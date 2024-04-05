This research article is prepared by the Research Team at CoinShares. Neither this article nor any third-party websites accessed linked are not associated with and have not been reviewed or approved by: (i) Valkyrie Funds LLC dba CoinShares Valkyrie or the products advised by CoinShares Valkyrie; (ii) CoinShares Co. or the products sponsored by CoinShares Co.; (iii) the distributor of CoinShares Valkyrie products; or (iv) the marketing agent of CoinShares Co. products. Each of the above hereby disclaim any and all information, products, or services described in this article or any third-party website or articles linked.

Investing During a Bull Run: Is It Too Late to Join the Rally?

Bitcoin hit a new all-time high in November 2024 after Donald Trump, generally considered the pro-cryptocurrency candidate, won the US presidential election. Media coverage of rallies tends to boost demand for bitcoin, although some investors may wonder whether they have left it too late to enter the market and benefit from the returns and diversification it offers.

This article reviews short to medium-term price forecasts for bitcoin formulated by finance industry professionals before exploring the different options for gaining exposure and why investors might also consider holding altcoins.

The perennial question: Is it too late to invest into Bitcoin?

Bitcoin has experienced several eye-catching rallies (not to mention crashes) since Satoshi Nakamoto mined the first block of transactions at the start of 2009. While projecting its future trajectory is difficult because so many factors come into play, forecasts by professional investors suggest it still has room to grow. Research firm Bernstein expects bitcoin to reach $150,000 in 2025 as capital flows into the spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs) approved by the Securities and Exchange Commission in early 2024. British bank Standard Chartered believes the cyclical nature (recurring patterns) of the market could propel bitcoin to $250,000 by the end of 2025. The most optimistic outlook comes from Cathie Wood, founder of Ark Investments, who predicts bitcoin could be worth as much as $3.8 million by 2030 due to institutional adoption and demand for spot ETFs. For the sake of objectivity, JP Morgan claims bitcoin’s true value is $45,000. However, Anthony Scaramucci of alternative asset manager Skybridge Capital, who forecasted bitcoin would hit $100,000 in 2024, expects the Wall Street giant to change its mind as regulations evolve.

Returning to StanChart’s thesis, CoinShares has previously discussed how some of bitcoin’s unique characteristics have driven its price cyclicality. For instance, roughly every four years, the block reward paid to miners falls by 50%, events the crypto community calls ‘halvings’. As long as demand remains constant, the subsequent fall in supply should boost bitcoin’s price. The chart below shows this effect in action, and how it’s most potent in the months preceding and following halvings.

This pattern tends to attract the attention of investors seeking returns and portfolio diversification, which should theoretically push up the price further.

Discover bitcoin’s market cycles.

When is the best time to invest? Time the market or DCA?

Investors have two options when adding a new holding to their portfolio. Investing a lump sum offers the potential for substantial gains if timed right, but it can also feel like an emotional rollercoaster, especially with an asset that fluctuates as much as bitcoin, referred to as volatility. The alternative is to drip-feed capital into the market, a strategy known as dollar cost averaging (DCA).

DCA involves regularly investing in an asset or product, such as a crypto exchange-traded product (ETP), regardless of the market’s direction. The size of the trade can be a fixed value or quantity, while the intervals are typically monthly. The theory behind DCA is that investors purchase more of an asset when the price is low and less when it’s high, which should lower the average cost per unit. It also removes emotion from decision-making during a bear market as the temptation to sell a holding recedes. Incidentally, crashes may present opportunities to purchase assets at a steep discount. Of course, there are disadvantages to this approach that investors should consider too. Holding cash in a bull market means missing out on returns, while frequent trading fees make DCA more expensive than investing a lump sum.

How does bitcoin fit into a balanced portfolio?

Bitcoin’s volatility means investors must carefully consider how much they hold. Research by CoinShares suggests a relatively small allocation is optimal, which is borne out by the impact on performance observed among several model portfolios, including strategies designed by some of the world’s most successful professional investors. As the table below shows, allocating between 4% and 7% to bitcoin significantly increases each portfolio’s annualised returns while having a limited impact on maximum drawdown (the biggest single drop from peak to trough) and volatility. Meanwhile, holding bitcoin improves portfolio diversification as revealed by the correlation score, a metric that measures the degree to which different assets move in the same direction.

Learn how bitcoin enhances real-world portfolios.

Many altcoins lag bitcoin: is this an opportunity for diversification?

While bitcoin is the largest crypto by some distance, accounting for 59% of the overall market capitalisation (as of November 22, 2024), altcoins can provide further portfolio diversification. However, not all altcoins are created equally. The crypto universe consists of over ten thousand coins, according to CoinMarketCap. Some have been issued by legitimate projects like Ethereum and Solana and have proved durable, but others have little utility or value. Research shows that between 2013 and 2022, nearly 2,300 coins became obsolete, primarily due to low trading volume, but fraud also played a notable role.

Conclusion

Given the strength of the latest rally, investors may question whether it’s too late to gain exposure to bitcoin. While predictions are an inexact science due to the number of factors influencing the market, various analysts believe it has room to grow.

Investing a lump sum could lead to attractive returns, but it can be emotionally draining, so entering the market using an approach known as dollar cost averaging, which involves drip-feeding money into the markets regardless of the conditions, may be more appropriate.

A bitcoin allocation of between 4% and 7% could diversify a portfolio and boost returns while slightly increasing volatility. But the crypto universe is vast, so investors could also consider holding altcoins for diversification.

Disclaimers

This material is not intended to be relied upon as a forecast, research or investment advice, and is not a recommendation, offer or solicitation to buy or sell any securities or to adopt any investment strategy. The opinions expressed are as of the date of positing, and may change. The information and opinions are derived from proprietary and non-proprietary sources deemed by CoinShares to be reliable, are not necessarily all-inclusive and are not guaranteed as to accuracy. As such, no warranty of accuracy or reliability is given and no responsibility arising in any other way for errors and omissions (including responsibility to any person by reason of negligence) is accepted by CoinShares, its officers, employees or agents. This material may contain ’forward looking’ information that is not purely historical in nature. Such information may include, among other things, projections and forecasts. There is no guarantee that any forecasts made will come to pass. Reliance upon information in this material is at the sole discretion of the reader.

This material is published in good faith but no advice, representation or warranty, express or implied, is made by CoinShares or by any person as to its adequacy, accuracy, completeness, reasonableness or that it is fit for your particular purpose, and it should not be relied on as such. This material does not purport to be complete and is subject to change. You acknowledge that certain information contained in this website supplied by third parties may be incorrect or incomplete, and such information is provided on an "AS IS" basis. We reserve the right to change, modify, add, or delete, any content and the terms of use of this website without notice.

No information on this website constitutes business, financial, investment, trading, tax, legal, regulatory, accounting or any other advice. If you are unsure about the meaning of any information provided, please consult your financial or other professional adviser.

Investment involves risks. Past performance is not a guide to future performance. The value of investments and the income from them can fall as well as rise and is not guaranteed. You may not get back the amount originally invested. Any strategies discussed are strictly for illustrative and educational purposes and are not a recommendation, offer or solicitation to buy or sell any securities or to adopt any investment strategy. There is no guarantee that any strategies discussed will be effective.

This article has not been, and will not be submitted to become, approved/verified by, or registered with, any relevant government authorities under the local laws.