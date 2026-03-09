Investing in The Cooper Companies (COO)? Don't Miss Assessing Its International Revenue Trends

Did you analyze how The Cooper Companies (COO) fared in its international operations for the quarter ending January 2026? Given the widespread global presence of this surgical and contact lens products maker, scrutinizing the trends in international revenues becomes imperative to assess its financial strength and future growth possibilities.

In the current era of a tightly interconnected global economy, the proficiency of a company to penetrate international markets significantly influences its financial health and trajectory of growth. For investors, the key is to grasp how reliant a company is on overseas markets, as this provides insights into the durability of its earnings, its ability to exploit different economic cycles, and its overall growth capabilities.

Being present in foreign markets serves as protection against local economic declines and helps benefit from more rapidly expanding economies. Yet, such expansion also introduces challenges related to currency fluctuations, geopolitical uncertainties and varied market behaviors.

Upon examining COO's recent quarterly performance, we noticed several interesting patterns in the revenue generated from its international segments, which are commonly analyzed and observed by Wall Street experts.

The recent quarter saw the company's total revenue reaching $1.02 billion, marking an improvement of 6.2% from the prior-year quarter. Next, we'll examine the breakdown of COO's revenue from abroad to comprehend the significance of its international presence.

Exploring COO's International Revenue Patterns

EMEA accounted for 27.6% of the company's total revenue during the quarter, translating to $282.3 million. Revenues from this region represented a surprise of +4.76%, with Wall Street analysts collectively expecting $269.49 million. When compared to the preceding quarter and the same quarter in the previous year, EMEA contributed $277.1 million (26%) and $246.5 million (25.6%) to the total revenue, respectively.

During the quarter, Asia Pacific contributed $123.8 million in revenue, making up 12.1% of the total revenue. When compared to the consensus estimate of $136.81 million, this meant a surprise of -9.51%. Looking back, Asia Pacific contributed $147.4 million, or 13.8%, in the previous quarter, and $128.7 million, or 13.3%, in the same quarter of the previous year.

Revenue Forecasts for the International Markets

Wall Street analysts expect The Cooper Companies to report $1.06 billion in total revenue for the current fiscal quarter, indicating an increase of 5.4% from the year-ago quarter. EMEA and Asia Pacific are expected to contribute 25.4% (translating to $267.79 million), and 13.5% ($142.16 million) to the total revenue, respectively.

For the full year, a total revenue of $4.32 billion is expected for the company, reflecting an increase of 5.6% from the year before. The revenues from EMEA and Asia Pacific are expected to make up 26.2%, and 13.4% of this total, corresponding to $1.13 billion, and $577.79 million, respectively.

Wrapping Up

Relying on global markets for revenues presents both prospects and challenges for The Cooper Companies. Therefore, scrutinizing its international revenue trends is key to effectively forecasting the company's future outlook.

In an era of growing international interdependencies and escalating geopolitical disputes, Wall Street analysts are vigilant in tracking these trends for businesses with a global reach, in order to refine their predictions of earnings. It should be noted, however, that a multitude of other elements, such as a company's domestic position, also play a significant role in shaping the earnings forecasts.

At Zacks, a company's changing earnings outlook is given considerable attention due to its proven, strong influence on a stock's price performance in the near term. The connection here is straightforward and positive: when earnings estimates are revised upward, the stock price generally follows suit, increasing as well.

Boasting a remarkable track record that's been externally verified, the Zacks Rank, our unique stock rating system, leverages changes in earnings projections to function as a reliable gauge for predicting short-term stock price movements.

The Cooper Companies, bearing a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), is expected to mirror the broader market's movements in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Assessing The Cooper Companies' Stock Price Movement in Recent Times

Over the preceding four weeks, the stock's value has diminished by 6.8%, against a downturn of 2.7% in the Zacks S&P 500 composite. In parallel, the Zacks Medical sector, which counts The Cooper Companies among its entities, has depreciated by 3.5%. Over the past three months, the company's shares have seen a decline of 6.7% versus the S&P 500's 1.6% decline. The sector overall has witnessed a decline of 3.2% over the same period.

