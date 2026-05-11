Investing in Celsius (CELH)? Don't Miss Assessing Its International Revenue Trends

Have you evaluated the performance of Celsius Holdings Inc.'s (CELH) international operations for the quarter ending March 2026? Given the extensive global presence of this company, analyzing the patterns in international revenues is crucial for understanding its financial strength and potential for growth.

In the current global economy, which is more interconnected than ever, a company's success in penetrating international markets is crucial for its financial health and growth journey. Investors must understand a company's dependence on overseas markets, as this offers a window into the company's earnings stability, its ability to benefit from varied economic cycles and its potential for long-term growth.

Being present in foreign markets serves as protection against local economic declines and helps benefit from more rapidly expanding economies. Yet, such expansion also introduces challenges related to currency fluctuations, geopolitical uncertainties and varied market behaviors.

Our review of CELH's last quarterly performance uncovered some notable trends in the revenue contributions from its international markets, which are commonly analyzed and tracked by Wall Street experts.

The company's total revenue for the quarter amounted to $782.61 million, showing rise of 137.7%. We will now explore the breakdown of CELH's overseas revenue to assess the impact of its international operations.

A Closer Look at CELH's Revenue Streams Abroad

Asia-Pacific generated $7 million in revenues for the company in the last quarter, constituting 0.9% of the total. This represented a surprise of +196.4% compared to the $2.36 million projected by Wall Street analysts. Comparatively, in the previous quarter, Asia-Pacific accounted for $2.83 million (0.4%), and in the year-ago quarter, it contributed $2.24 million (0.7%) to the total revenue.

During the quarter, Other International contributed $2.95 million in revenue, making up 0.4% of the total revenue. When compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 million, this meant a surprise of +46.04%. Looking back, Other International contributed $1.4 million, or 0.2%, in the previous quarter, and $1.84 million, or 0.6%, in the same quarter of the previous year.

Europe accounted for 3.2% of the company's total revenue during the quarter, translating to $25.35 million. Revenues from this region represented a surprise of +23.5%, with Wall Street analysts collectively expecting $20.53 million. When compared to the preceding quarter and the same quarter in the previous year, Europe contributed $17.89 million (2.5%) and $18.66 million (5.7%) to the total revenue, respectively.

Anticipated Revenues in Overseas Markets

Wall Street analysts expect Celsius to report $924.14 million in total revenue for the current fiscal quarter, indicating an increase of 25% from the year-ago quarter. Asia-Pacific, Other International and Europe are expected to contribute 0.5% (translating to $4.6 million), 0.3% ($2.33 million), and 2.2% ($20.13 million) to the total revenue, respectively.

For the full year, the company is expected to generate $3.36 billion in total revenue, up 33.7% from the previous year. Revenues from Asia-Pacific, Other International and Europe are expected to constitute 0.4% ($14.36 million), 0.3% ($8.65 million) and 2.3% ($78.3 million) of the total, respectively.

Key Takeaways

Relying on global markets for revenues presents both prospects and challenges for Celsius. Therefore, scrutinizing its international revenue trends is key to effectively forecasting the company's future outlook.

In an environment where global interconnections and geopolitical skirmishes are intensifying, Wall Street analysts keep a keen eye on these trends, particularly for firms with overseas operations, to adjust their earnings predictions. Moreover, a range of other aspects, including how a company fares in its home country, significantly affects these projections.

Here at Zacks, we put a great deal of emphasis on a company's changing earnings outlook, as empirical research has shown that's a powerful force driving a stock's near-term price performance. Quite naturally, the correlation is positive here -- an upward revision in earnings estimates drives the stock price higher.

With an impressive externally audited track record, our proprietary stock rating tool - the Zacks Rank - harnesses the power of earnings estimate revisions and serves as an effective indicator of a stock's near-term price performance.

At the moment, Celsius has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), signifying that its performance may align with the overall market trend in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Reviewing Celsius Holdings Inc.'s Recent Stock Price Trends

The stock has witnessed a decline of 7.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's an increase of 9.1%. In the same interval, the Zacks Consumer Staples sector, to which Celsius belongs, has registered an increase of 1.9%. Over the past three months, the company's shares saw a decrease of 27.7%, while the S&P 500 increased by 7.1%. In comparison, the sector experienced a decline of 5.2% during this timeframe.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.