Investing in AI-Fueled Nuclear Resurgence

(1:00) - President Trump's Recent Executive Order on Nuclear Power

(8:05) - Big Tech's Push into Nuclear Energy

(14:30) - Supply and Demand for Uranium and the Long-Term Impact

(32:50) - Episode Roundup: NUKZ, NLR, URAN, URNM, URA

In this episode of ETF Spotlight, I speak with Tim Rotolo, Founder and CEO of Range Fund Holdings, about investing in the nuclear renaissance, which is being driven primarily by the artificial intelligence boom.

President Trump’s recent executive orders on nuclear power outline a sweeping agenda to quadruple U.S. nuclear capacity by 2050 and prioritize American leadership in nuclear technology globally.

The renewed interest in nuclear energy is largely fueled by Big Tech’s push into the sector, as AI data centers require massive amounts of energy. To meet their sustainability goals, many tech giants are increasingly exploring nuclear energy as a solution.

Companies like Microsoft MSFT, Amazon AMZN, Google GOOGL, and Meta META are investing heavily in nuclear power projects, including small modular reactor (SMR) development and the revitalization of existing nuclear plants. They are also entering into long-term agreements for nuclear power.

Building nuclear power plants is notoriously expensive and time-consuming. That’s why there is growing interest in SMRs, which are typically manufactured in factories and can reduce construction time and costs. When will we start seeing SMRs more widely adopted?

Nuclear fusion is often called the "holy grail" of energy because it promises a virtually limitless, clean, and safe source of power by replicating the process that fuels the stars. However, no one has yet made fusion power commercially viable.

The Range Nuclear Renaissance Index ETF NUKZ holds companies in the nuclear fuel and energy industry. Cameco CCJ, Constellation Energy Corporation CEG, and Oklo OKLO are among its top holdings.

Investors might also consider the Global X Uranium ETF URA, VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF NLR, and Sprott Uranium Miners ETF URNM.

Tune in to the podcast to learn more.

