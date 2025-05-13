Investing in Bio-Rad (BIO)? Don't Miss Assessing Its International Revenue Trends

Have you looked into how Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO) performed internationally during the quarter ending March 2025? Considering the widespread global presence of this maker of instruments used in biomedical research, examining the trends in international revenues is essential for assessing its financial resilience and prospects for growth.

In the current era of a tightly interconnected global economy, the proficiency of a company to penetrate international markets significantly influences its financial health and trajectory of growth. For investors, the key is to grasp how reliant a company is on overseas markets, as this provides insights into the durability of its earnings, its ability to exploit different economic cycles, and its overall growth capabilities.

Being present in international markets serves as a counterbalance to domestic economic challenges while offering chances to engage with more rapidly evolving economies. However, this kind of diversification introduces challenges like currency fluctuations, geopolitical uncertainties and varying market trends.

Our review of BIO's last quarterly performance uncovered some notable trends in the revenue contributions from its international markets, which are commonly analyzed and tracked by Wall Street experts.

The recent quarter saw the company's total revenue reaching $585.4 million, marking a decline of 4.2% from the prior-year quarter. Next, we'll examine the breakdown of BIO's revenue from abroad to comprehend the significance of its international presence.

Trends in BIO's Revenue from International Markets

Asia generated $104.1 million in revenues for the company in the last quarter, constituting 17.78% of the total. This represented a surprise of -18.65% compared to the $127.97 million projected by Wall Street analysts. Comparatively, in the previous quarter, Asia accounted for $146.4 million (21.93%), and in the year-ago quarter, it contributed $117.2 million (19.19%) to the total revenue.

EMEA accounted for 34.13% of the company's total revenue during the quarter, translating to $199.8 million. Revenues from this region represented a surprise of +3.94%, with Wall Street analysts collectively expecting $192.22 million. When compared to the preceding quarter and the same quarter in the previous year, EMEA contributed $221.7 million (33.21%) and $200.2 million (32.78%) to the total revenue, respectively.

Anticipated Revenues in Overseas Markets

It is projected by analysts on Wall Street that Bio-Rad will post revenues of $629.23 million for the ongoing fiscal quarter, a decline of 1.5% from the year-ago quarter. The expected contributions from Asia and EMEA to this revenue are 22.6% and 32.7%, translating into $142.4 million and $205.93 million, respectively.

For the full year, the company is expected to generate $2.57 billion in total revenue, up 0.3% from the previous year. Revenues from Asia and EMEA are expected to constitute 22.3% ($572.6 million) and 31.9% ($821.26 million) of the total, respectively.

Concluding Remarks

Relying on global markets for revenues presents both prospects and challenges for Bio-Rad. Therefore, scrutinizing its international revenue trends is key to effectively forecasting the company's future outlook.

In an era of growing international interdependencies and escalating geopolitical disputes, Wall Street analysts are vigilant in tracking these trends for businesses with a global reach, in order to refine their predictions of earnings. It should be noted, however, that a multitude of other elements, such as a company's domestic position, also play a significant role in shaping the earnings forecasts.

A Look at Bio-Rad's Recent Stock Price Performance

Over the preceding four weeks, the stock's value has appreciated by 2.8%, against an upturn of 9.1% in the Zacks S&P 500 composite. In parallel, the Zacks Medical sector, which counts Bio-Rad among its entities, has appreciated by 1.4%. Over the past three months, the company's shares have seen a decline of 7.4% versus the S&P 500's 3.1% decline. The sector overall has witnessed a decline of 8.7% over the same period.

