Investing Beyond the Bottom Line: The Human Rights Imperative

Driving change through real world impact requires respect for fundamental human rights that is grounded in recognizing an individuals right to a life centered on equality, dignity, and a respect for individual well being. As an essential foundation to achieving the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development Goals, universal human rights principles and standards such as those included in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights firmly anchors a human rights-focused investment lens as an integral component of resilient portfolio construction.

A human rights centered investment lens is more than an investment approach, it’s one of the most critical investment strategies to protect human rights issues globally. Preventing adverse impacts on human rights before those impacts can occur, and the undesired escalation of adverse impacts that may become unmanageable over time is possible through a human rights due diligence process that strengthens a sustainability focused portfolio construction strategy.

The Importance of the Human Rights-Focused Efficient Frontier

As the halfway mark of the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals approaches, investors are increasingly becoming aware of the substantial financial, legal, operational, and reputational risks associated with portfolio companies failing to adhere to universal human rights principles. Utilizing the UN Guiding Principles, investors can strengthen their adherence to human rights principles through a focus on value chain resilience that hold companies accountable for the safe, respectful, and sustainable business environments that subsequently allow investors to achieve real sustainable risk adjusted returns while aligning their portfolios with their human rights values.

A thorough understanding of human rights risks present within a portfolio allows investors to gain a clear understanding of the underlying framework required when evaluating the environmental and social impact of their investments, going beyond standard ESG assessments. Human rights-centered assessments focus specifically on the protection of inherent individual rights and dignity, while ESG investment strategies take a broader focus. Constructing portfolios that optimize both impact and financial performance for a given amount of risk adjusted financial return achieves optimal sustainable outcomes by expanding the efficient frontier. This expansion of the efficient frontier allows investors to make better-informed investment decisions by setting comprehensive human rights indicators and targets that reveal portfolio exposures to human rights risks, and the risk mitigation strategies needed to proactively uphold fundamental human rights throughout a portfolio.

Upholding Human Rights Principles through Active Investor Engagement

Due to the increasing focus on a company’s purpose benefiting all stakeholders, not only shareholders, investors have a responsibility to establish portfolio impact assessments that drive responsible business engagement, respect human rights, and ensure that portfolio companies actively promote robust human rights policies throughout their organizations. Although shareholders express concerns for human rights material risks, these concerns have not correlated with majority support for human rights related shareholder proposals. By increasing the correlation between shareholder concern for human rights material risks and human rights related shareholder proposals, investors can take a human rights stakeholder primacy approach that will inform them of the adverse impacts within their portfolio and how they can mitigate these impacts through shareholder engagement.

By conducting comprehensive human rights due diligence through establishing a human rights centered approach as the foundation of sustainable investment strategies, investors have the possibility of engaging impacted stakeholders concerning human rights risk management policies. This engagement creates a dynamic human rights centered investment strategy that may produce human rights-focused alpha, proactively responding to portfolio company impact indicators that could potentially enhance human rights focused sustainable outcomes.

Actionable Insights: Creating Lasting Change through Human Rights Centered Investing

Aligning your portfolio with your values requires creating human rights centered investment approaches leading to the creation of comprehensive human rights due diligence that may include the following criteria:

Active integration of human rights considerations in investment decision making, beyond traditional ESG criteria. This may include setting progress benchmarks and evaluating the effectiveness of corporate human rights policies

Proactive engagement with portfolio companies to gain a full understanding of the systemic scope of human rights risks and the role investors play in mitigating human rights risk through strategic portfolio allocation strategies

Support Accountability and Transparency: Support policies that hold companies accountable for human rights violations, such as public advocacy campaigns and shareholder resolutions

Invest in an Equitable Future by Maximizing Portfolio Human Rights Centered Impact

By prioritizing human rights in investment decisions, investors may be able to mitigate downside risk with a core human rights focused strategy. Conducting a human rights centered portfolio due diligence assessment reveals companies that in spite of market dislocations continue to maintain an adherence to human rights focused growth. Actively balancing downside risk through prioritizing human rights creates the possibility of uncorrelated risk adjusted returns , while leaving a legacy through your portfolio of supporting companies focused on adhering to global human rights principles to create an equitable, sustainable, and human rights centered global future.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.