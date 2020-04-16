Investindustrial vehicle makes bid for 20% voting stake in Guala Closures

Banking

MILAN, April 16 (Reuters) - Special Packaging Solutions Investment, owned by private equity fund Investindustrial, said on Thursday it had launched a bid for up to 20% of the voting shares of Italian bottle caps maker Guala Closures GCL.MI.

The bidder said the offer was part of its strategy to invest in European mid-market companies that are leaders in their respective sectors. The investment is of a financial nature and there are no plans to delist Guala Closures, it said in a statement.

The bid, targeting some 15,166,000 ordinary shares in Guala Closures - equal to 22.6% of its share capital - at a price of 6 euros each, was for a total amount of around 91 million euros ($99 million), it added.

Guala Closures shares, which closed at 4.8 euros on Wednesday, failed to open on Thursday due to excessive volatility.

Founded in 1954, Guala Closures is the market leader in the production of aluminium and "non-refillable" closures, its website said. It makes caps for bottles or containers used for spirits, wine, water, other beverages, olive oil and pharma products.

In 2019 it reported group revenues of 607 million euros ($661.27 million) and adjusted core earnings (EBITDA) of 113.5 million euros.

Investindustrial was advised by Lazard.

($1 = 0.9179 euros)

