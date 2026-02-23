Investing in Charles River (CRL)? Don't Miss Assessing Its International Revenue Trends

Have you evaluated the performance of Charles River Laboratories' (CRL) international operations during the quarter that concluded in December 2025? Considering the extensive worldwide presence of this medical research equipment and services provider, analyzing the patterns in international revenues is crucial for understanding its financial resilience and potential for growth.

In today's increasingly interconnected global economy, a company's ability to tap into international markets can be a pivotal factor in shaping its overall financial health and growth trajectory. For investors, understanding a company's reliance on overseas markets has become increasingly crucial, as it offers insights into the company's sustainability of earnings, ability to tap into diverse economic cycles and overall growth potential.

International market involvement serves as insurance against economic downturns at home and enables engagement with economies that are growing more quickly. Still, this move toward diversification is not without its challenges, as it involves navigating through the fluctuations of currencies, geopolitical threats, and the distinctive nature of various markets.

While delving into CRL's performance for the past quarter, we observed some fascinating trends in the revenue from its foreign segments that are commonly modeled and observed by analysts on Wall Street.

The company's total revenue for the quarter amounted to $994.23 million, showing decrease of 0.8%. We will now explore the breakdown of CRL's overseas revenue to assess the impact of its international operations.

Exploring CRL's International Revenue Patterns

Other International, including Brazil and Israel generated $16.79 million in revenues for the company in the last quarter, constituting 1.7% of the total. This represented a surprise of +79.9% compared to the $9.33 million projected by Wall Street analysts. Comparatively, in the previous quarter, Other International, including Brazil and Israel accounted for $21.08 million (2.1%), and in the year-ago quarter, it contributed $17.12 million (1.7%) to the total revenue.

Of the total revenue, $56.91 million came from Asia Pacific during the last fiscal quarter, accounting for 5.7%. This represented a surprise of +7.22% as analysts had expected the region to contribute $53.08 million to the total revenue. In comparison, the region contributed $51.66 million, or 5.1%, and $55.78 million, or 5.6%, to total revenue in the previous and year-ago quarters, respectively.

During the quarter, Europe contributed $279.9 million in revenue, making up 28.2% of the total revenue. When compared to the consensus estimate of $255.12 million, this meant a surprise of +9.71%. Looking back, Europe contributed $277.69 million, or 27.6%, in the previous quarter, and $263.33 million, or 26.3%, in the same quarter of the previous year.

Canada accounted for 12.4% of the company's total revenue during the quarter, translating to $123.28 million. Revenues from this region represented a surprise of +5.8%, with Wall Street analysts collectively expecting $116.52 million. When compared to the preceding quarter and the same quarter in the previous year, Canada contributed $116.81 million (11.6%) and $119.36 million (11.9%) to the total revenue, respectively.

Prospective Revenues in International Markets

It is projected by analysts on Wall Street that Charles River will post revenues of $990.11 million for the ongoing fiscal quarter, an increase of 0.6% from the year-ago quarter. The expected contributions from Other International, including Brazil and Israel, Asia Pacific, Europe and Canada to this revenue are 1.2%, 4.3%, 26.8%, and 11.5%, translating into $11.98 million, $42.82 million, $264.82 million, and $113.76 million, respectively.

For the entire year, the company's total revenue is forecasted to be $4.07 billion, which is an improvement of 1.4% from the previous year. The revenue contributions from different regions are expected as follows: Other International, including Brazil and Israel will contribute 1.1% ($42.61 million), Asia Pacific 4.9% ($199.89 million)Europe 26.5% ($1.08 billion) and Canada 12% ($488.43 million) to the total revenue.

Wrapping Up

Charles River's reliance on international markets for revenues offers both opportunities and risks. Hence, keeping an eye on its international revenue trends could significantly help forecast the company's prospects.

In an era of growing international interdependencies and escalating geopolitical disputes, Wall Street analysts are vigilant in tracking these trends for businesses with a global reach, in order to refine their predictions of earnings. It should be noted, however, that a multitude of other elements, such as a company's domestic position, also play a significant role in shaping the earnings forecasts.

At Zacks, we place significant importance on a company's evolving earnings outlook. This is based on empirical evidence demonstrating its strong influence on a stock's short-term price movements. Invariably, there exists a positive relationship -- an upward revision in earnings estimates is typically mirrored by a rise in the stock price.

Boasting a remarkable track record that's been externally verified, the Zacks Rank, our unique stock rating system, leverages changes in earnings projections to function as a reliable gauge for predicting short-term stock price movements.

Charles River currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Charles River Laboratories' Recent Stock Market Performance

The stock has declined by 23.1% over the past month compared to the 1.8% increase of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. Meanwhile, the Zacks Medical sector, which includes Charles River,has increased 0.7% during this time frame. Over the past three months, the company's shares have experienced a loss of 5.2% relative to the S&P 500's 6% increase. Throughout this period, the sector overall has witnessed a 2.4% increase.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (CRL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

