a lot of room to “run.”

Beyond Meat Stock Gets a Boost from Pandemic Preppers

[Wednesday, April 29, 2:04 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

If you’re anything like me, high-flying Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) flew right off your radar when the novel coronavirus struck the U.S. Chances are many Americans forgot about plant-based burgers and breakfast sandwiches, opting to stock up on toilet paper and chicken breasts.

But not all investing experts made the same mistake. InvestorPlace Markets Analyst Luke Lango wrote yesterday that plant-based meat is the future, and he’s still bullish on BYND stock. In fact, he models that shares will hit $300 by 2029. That’s triple their current price.

There’s also a more pandemic-focused catalyst. As Kiplinger’s Kyle Woodley writes, meat shortages around the U.S. — driven by Covid-19 plant closures — are making plant-based alternatives increasingly popular. Nielsen reports that year-over-year sales of plant-based meat are up 265%.

It seems like Americans are catching on to a key fact: In an emergency, plant-based diets are much easier to sustain. That’s why doomsday preppers have long opted to eat off the Earth, even recommending dandelions and other edible plants.

Granted, while grocery stores remain open, most Americans aren’t choosing to stomach their local weeds. Instead, they’re buying Beyond Meat’s plant-based products. That’s a huge catalyst for BYND stock. It’s time to buy shares now before they triple.

6 Media Stocks to Buy While You’re Stuck at Home

[Wednesday, April 29, 1:25 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Chances are, you have TV on in the background while you’re reading this. That’s OK — viewership is up 33% year-over-year as Americans are largely stuck at home.

Whether you’re binge-watching The Walking Dead, planning home-improvement projects with HGTV or aimlessly flipping through regional channels, you’re helping media companies profit.

That’s why InvestorPlace’s Mark Hake writes there are six media stocks you should be buying now:

AMC Networks (NASDAQ: AMCX )

(NASDAQ: ) ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC , NASDAQ: VIACA )

(NASDAQ: , NASDAQ: ) Discovery (NASDAQ: DISCA , NASDAQ: DISCK )

(NASDAQ: , NASDAQ: ) Gray Television (NYSE: GTN )

(NYSE: ) E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ: SSP )

(NASDAQ: ) Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST)

Buy Spotify Stock on Record-Breaking Streaming

[Wednesday, April 29, 1:07 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

According to Spotify, every day now looks (and feels) like the weekend. More consumers than ever are streaming music and podcasts — and that’s great news for SPOT stock. Shares are up 12.4% in intraday trading.

Barron’s Callum Keown writes that Spotify’s first-quarter revenue climbed 22% and global premium subscribers jumped 31% to 130 million. Although the company initially feared less commuters would mean lower revenue, it’s now clear Spotify will survive the coronavirus crisis intact.

That’s why InvestorPlace Markets Analyst Luke Lango recently wrote that SPOT stock was one of 30 top consumer stocks to buy. At the time, he argued that Spotify was a great investment because consumer spending on entertainment was increasing. His one worry? Lango mentioned that as less Americans went to gyms and commuted to work, shares faced a tough headwind.

Well, Spotify proved him (and many others) wrong. Don’t miss out on shares now.

4 Retail Stocks to Buy Now as States Reopen

[Wednesday, April 29, 12:43 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

It’s no secret that retailers have underperformed the broader market in 2020, as stay-at-home orders and lockdowns forced many to close. But as we reported yesterday, some retailers are starting to see light at the other end of the tunnel.

U.S. mall operator Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) announced Tuesday that it would begin reopening 49 of its properties. The real estate investment trust is following in the footsteps of many southern states leading the push to reopen.

According to Bank of America analysts, four retail stocks will particularly benefit (subscription required). The firm’s buy list includes Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL), Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST), Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) and TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX).

Analyst Lorraine Hutchinson said these are stocks to buy because they are in off-mall locations and lack e-commerce presences. This means they will rally the most as states reopen.

BURL, ROST, FIVE and TJX stock are all up more than 4% in intraday trading.

9 Stocks to Buy for the Post-Pandemic World

[Wednesday, April 29, 12:21 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

InvestorPlace’s Josh Enomoto has a wake-up call for investors. The novel coronavirus is changing life as we know it, and some of these drastic shifts won’t reverse. With that in mind, how should investors plan to profit from the world’s new normal?

Well, Enomoto is looking at nine quirky stocks to buy that capitalize on post-pandemic trends:

Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP )

(NASDAQ: ) Glu Mobile (NASDAQ: GLUU )

(NASDAQ: ) Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ: AAXN )

(NASDAQ: ) Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH )

(NASDAQ: ) Turning Point Brands (NYSE: TPB )

(NYSE: ) Champignon Brands (OTCMKTS: SHRMF )

(OTCMKTS: ) MindMed (OTCMKTS: MMEDF )

(OTCMKTS: ) Carvana (NYSE: CVNA )

(NYSE: ) RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK)

Buy Gilead Stock on Clinical Trial News

[Wednesday, April 29, 11:53 a.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

On Wednesday morning, Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) released news that has the market soaring. GILD stock itself is up 5.7% in intraday trading.

Gilead’s remdesivir has long been a leading candidate in the fight against the novel coronavirus. Remdesivir is an antiviral medication, originally developed as a potential treatment for the Ebola virus. On Wednesday, the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases reported that remdesivir helped patients recover more quickly than standard care.

