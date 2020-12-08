Investindustrial unit to offer 8.20 euros per share for Guala Closures

Adds details, background

MILAN, Dec 8 (Reuters) - European private equity firm Investindustrial said on Tuesday it had agreed to lift its stake in Guala Closures to just under half and would make a full takeover offer for the Italian bottle cap maker at 8.2 euros a share.

The group said its Special Packaging Solutions International (SPSI) unit had agreed to buy a 24.2% stake and a further 16.6% under certain conditions for 8.2 euros a share or around 228 million euros ($276.29 million), bringing its total holding to 48.9%.

Some shareholders had already committed to tender their shares, which would add another 5.2%, it said.

Guala Closures, a specialist in aluminium and non-refillable closures, was listed in Milan after a reverse merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) in 2017. Since then, its shares have fallen around 30%.

The company's top shareholder, a unit controlled by Chairman and Chief Executive Marco Giovannini, with a 24.3% stake and private equity firm Peninsula, which owns 8.8%, have not sold their stakes, the statement said.

Some minority shareholders, including investment group Alantra ALNTA.MC and Italian billionaire Leonardo Del Vecchio's holding company Delfin, agreed to sell their stakes but they will reinvest in the Investindustrial vehicle, it said.

On completion of the acquisitions, Investindustrial said it would launch a full takeover offer at 8.20 euros per share, a 26.6% premium on the average price over the past six months.

The private equity firm, which was advised by Lazard, said it aimed to delist the cap maker either through the takeover offer or through a merger with one of its other units.

In April, Investindustrial launched a bid to buy 22.6% of Guala's share capital at 6 euros a share, but the company's board rejected the offer and Investindustrial got only 4%.

($1 = 0.8252 euros)

(Reporting by James Mackenzie and Elisa Anzolin, editing by Gianluca Semeraro and Louise Heavens)

