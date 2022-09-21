Investindustrial to buy 52% stake in Italy upmarket food chain Eataly

MILAN, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Investindustrial will buy a 52% stake in Eataly to speed up the Italian upmarket food chain's global expansion, the two companies said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

The deal envisages a capital increase worth 200 million euros ($198.14 million) as well as a further investment by Investindustrial to purchase shares held by the current shareholders.

($1 = 1.0094 euros)

(Reporting by Federico Maccioni, editing by Cristina Carlevaro)

