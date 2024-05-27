Investigator Resources Boosts Molyhil Project Estimates

Investigator Resources Ltd (AU:IVR) has released an update.

Investigator Resources Ltd has announced substantial upgrades to the Molyhil Tungsten-Molybdenum Project’s resource estimates, with a 150% increase in measured resource tonnage and a 200% rise in contained tungsten metal. The enhancements, stemming from a rigorous verification program and infill drilling, have significantly boosted resource confidence and are expected to contribute to the project’s viability. Additionally, the favorable market conditions for tungsten and molybdenum underscore the project’s potential as the company looks to progress towards production.

