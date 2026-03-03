Investing $20,700 Into This Rock-Solid Dividend Stock Could Generate $1,000 in Passive Income

Key Points

Investing in stocks with strong dividends can often be just as rewarding as investing in stocks for appreciation.

The key to finding good dividend stocks is identifying companies with enough earnings power and free cash flow to pay and raise the dividend.

This company, in particular, has a fantastic track record.

10 stocks we like better than Realty Income ›

There are plenty of high dividend yields in the stock market, but the number of companies that can pay and increase their dividends for decades is few and far between.

So, if you find one, it's best to stick close to it. The key to finding good dividend stocks is to look for companies with solid business models that have strong earnings and free cash flow growth to pay and increase their dividends each year.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

If you are looking for $1,000 in annual passive income, investors should consider investing $20,700 in this rock-solid dividend stock.

A solid triple net lease model

Realty Income (NYSE: O) is a real estate investment trust (REIT), which means it doesn't have to pay corporate taxes if it meets certain conditions, such as distributing 90% of taxable income to shareholders through dividends, and it derives a certain amount of income from real estate activities, and having a certain amount of assets in real estate, cash, or bonds.

Realty Income also operates on a triple net lease model, meaning it leases properties to companies that are then responsible for rent, property taxes, and other expenses, such as insurance and maintenance. In return, companies may be able to negotiate longer leases and reduced rents and will have greater flexibility in how they use a given space.

Realty Income focuses on clients that provide essential, low-priced services. Its largest tenants by industry are convenience stores, grocery stores, and dollar stores, while its largest customers include 7-Eleven, Dollar General, and Walgreens.

The company is also constantly looking to expand into new sectors and geographies. For instance, earlier this year, Realty Income and Singapore investment firm GIC announced a $1.5 billion joint venture to invest in and make long-term net leases for build-to-suit U.S. logistics properties. Build-to-suit is when a developer builds a facility specifically to meet a tenant's exact specifications.

The joint venture will also provide construction financing for several industrial projects to be built in Mexico and sold to Realty Income upon completion.

The monthly dividend company with a tremendous track record

The longtime draw of Realty Income has been, and will likely continue to be, the company's high dividend and track record of paying and raising it. The company's trailing-12-month dividend yield is 4.8%, and Realty pays dividends monthly.

Realty Income has also managed to pay and increase its annual dividend for more than three decades, putting it among an elite group of companies whose dividends have not been reduced during recessions, pandemics, and other catastrophic events that have shaken the broader stock market. Since listing on the New York Stock Exchange in 1994, Realty Income has increased its dividend at a 4.2% compound annual growth rate.

There's no reason Realty can't continue this amazing streak for years, if not decades, to come. As I mentioned earlier, a good way to measure a company's ability to cover and raise its dividend is to look at its earnings power and free cash flow. A key metric for REITs, which essentially measures free cash flow, is adjusted funds from operations (AFFO).

Funds from operations is initially calculated by adjusting net income for depreciation and amortization expenses, gains from the sale of real estate, impairments of real estate, and other adjustments. Then you can get to AFFO by making further adjustments to account for items like capital expenditures and other noncash items.

Through the first nine months of 2025, Realty Income generated $3.19 in AFFO per share while paying cash dividends per common share of roughly $2.41, which is equivalent to about 76% of AFFO. That provides solid coverage of the dividend and ample room to increase it further.

So, based on the stock's 4.8% dividend yield, it would take a purchase of about $20,700 at today's price to generate that $1,000 in passive income.

Should you buy stock in Realty Income right now?

Before you buy stock in Realty Income, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Realty Income wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $519,015!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,086,211!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 941% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 3, 2026.

Bram Berkowitz has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Realty Income. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.