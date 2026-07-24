Investing $5,000 in SCHD Now Could Generate Serious Passive Income Over 20 Years

Key Points

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is one of the category's elite long-term performers.

Its 3.3% yield means that investors can generate meaningful income at a solid pace.

Give the dividend time to grow over a couple of decades, and it can become significantly larger.

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The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEMKT: SCHD) has been and remains one of the most popular dividend exchange-traded funds (ETFs) out there. Its strategy, which targets high-quality companies with lengthy dividend histories and above-average yields, has been one of the most durable and successful dividend ETFs for shareholders.

Currently, the fund pays around 3.3% annually. On an initial $5,000 investment, that would generate roughly $165 in dividends annually. That's solid on its own, but the more impressive numbers come from what happens if you hold on to that investment for decades.

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How your SCHD dividends compound into something bigger over time

Successful investing occurs when you're able to let the power of compounding do most of the work for you. Early on, most of your account balance growth is going to come from the money you're investing into it. After many years, the majority of growth will instead come from compounding earnings on your investment. Much less will come from what you're adding.

The same thing applies to dividend investing. If you reinvested your dividends and let your investment grow over time, you'd eventually reach a point where you'd be earning much more annually on that initial investment than you'd probably imagine.

Let's take a look at an example using the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF. Assume a $5,000 initial investment, a 3.3% yield, and a 10% annual return. All dividends get reinvested. Here's a year-by-year table of how the dividends and overall account balance would grow over time.

Year Principal Annual Return Dividend Income Capital Gain 1 $5,000 10% $165 $335 2 $5,500 10% $182 $369 3 $6,050 10% $200 $405 4 $6,655 10% $220 $446 5 $7,321 10% $242 $491 6 $8,053 10% $266 $540 7 $8,859 10% $292 $594 8 $9,745 10% $322 $653 9 $10,719 10% $354 $718 10 $11,791 10% $389 $790 11 $12,970 10% $428 $869 12 $14,267 10% $471 $956 13 $15,694 10% $518 $1,052 14 $17,264 10% $570 $1,157 15 $18,990 10% $627 $1,272 16 $20,889 10% $689 $1,400 17 $22,978 10% $758 $1,540 18 $25,276 10% $834 $1,694 19 $27,804 10% $918 $1,863 20 $30,585 10% $1,009 $2,049

You may only earn a 3.3% dividend yield on a year-over-year basis. But the dividend you earn every year going forward based on your initial investment (called yield-on-cost) will continue to grow larger and larger.

By year 20, you'd be earning more than $1,000 in dividends annually from your initial $5,000 investment. That's a 40% yield on cost!

One of the biggest advantages of investing is the power of compounding -- the idea that you can keep getting earnings on your earnings over time. Given enough years, even smaller initial investments can turn into powerful passive income streams!

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David Dierking has positions in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.