News & Insights

Stocks

Investigator Resources Boosts Molyhil Project Estimates

May 27, 2024 — 07:28 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Investigator Resources Ltd (AU:IVR) has released an update.

Investigator Resources Ltd has announced substantial upgrades to the Molyhil Tungsten-Molybdenum Project’s resource estimates, with a 150% increase in measured resource tonnage and a 200% rise in contained tungsten metal. The enhancements, stemming from a rigorous verification program and infill drilling, have significantly boosted resource confidence and are expected to contribute to the project’s viability. Additionally, the favorable market conditions for tungsten and molybdenum underscore the project’s potential as the company looks to progress towards production.

For further insights into AU:IVR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.