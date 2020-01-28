Investigators seek answers to chopper crash as NBA star, 8 others mourned

Investigators will continue after sunrise Tuesday to sift through the wreckage of Kobe Bryant's ill-fated helicopter that crashed in California, killing the former NBA star, his daughter and seven others on board, as they try to answer both the why and how of the accident.