In other words, the drug met its primary endpoint in the study.

In a separate press release from Gilead, the company reported that five-day and 10-day doses of remdesivir have similar outcomes in terms of patient status. More results from this study — which did not include a comparison group — will be released in a peer-reviewed journal in the coming weeks.

Both news items have investors cheering. And InvestorPlace contributors have long been telling readers to buy GILD stock. Just last week, InvestorPlace Markets Analyst Luke Lango recommended buying shares even as they sunk on bad news. At the time, leaked World Health Organization documents indicated remdesivir wasn’t effective in China-based trials.

Now, GILD stock is certainly one to buy. Its star drug has the potential to reopen the economy and protect the world from what has been a life-changing pandemic.

Stocks Open Higher Even as GDP Contracts

[Wednesday, April 29, 9:31 a.m]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Investors are gearing up for a good today, even as they learn GDP contracted by 4.8% in the first quarter. Perhaps that’s just not surprising — even though it came in worse than estimates.

Regardless, there’s a lot of green in the major indices today. The S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq Composite all opened solidly higher.



The S&P 500 opened higher by 1.92%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened higher by 1.5%

The Nasdaq Composite opened higher by 2.15%

3 Stocks That Will Benefit from Oil Storage Demand

[Tuesday, April 28, 3:40 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

It’s no secret that crude oil storage — or the lack thereof — is driving the market. Last week, panic over the supply-demand imbalance sent crude oil prices negative. Stocks went tumbling, too.

But as research firm CFRA points out, there are winners in this chaos. Companies that are well-positioned in terms of storage capacity should see their stocks gain.

From CFRA analyst Stewart Glickman, via CNBC (subscription required):

“Firms with available storage space are going to fetch strong pricing, given too many producers are seeking places to shelve unneeded crude.”

So who are the winners? West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. benchmark for crude, is trading at $13 for June delivery. But later months are trading at higher prices, which incentivizes storage. With this logic, companies with the most storage space win.

Plains All American (NYSE:PAA) and NuStar (NYSE:NS) each have 10%-12% of the country’s storage capacity. Glickman is also hot on Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Phillips 66 is most known for being in the refiner business, but it has 5.5% of U.S. storage capacity.

InvestorPlace’s Will Ashworth agreed with Glickman at the end of March. He included PSX stock on his list of the top 10 best value stocks to own for 2020. Ashworth says it’s simply a triple threat.

As oil continues to be in focus, keep an eye on these three stocks.

Meat Stocks Are Climbing on Trump’s Plan

[Tuesday, April 28, 1:51 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Smithfield Foods’ CEO warned of devastating impacts to the supply chain when his company was forced to close a pork plant in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Over the weekend, Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) took out a full-page ad in The New York Times, declaring that meat plant closures were “breaking” the supply chain in the United States.

Certainly these CEOs were not the only ones worried about the U.S. supply chain. Higher prices for meat — and grocery store shortages — had many consumers afraid.

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump hinted at a major response to the meat problem. According to Bloomberg, he’s planning to use the Defense Production Act to keep meat-processing plants open. Because plants have closed as workers contracted Covid-19, the government would issue them additional personal protective equipment.

Prior to this announcement, estimates showed that as much as 80% of the country’s meat production could shut down. The Sioux Falls plant alone accounted for 5% of U.S. pork.

Investors like the news. TSN stock is up 6.4% in intraday trading, and JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) stock is up 5.2% on the day.

Ignore the Pandemic Pseudoscience and Buy 5G Stocks

[Monday, April 27, 4:55 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

InvestorPlace analyst Louis Navellier is fed up with the pandemic pseudoscience. Conspiracy theorists are claiming exposure to 5G radiation weakens the body’s immune system, making people more susceptible to the novel coronavirus.

But as Navellier writes, there’s no real science to that. And there’s definitely no science behind people burning down 5G cellular towers in Europe.

Pseudoscientists conveniently don’t take the time to explain that there’s two types of radiation — ionizing and non-ionizing. 5G technology relies on non-ionizing radiation. It can’t hurt you.

With that in mind, investors should get serious about major opportunities in 5G ahead, like Navellier’s favorite company in the space. This pick relies on radio-frequency technology and is set to profit off of every aspect of 5G.

So, don’t listen to the conspiracy theorists. Stay inside, stay safe. And if you’re ready to learn more about opportunities in 5G, read the rest of Navellier’s thoughts here.

Japan’s Plan to Approve Remdesivir Is a Catalyst for Gilead

[Monday, April 27, 4:38 p.m.]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

In his daily column, InvestorPlace’s Bret Kenwell highlighted a serious catalyst for Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) stock. On Monday, Japanese news site Kyodo reported that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is set to fast track approval for remdesivir. A different official said Monday remdesivir could be in use as early as next month to treat Covid-19.

Despite the good news, GILD stock closed higher by only 0.33% on Monday. For investors, remdesivir is still a critical treatment to watch, as trials are underway around the world.

Reuters reported Friday that key results from a U.S. trial could come as early as mid-May, and preliminary results could come sooner. This trial, led by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, began in February.

Coronavirus competitor Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN) didn’t have the same fate today. Along with Sanofi (NYSE:SNY), the company announced that its Kevzara failed to show clinical benefits in Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials. REGN stock closed down by 3.3% on the day.

