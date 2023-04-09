Investing $1,000 In These 2 Top Stocks Would Be a Great Move

Following last year's downturn, history suggests that things will be much better for investors as bear markets rarely happen two years in a row. So far -- even with economic concerns and a potential recession looming -- 2023 is proving to be pretty good for equities. A sustained growth period is likely, so now is a good time for investors to consider putting their money to work in the stock market.

For those with $1,000 that isn't being saved for emergencies, here are two excellent stocks to buy today: HCA Healthcare (NYSE: HCA) and Regeneron (NASDAQ: REGN).

1. HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare is a leading hospital chain in the U.S. It makes money based on occupancy rates in its 182 hospitals (among other facilities) and based on the services physicians order for their patients. Last year, the company struggled with several problems, including labor supply shortages, higher expenses fueled by inflation, and the lingering effects of the pandemic on its business.

For instance, occupancy levels in HCA Healthcare's hospitals would soar along with the number of cases of COVID-19 and then drop back down, sometimes rendering year-over-year comparisons difficult. Another aspect is HCA Healthcare's heavy reliance on (more expensive) contract labor during the pandemic.

However, the company has weathered the storm relatively well and has even performed much better than the broader market in the past year. In 2022, HCA Healthcare's revenue increased by just 2.5% year over year to $60.2 billion. The company's adjusted earnings per share of $16.89 declined compared to the $17.50 reported in 2021.

HCA Healthcare does not expect much stronger top line growth in 2023. Management guided for annual revenue between $61.5 billion and $63.5 billion. At the midpoint, that would represent an increase of almost 4%. Even so, HCA Healthcare is an excellent stock thanks to the services it offers that will benefit from important long-term trends.

People don't get to choose when they are sick, nor do most want to cut out potential lifesaving trips to the hospital. That makes the hospital chain business one that remains in fairly high demand through the highs and lows of the economy. HCA Healthcare has generally sought to attract more business by offering a broader range of services to deliver better clinical outcomes. This appeals to physicians, third-party payers, and, of course, patients themselves.

In addition, HCA Healthcare should succeed in decreasing its costs once it starts relying less on contract labor and economic conditions improve. And with an aging population, the need for HCA Healthcare's services will only grow. Investors can acquire three of the company's shares with $1,000, with some money left over. For patient investors, that move will pay for itself.

2. Regeneron

Leading biotech Regeneron is nearing critical regulatory milestones. The first concerns Eylea, a medicine for an eye disease called wet age-related macular degeneration that it co-markets with Bayer. Last year, Regeneron and Bayer announced positive results for a high-dose formulation of Eylea, which they recently submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for approval.This new high-dose version is just as effective while reducing the number of times patients need it administered.

Second, Regeneron recently reported positive results from a pivotal phase 3 study for Dupixent, a medicine for atopic dermatitis (eczema) co-marketed with Sanofi. The trial pitted Dupixent against a placebo in patients with uncontrolled chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) on current standards of care. Dupixent knocked it out of the park and seems on its way to becoming the first biologic approved to treat COPD, which, according to the company, is the third leading cause of death worldwide. No wonder Regeneron's shares soared on the news.

Eylea and Dupixent are by far the biotech's most important growth drivers. Although Regeneron's revenue declined by 24% last year to $12.17 billion, that was due to its coronavirus therapies losing steam.

These COVID-19 products were never part of Regeneron's long-term plans, however. And with Dupixent likely adding an important new indication, and a high-dose version of Eylea racing toward approval, the company is well-positioned to grow its top line for years. Investors can get one share of Regeneron's stock with $1,000 and have about $124 left over. This investment would be worth the money.

10 stocks we like better than HCA Healthcare

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and HCA Healthcare wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 8, 2023

Prosper Junior Bakiny has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends HCA Healthcare. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.