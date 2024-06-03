Investing in Agilent (A)? Don't Miss Assessing Its International Revenue Trends

Have you assessed how the international operations of Agilent Technologies (A) performed in the quarter ended April 2024? For this scientific instrument maker, possessing an expansive global footprint, parsing the trends of international revenues could be critical to gauge its financial resilience and growth prospects.

In today's increasingly interconnected global economy, a company's ability to tap into international markets can be a pivotal factor in shaping its overall financial health and growth trajectory. For investors, understanding a company's reliance on overseas markets has become increasingly crucial, as it offers insights into the company's sustainability of earnings, ability to tap into diverse economic cycles and overall growth potential.

Being present in foreign markets serves as protection against local economic declines and helps benefit from more rapidly expanding economies. Yet, such expansion also introduces challenges related to currency fluctuations, geopolitical uncertainties and varied market behaviors.

Upon examining A's recent quarterly performance, we noticed several interesting patterns in the revenue generated from its international segments, which are commonly analyzed and observed by Wall Street experts.

The recent quarter saw the company's total revenue reaching $1.57 billion, marking a decline of 8.4% from the prior-year quarter. Next, we'll examine the breakdown of A's revenue from abroad to comprehend the significance of its international presence.

Decoding A's International Revenue Trends

Europe accounted for 27.1% of the company's total revenue during the quarter, translating to $426 million. Revenues from this region represented a surprise of +2.79%, with Wall Street analysts collectively expecting $414.42 million. When compared to the preceding quarter and the same quarter in the previous year, Europe contributed $458 million (27.6%) and $433 million (25.2%) to the total revenue, respectively.

During the quarter, Asia Pacific contributed $510 million in revenue, making up 32.4% of the total revenue. When compared to the consensus estimate of $540.8 million, this meant a surprise of -5.7%. Looking back, Asia Pacific contributed $570 million, or 34.4%, in the previous quarter, and $608 million, or 35.4%, in the same quarter of the previous year.

Projected Revenues in Foreign Markets

Wall Street analysts expect Agilent to report a total revenue of $1.57 billion in the current fiscal quarter, which suggests a decline of 6% from the prior-year quarter. Revenue shares from Europe and Asia Pacific are predicted to be 27.7% and 38.8%, corresponding to amounts of $435.77 million and $609.87 million, respectively.

For the entire year, the company's total revenue is forecasted to be $6.46 billion, which is a reduction of 5.4% from the previous year. The revenue contributions from different regions are expected as follows: Europe will contribute 27% ($1.74 billion) and Asia Pacific 36.5% ($2.36 billion) to the total revenue.

Closing Remarks

Relying on global markets for revenues presents both prospects and challenges for Agilent. Therefore, scrutinizing its international revenue trends is key to effectively forecasting the company's future outlook.

In a world where international interdependencies and geopolitical conflicts are ever-increasing, Wall Street analysts closely monitor these trends for companies having international presence to adjust their earnings forecasts. Of course, there are several other factors, including a company's standing within its home borders, that influence analysts' earnings forecasts.

We at Zacks strongly focus on the dynamic earnings forecast of companies, given that empirical studies have demonstrated its potent impact on the immediate price movement of stocks. Invariably, there's a positive relationship -- upward earnings predictions often result in an increase in stock prices.

The Zacks Rank, our proprietary stock rating tool, comes with an externally validated impressive track record. It effectively utilizes shifts in earnings projections to act as a dependable barometer for forecasting short-term stock price trends.

Currently, Agilent holds a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), signifying its potential to underperform the overall market's performance in the forthcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

A Review of Agilent's Recent Stock Market Performance

The stock has witnessed a decline of 6.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's an increase of 5.1%. In the same interval, the Zacks Computer and Technology sector, to which Agilent belongs, has registered an increase of 7.6%. Over the past three months, the company's shares saw a decrease of 11.8%, while the S&P 500 increased by 4.2%. In comparison, the sector experienced an increase of 5.7% during this timeframe.

