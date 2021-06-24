Investigators defend landmark Toshiba report, say stonewalled by Japan official

The investigators who revealed Toshiba Corp colluded with Japan's trade ministry to pressure foreign shareholders defended the integrity of their inquiry, pushing back against government criticism it was one-sided.

Takao Nakamura, one of the three lawyers who conducted the shareholder-commissioned investigation that exposed the corporate governance scandal at Toshiba, said the three did their best to include the viewpoint of a key figure in the saga even after they were stonewalled by a ministry official.

"We, as investigators, would argue against claims that question the reliability of the report," Nakamura, a partner at Wadakura Gate Law Office, told Reuters. He said his view was shared by his two co-investigators.

"It was compiled in a way that various criticism can be countered," he said of the investigation. Nakamura's comments mark the first time investigators have responded to the government's criticism.

