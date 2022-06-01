US Markets
QSR

Investigation finds Tim Hortons app violated privacy laws, says Canadian regulator

Contributor
Ismail Shakil Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DANIEL BECERRIL

Canadian coffee chain Tim Hortons' mobile app regularly tracked and recorded locations of its users even when their app was not open, violating the country's privacy laws, the Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada (OPC) said on Wednesday.

June 1 (Reuters) - Canadian coffee chain Tim Hortons' mobile app regularly tracked and recorded locations of its users even when their app was not open, violating the country's privacy laws, the Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada (OPC) said on Wednesday.

A joint investigation by federal and provincial authorities also found that Tim Hortons lacked a robust privacy management program for the app, which could have helped the company to identify and address many of the privacy issues, the OPC said in a statement.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa)

((ismail.shakil@tr.com; ; Tweet @ismail___s;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

QSR

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular