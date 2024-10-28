News & Insights

Investigator Resources Announces Annual General Meeting

Investigator Resources Ltd (AU:IVR) has released an update.

Investigator Resources Ltd has announced its Annual General Meeting for shareholders, set for November 28, 2024, in Adelaide. Shareholders are encouraged to submit proxies and questions ahead of the meeting, where they can also participate in voting on proposed resolutions. The company advises monitoring its website for any updates or changes to the meeting arrangements.

