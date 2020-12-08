Investindustrial unit to offer 8.20 euros per share for Guala Closures

MILAN, Dec 8 (Reuters) - European investment group Investindustrial said on Tuesday it had agreed to lift its stake in Guala Closures to 48.9% and would make a full takeover offer for the Italian packaging group at 8.2 euros a share.

The group said its Special Packaging Solutions International (SPSI) unit had acquired a 24.2% stake and had agreed to acquire a further 16.6% stake, bringing its total holding to 48.9%.

On completion of the acquisitions, Investindustrial said it would launch a full takeover offer for the group at 8.20 euros per share, a 26.6% premium on the average price over the past six months.

(Reporting by James Mackenzie, editing by Gianluca Semeraro)

