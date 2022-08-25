Investigation needed into possible supplies of jet fuel to Russian army by TotalEnergies - minister

PARIS, Aug 25 (Reuters) - An investigation is needed into whether French oil major TotalEnergries may have supplied jet fuel to the Russian army, a French minister said on Thursday.

"This is an extremely serious subject, so there needs to be an investigation into whether, voluntarily or involuntarily, there has been no bypass of either the sanctions or the energy that a company, French or other, has produced," French Transport Minister Clement Beaune said on France 2 television.

On Wednesday, Le Monde newspaper reported that TotalEnergies TTEF.PA was involved in supplying gas condensate to make jet fuel that may have been used by Russia's military in Ukraine, via the French firm's stake in a venture with Russia's Novatek.

Totalenergies, which unlike major Western rivals has held on to its assets in Russia despite criticism, said it did not operate infrastructure that would have supplied the Russian military and had no knowledge about any potential jet fuel production by its business partners.

