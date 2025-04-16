Investigating Privia Health Gr's Standing In Health Care Providers & Services Industry Compared To Competitors

In the dynamic and fiercely competitive business environment, conducting a thorough analysis of companies is crucial for investors and industry enthusiasts. In this article, we will perform an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Privia Health Gr (NASDAQ:PRVA) in relation to its major competitors in the Health Care Providers & Services industry. By closely examining crucial financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to offer valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Privia Health Gr Background

Privia Health Group Inc is a technology-driven, national physician-enablement company. It collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, improve patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering high-value care in both in-person and virtual care settings.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Privia Health Group Inc 219.91 4.62 1.75 0.7% $0.01 $0.05 4.55% CVS Health Corp 18.83 1.15 0.23 2.18% $4.03 $12.9 4.15% Labcorp Holdings Inc 25.57 2.35 1.47 1.77% $0.42 $0.9 9.76% Quest Diagnostics Inc 21.75 2.74 1.91 3.24% $0.51 $0.86 14.55% Fresenius Medical Care AG 24.10 0.89 0.67 0.48% $0.28 $1.27 1.95% DaVita Inc 13.63 96.62 1 102.13% $0.73 $1.07 4.73% Chemed Corp 29.60 7.69 3.68 7.67% $0.14 $0.23 9.23% Hims & Hers Health Inc 55.58 13.73 4.72 5.68% $0.02 $0.37 95.09% CorVel Corp 69.94 20.26 7.08 8.15% $0.04 $0.05 12.69% Option Care Health Inc 26.23 3.77 1.12 4.25% $0.11 $0.27 19.75% RadNet Inc 1327 4.36 2.17 0.59% $0.13 $0.07 13.49% Amedisys Inc 69.91 2.65 1.29 -1.79% $0.0 $0.25 4.78% Premier Inc 48.62 1.03 1.56 -5.23% $-0.06 $0.17 -14.15% Addus HomeCare Corp 23.46 1.86 1.49 2.04% $0.03 $0.1 7.52% Astrana Health Inc 37.51 2.15 0.80 -0.98% $0.01 $0.05 88.43% Pennant Group Inc 37.14 3.05 1.20 2.49% $0.01 $0.03 29.42% Average 121.92 10.95 2.03 8.84% $0.43 $1.24 20.09%

When closely examining Privia Health Gr, the following trends emerge:

At 219.91 , the stock's Price to Earnings ratio significantly exceeds the industry average by 1.8x , suggesting a premium valuation relative to industry peers.

The current Price to Book ratio of 4.62 , which is 0.42x the industry average, is substantially lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation.

With a relatively low Price to Sales ratio of 1.75 , which is 0.86x the industry average, the stock might be considered undervalued based on sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 0.7% that is 8.14% below the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits potential inefficiency in utilizing equity to generate profits.

With lower Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $10 Million , which is 0.02x below the industry average, the company may face lower profitability or financial challenges.

The company has lower gross profit of $50 Million , which indicates 0.04x below the industry average. This potentially indicates lower revenue after accounting for production costs.

The company's revenue growth of 4.55% is significantly lower compared to the industry average of 20.09%. This indicates a potential fall in the company's sales performance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio assesses the extent to which a company relies on borrowed funds compared to its equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When examining Privia Health Gr in comparison to its top 4 peers with respect to the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following information becomes apparent:

Privia Health Gr demonstrates a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers in the sector.

With a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, the company relies less on debt financing and maintains a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Privia Health Gr, the PE ratio is high compared to peers, indicating potential overvaluation. The PB and PS ratios are low, suggesting undervaluation relative to industry standards. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, Privia Health Gr lags behind its competitors, signaling weaker financial performance and growth prospects within the Health Care Providers & Services sector.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for PRVA

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Baird Maintains Outperform Outperform Apr 2025 Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight Apr 2025 Truist Securities Maintains Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for PRVA

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.