Investing in the Age of Longevity: Silver Economy Stocks in Focus

The world’s population is aging fast, reshaping the way healthcare systems, investors and corporations think about long-term growth. According to the World Health Organization’s 2024 update, the number of people aged 60 and older first surpassed children under five in 2020- a demographic milestone that signals a profound shift. By 2050, nearly 22% of the global population will be over 60 and close to 80% of older adults will live in low- and middle-income countries.

This transition has already created a trillion-dollar market. Going by a Precedence Research report, the global geriatric care services market, valued at approximately $1.21 trillion, is forecasted to reach around $2.12 trillion by 2034, at a CAGR of 6.4% through 2034.

This demographic shift is significantly altering healthcare consumption patterns, creating long-term investment opportunities across pharmaceuticals, medical devices, home care services and digital health solutions. CMS recently launched Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE), a government-funded, community-based healthcare model for seniors where most of the participants are dually eligible for both Medicare and Medicaid.

Healthcare giants such as AbbVie ABBV, Amgen AMGN, Stryker SYK and Dexcom DXCM are all capitalizing on this evolving landscape. By enhancing operational efficiency, they are increasingly expanding their presence in the Seniors & Aging Demographics domain.

With rising life expectancy, the prevalence of age-related diseases — such as cardiovascular conditions, neurodegenerative disorders, osteoporosis and diabetes — is on the rise. Pharmaceutical companies are ramping up efforts to develop treatments for chronic conditions prevalent in older adults. Those leading the innovation in immunology, oncology and neurodegenerative disease treatments are well-positioned for sustained growth.

Simultaneously, innovations in medical technology and home care services bolster the sector's attractiveness and offer strong potential for high returns on investments. Digital health solutions, artificial intelligence-driven diagnostics and home-based monitoring systems are transforming elder care, creating new revenue opportunities for healthcare firms. Noteworthy is Medtronic's MDT Reveal LINQ family of Insertable Cardiac Monitors (ICM). Their upgraded AI-based analytics now improve the prediction of risk thresholds for atrial fibrillation (AF). Abbott ABT, on the other hand, has introduced Lingo, a wearable device that monitors multiple biomarkers, including glucose levels.

From an investor’s perspective, the healthcare sector remains resilient during economic downturns, as demand for critical treatments, pharmaceuticals and procedures stays stable. This ensures consistent revenues and a defensive market position, offering cash flow stability.

4 Seniors & Aging Demographics Stocks in the Spotlight

AbbVie, as a pharma giant, is actively expanding its focus on the senior and aging demographic through strategic partnerships and investments. The company’s December 2024 acquisition of Aliada Therapeutics includes the latter’s lead investigational asset ALIA-1758, an anti-pyroglutamate amyloid beta (3pE-Aβ) antibody, which is in development for the treatment of patients with Alzheimer’s disease. It is currently in Phase 1 clinical trial, along with Aliada’s MODEL platform for blood-brain barrier drug delivery.

In oncology, in February 2025, AbbVie entered into a collaboration with Xilio Therapeutics to develop novel tumor-activated immunotherapies, including masked T-cell engagers, focusing on enhancing cancer treatment efficacy. In January 2025, AbbVie entered into an option-to-license agreement with Simcere Zaiming for SIM0500, a trispecific antibody drug candidate for relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. Phase 1 trials are now underway in both China and the United States, with the first U.S. patient dosed in June 2025.

AbbVie has several R&D programs with the potential to drive long-term growth, including next-generation approaches in immunology, bispecifics, ADCs, as well as innovative therapies for neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Recognizing the global demographic shift toward an older population, Amgen, a biotech stalwart, is emphasizing the importance of biopharmaceutical innovation to meet the health needs of aging societies. In bone health, the company continues to combat the misconception that osteoporosis is a normal part of aging. Osteoporosis affects more than 500 million people worldwide and causes 8.9 million fractures annually, with one in three women over 50 suffering a fracture in her lifetime, according to the company. Amgen's Prolia (denosumab) has demonstrated significant efficacy in reducing osteoporotic fracture risk compared to traditional treatments like alendronate.

Meanwhile, Amgen is advancing its cardiometabolic research with new data from its investigational obesity therapy MariTide (maridebart cafraglutide), presented at the 85th American Diabetes Association (ADA) Scientific Sessions in Chicago. MariTide addresses obesity in older adults, particularly those with or without Type 2 diabetes. This stock also holds a Zacks Rank #3.

Global orthopedic giant Stryker is also making strategic investments to penetrate the growing field of healthcare for seniors and the aging population. Through its Sage brand, Stryker offers products designed to improve patient outcomes and caregiver efficiency across various care settings. These solutions are particularly beneficial for elderly patients requiring home-based care.

The acquisition of Inari Medical for $4.9 billion in February 2025 aims to bolster Stryker’s presence in the peripheral vascular market, a high-growth segment with strong potential. Inari brings a portfolio of minimally invasive mechanical thrombectomy solutions, including ClotTriever and FlowTriever, designed to treat deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism.

In 2024, the company acquired NICO Corporation, thus enhancing its capabilities in minimally invasive neurosurgery. NICO's technologies offer treatment options for intracerebral hemorrhage, a condition prevalent among older people. Further, the acquisition of Vertos Medical expanded Zacks #2 (Buy) Ranked Stryker's presence in the lumbar spinal stenosis space, a common source of chronic lower back pain in older adults.

Stryker is also investing in enhancing medical data platforms and interoperability. These efforts are crucial for improving patient care and operational efficiency, which will benefit the aging population.

Dexcom, a leading provider of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems, has been actively expanding its offerings to better serve seniors and the aging population. This Zacks Rank #3 company’s G7 CGM system is popular among older adults who find its sensor insertion and app setup process simple. Dexcom has also ensured that its CGM systems, including Dexcom G6, are covered by Medicare, increasing their accessibility to seniors.

In April 2025, Dexcom’s G7 15 Day CGM Sensor received FDA clearance for adults (18 years and older) living with any type of diabetes in the United States. Alongside hardware innovation, Dexcom has been expanding the capabilities of its G7 mobile application. Among the most notable features is a seven-day Glucose Management Indicator, which allows people to see estimated A1C trends in just one week rather than the previous 14-day minimum. In 2024, Dexcom launched Stelo, an over-the-counter continuous glucose monitor designed for adults aged 18 and older who do not use insulin.

