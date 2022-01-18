US Markets
Investing app Acorns, Pioneer scrap $2.2 bln merger

Contributors
Niket Nishant Reuters
Sohini Podder Reuters
Manya Saini Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

Blank-check company Pioneer Merger Corp and investing app Acorns Grow have mutually terminated their $2.2 billion merger agreement, according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Blank-check company Pioneer Merger Corp PACX.O and investing app Acorns Grow have mutually terminated their $2.2 billion merger agreement, according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

The deal, announced in May last year, was originally expected to close in the second half of 2021 and the Irvine, California-based company was to be listed on the Nasdaq.

Backed by the likes of PayPal Holdings Inc PYPL.O, BlackRock BLK.N and Comcast Corp CMCSA.O, Acorns allows users to invest in stocks and bonds and uses a subscription based model.

The trend of listing using special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) has fizzled out recently with the shares of several companies such as Grab Holdings GRAB.O and BuzzFeed BZFD.O, which merged with SPACs, tumbling after going public.

A regulatory squeeze in the broader blank-check market has also led to some deals getting torpedoed, such as sports card firm Topps and cannabis producer Parallel.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant, Sohini Podder and Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

Most Popular