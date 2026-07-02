Investing $5,000 Into Each of These 3 Stocks 10 Years Ago Would Have Created a Portfolio Worth $1.8 Million Today

Key Points

Nvidia, AMD, and Micron Technology have all been experiencing significant growth in recent years.

Artificial intelligence (AI) has recently unlocked opportunities that wouldn't have been evident a decade ago.

Investing in many types of stocks can enable investors to capitalize on a wide range of growth opportunities.

10 stocks we like better than Micron Technology ›

Investing in many different types of stocks can be a great way to minimize your risk while also giving you a chance to generate great returns in the long run. That's because it isn't always obvious which stock will take off, and when. Think about the stocks that are hot this year that are focused on memory and storage solutions. It wouldn't have been obvious five or 10 years ago that they would be amassing the gains that they are right now.

Three stocks that have done exceptionally well over the past decade are Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), and Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU). Investing $5,000 into each of them back then would have resulted in your portfolio being worth approximately $1.8 million today. Here's a look at how much a $5,000 investment in each one of them would be worth as of June 29, why they have done so well, and if they're still worth buying today.

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Nvidia: $836k

Nvidia has been leading the revolution in artificial intelligence (AI) as its cutting-edge chips have been crucial in the development of AI models and software. The company's dominance in the industry has allowed it to generate not only significant revenue growth but also command high margins, ensuring that as its sales have risen significantly, so too have profits. That's a big reason why, despite its valuation being around $4.8 trillion right now, its price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 30 isn't all that astronomical.

A $5,000 investment in Nvidia a decade ago would now be worth roughly $836,000. While it was still a big name in tech 10 years ago, its growth opportunities in AI were not on the horizon, and much of the stock's gains during that stretch have occurred during just the past couple of years.

For investors who want exposure to AI, Nvidia remains a top growth stock to consider for the long haul.

Advanced Micro Devices: $526k

Advanced Micro Devices, also known as AMD, is one of Nvidia's key rivals. Although it isn't nearly as large in size, the company's latest chips have been giving investors confidence that it may be able to take considerable market share from Nvidia in the future.

In its most recent quarter, which covered the first three months of the year, AMD's revenue rose at a rate of 38%, and that is expected to rise to 46% for the current quarter. The company has been winning over investors of late, and that's putting it lightly with its year-to-date gains at around 170%.

Over the past decade, a $5,000 investment in AMD would have grown to around $526,000 today. The downside with its gains, however, is that its P/E multiple has risen to around 190. And even based on future earnings (as projected by analysts), its forward P/E is close to 80. Although it's been red hot, the stock could be due for a slowdown.

Micron Technology: $434k

One of the hottest stocks to own this year has been Micron Technology. The company's memory and storage products have been in extremely high demand. As companies have invested heavily in AI and related infrastructure, this has led to a supply shortage in the types of products Micron sells. This has enabled it to raise prices drastically amid the heightened demand.

This year, it has skyrocketed by around 300% in value, and its market cap has now topped more than $1 trillion, making it one of the most valuable tech companies in the world. A $5,000 investment in the stock a decade ago would now be worth around $434,000. Between that and the other stocks on this list, a $5,000 in each one a decade ago would mean that your portfolio would now be worth approximately $1.8 million.

Micron's valuation remains modest with a P/E multiple of 26. Whether it's still a buy ultimately depends on whether the demand for memory and storage products is part of a new normal for the tech sector due to AI, or if it will prove to be cyclical, as it has in the past. If you believe the former, then you may be bullish that the stock may still rally higher. But if it's the latter, your outlook would undoubtedly be bearish. Either way, it has the potential to be a significantly volatile holding.

Should you buy stock in Micron Technology right now?

Before you buy stock in Micron Technology, consider this:

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David Jagielski, CPA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Micron Technology, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.