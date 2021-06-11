Investing 101: Understanding Growth Versus Value

The growth versus value debate is as old as stock investing itself. Usually, it is a question of style and personal preference; however, there are times when we hear of investors rotating between styles, which would suggest that both have their merits. That means which style you follow should be decided by circumstance, not dogma. Practicality always makes more sense than dogmatism, particularly in investing, but before you decide which to employ, you first must understand what the terms "growth" and "value" mean.

Growth Investing

Growth stocks are those whose value is derived not necessarily from profitability now or in the past, but from what people believe will happen in the future. They typically have high rates of revenue rather than profit growth. In fact, many of them are so busy investing to achieve that growth that they lose money most quarters. Even those that are profitable will generally have high price to earnings ratios (P/Es) (if you don't know how to tell if a stock has a cheap P/E ratio, check out my guide here).

Examples of growth stocks would be disruptors and tech stocks like Amazon (AMZN), Tesla (TSLA), and Netflix (NFLX), or companies in new industries, such as DraftKings (DKNG), or maybe some pot stocks. They typically don’t pay a dividend, and if they do, it is so small as to be inconsequential. When you buy a growth stock, you are betting that the company will continue to grow in size, and therefore value, which will increase the stock price over time. Obviously, there is a risk in that strategy, but the rewards can be great, too.

Value Investing

Value stocks, on the other hand, are not about implied future value, but value right now. They are stocks whose price is lower than average based on their P/E, meaning that they are making good money, but the stock price doesn't reflecting that. They are usually mature companies in established industries such as energy, manufacturing, or banking, and usually pay decent dividends.

The theory behind value investing is that the economy is cyclical and that everything returns to the mean at some point. If these value stocks are not in industries that are terminal decline, they will bounce back to get closer to the average P/E of the market. The risk in value investing is that "at some point" could be a long way away. Energy stocks, for example, underperformed the market for a decade or so before showing strength this year: While they looked like value for a long time, investing in the sector offered little or no return beyond dividends.

Meanwhile, investing in tech over that period would have shown triple digit percentage profits in many cases.

That doesn’t mean, however, that value never has its day.

Which Style is Better?

Which is better is an understandable question, but there is no simple answer. The data on which style is better are decidedly mixed. Most studies, such as this one, from Financialplanning.com in 2015, show that over long periods of time, value has a slight edge, but that switches in shorter timescales, where growth can often be a big outperformer. That is what we saw, for example in the first nine months or so following the pandemic, when decent gains in value stocks were massively outstripped by the likes of TSLA, which gained around 1000%, and even stocks like Alphabet (GOOG) and Amazon that doubled from their lows.

There really seems to be no one style that is better, so that means that which to buy comes down to timing, which brings me to my next point:

When to Buy What

Typically, the time to buy growth stocks is when a strong economy is anticipated, and the time to buy value stocks is when expected economic growth actually arrives.

That makes perfect sense when you think about how worth is calculated in each case. Growth stocks’ appeal comes from looking forward to future growth, while value stocks are more about current and past performance. It is only logical that growth does better when good times are thought to be coming, and value outperforms when it is here.

There is one other factor to consider: the availability and cost of money. When monetary policy is loose and interest rates are low, it encourages speculation, and the high risk/high reward nature of growth investing has more appeal than the more conservative value approach. That is essentially what we have seen since the recession, which has been a factor in growth outperforming value for long periods over the last twelve years.

The Practical Approach for Long Term Investors

For most investors, who buy stocks in their 401ks and other savings accounts with long time horizons, trying to time the market and switch between styles is neither practical, nor appealing. In those cases, the answer, as is so often the case for longer-term investments, is diversification.

Simply invest in both growth and value funds. You will see outperformance by one of the two at various times, but if you reinvest dividends and rebalance at least once a year, those differences will smooth out over time.

The other answer, of course, is to just ignore growth and value altogether and buy a low-cost index fund. If you do that, though, bear in mind that generally speaking, the Dow skews more towards value, while the Nasdaq and, to a lesser extent the S&P 500 recently, are more about growth.

The "growth versus value" debate can get heated, but, as you can see, the results are usually inconclusive. Whether you choose one or a combination of both as your core strategy, never forget that the most important factor in long term success is the quality, not the style, of the companies whose stocks you buy. Whether looking for growth or value, there is no substitute for well-run companies with good products, and that should be the most important factor in stock selection for any investor’s portfolio.

