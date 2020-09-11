Investing at Every Age

When you think about how to manage your investments, there are a few things you need to keep in mind as investors have different needs based on age and individual situation. Some may rely on their investments for income. Others may simply want their savings to grow over time. Some may want or need exposure to a specific industry or sector that offers to help grow their asset base.

Regardless of your age or circumstance, there are some rules of thumb to consider when designing your investment strategy:

Time Horizon : How long do you expect or need your money to be working toward your objectives? The longer your time horizon, the more risk you can handle.

: How long do you expect or need your money to be working toward your objectives? The longer your time horizon, the more risk you can handle. Cash Flow Requirements : What are your immediate, medium, and expected long-term cash flow needs? Are you planning to buy a car or a home? Is there possibly a baby in your future? How much disposable income do you have per month?

: What are your immediate, medium, and expected long-term cash flow needs? Are you planning to buy a car or a home? Is there possibly a baby in your future? How much disposable income do you have per month? Outside Income : Do you receive cash flow from sources other than your portfolio? If so, how stable is that cash flow, and how does it compare to your needs?

: Do you receive cash flow from sources other than your portfolio? If so, how stable is that cash flow, and how does it compare to your needs? Outside Assets : Do you own other assets that should be considered when constructing your portfolio? For example, is the majority of your net worth tied up in an office building or the stock of a privately-owned company?

: Do you own other assets that should be considered when constructing your portfolio? For example, is the majority of your net worth tied up in an office building or the stock of a privately-owned company? Personal preferences: Possibly, the most crucial question is just how much risk can you stomach? Would you be okay seeing your portfolio drop 10-20%, or would that keep you up at night? Do you prefer to avoid investments in a particular geographic region or industry? Are you willing and able to give your investment portfolio the kind of oversight it needs, or would you be better off getting some help in the form of a Registered Investment Advisor (RIA)?

In addition to those factors, one’s age plays a crucial factor on the journey to saving for one’s retirement, given the simple fact that the younger you start building that nest egg, the more time you have to do so. While it may be easy to do in theory, as many of us know first-hand, reality’s trials and tribulations can make it challenging.

According to a 2020 report from TD Ameritrade, most Americans want to retire by the age of 67; however, nearly two-thirds of 40-somethings have less than $100,000 in retirement savings, and 28% of those in their sixties have less than $50,000. That savings shortfall means retirement is either likely to be further off than most might expect or a serious re-think on their retirement lifestyle needs to be had. No wonder then that a majority of Americans would give themselves a grade of “C” or lower on their retirement savings or that only 60% of Americans have a well-defined retirement strategy. Rather than beat yourself down, let’s discuss some rules of thumb that will help you on your journey.

In your 20s, your time horizon is considerable, as retirement is likely many decades away. You may have accumulated debt while getting an education, and perhaps a car purchase is in your sights. Your priorities at this stage of life ought to be reducing any outstanding debt and building up a safety net. The more debt you have, the more vulnerable you are to negative surprises, and the more challenging it will be to make any large purchases such as a car or a home. Make paying down your debt a top priority.

While your risk tolerance can be higher than in your later years, you first want to make sure that you have enough savings in case all hell breaks loose, perhaps (ahem) a global pandemic? It is a good idea to make sure that you have enough saved up to cover about six months’ worth of expenses with a little left over for the unexpected such as a medical emergency. This safety fund should not be invested in anything risky and be relatively liquid should a need arise. As we’ve all experienced this past year, you never know when the world can be turned upside down in ways you never imagined possible.

Beyond your safety savings, thanks to your age, you can invest in assets that have a higher risk/potential return profile, which many refer to as “growth stocks,” the likes of which include Apple (AAPL), Google (GOOGL), Facebook (FB), Tesla (TSLA), NVIDIA (NVDA) and dozens of others. There are also ETFs that focus on growth, such as the Invesco QQQ ETF (QQQ) that focuses on the 100 largest Nasdaq-listed equities or the Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) that focus on up and coming companies.

Keep in mind that you still need to sleep at night, and that brings us back to knowing your risk profile that we mentioned above. Just because you have a longer time horizon doesn’t mean you are obligated to put together a portfolio that can leave you full of anxiety when the markets get wobbly. Luckily, there are different stocks, mutual funds, and ETFs to be had that can help your investment needs while not leading you to anxiety-ridden, sleepless nights. Stockpedia, Morningstar, and Value Line are among the services that offer risk assessments of those securities. If you have a major purchase in mind for the near to mid-term, the funds you plan to use for the purchase will need to be invested more conservatively, lest the time come for your purchase after the market has experienced a significant correction.

In your 30s, you may be considering purchasing a home, or perhaps you are building a family. By saving 20% for a home down payment, you can avoid paying mortgage insurance. Your safety fund may need to be larger than it was in your 20s. Make sure you have enough to cover any mortgage payments, other living expenses, and the unexpected such as an air conditioner breakdown amid a heatwave. Again, this safety fund needs to be protected, so it should not be invested in anything with a high level of volatility. You don’t want it to have taken a hit right before you need it most. The rest of your portfolio can continue to be invested in riskier assets, but your time horizon for a portion may have shifted if perhaps you are looking to build up funds for your child’s college education that is less than ten years off. Consider the timeline for your retirement as well as your other savings goals. A college savings plan, such as a 529 plan, can help pay for qualified education expenses, even K-12 tuition.

As you move through your 40s, you should consider reducing the risk in your portfolio as your retirement timeline is getting shorter, so you have less time to recover from a hit to your portfolio. Consider shifting towards 50% of your portfolio in less volatile investments. This is typically your highest-earning decade and the time to put your savings into high gear. If your employer offers a sponsored retirement account such as a 401(k), look to max out your contributions up to the IRS limit each year and make sure you are taking advantage of any employer matching that may be offered. If your employer offers a Health Savings Account (HSA), consider maxing out your contributions to that as well.

In your 50s, your retirement plans may be less than 20 years away, which means you should further reduce the risk in your portfolio, with just a third now in riskier assets. When you turn 50, the limit for 401(k) contributions increases to $25,000 from $19,000; if possible, take advantage. Now is the time to think about what kind of retirement you imagine, build a budget for it so that you know just how much more you need to save. If the kids are off to college, this may also be a good time to downsize to a smaller home to boost your investable savings further.

In your 60s, your savings needs to shift into lower-risk investments as your retirement may be just a few years off. Your investments need to shift towards income-producing rather than growth, and you will want to be sure to stick to your budget so that you don’t outlive your savings. With our lengthening age spans, however, you’ll need to ensure that your nest egg continues to grow, and we recommend having one-fifth or less in risky assets.

As you continue to age, you’ll want to further shift your assets into less risky assets. One of our favorite investment strategies centers on companies that increase their annual dividend payments to shareholders, and there are several ETF products such as the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) that implement that strategy. Another group of stocks that offer income opportunities is real estate investment trusts (REITs), which are a specific class of companies that, as their name suggests, invest in real estate and pay a minimum of 90% of taxable income in the form of shareholder dividends each year. We’d suggest understanding the nature of the real estate strategy with each REIT before investing.

For those who feel they are behind where they need to be when it comes to their retirement savings, it’s not too late to get started. Be sure to factor your time to retirement, your choice of lifestyle, and risk profile along the way.

