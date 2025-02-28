Investigating NVIDIA's Standing In Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment Industry Compared To Competitors

In the fast-paced and cutthroat world of business, conducting thorough company analysis is essential for investors and industry experts. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) in comparison to its major competitors within the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. By analyzing crucial financial metrics, market position, and growth potential, our objective is to provide valuable insights for investors and offer a deeper understanding of company's performance in the industry.

NVIDIA Background

Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence. Nvidia not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. Nvidia is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth NVIDIA Corp 40.87 36.96 22.84 30.42% $25.82 $28.72 77.94% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 26.26 7.19 10.65 9.05% $596.09 $512.38 38.84% Broadcom Inc 153.33 13.70 18.32 6.49% $7.29 $9.0 51.2% Texas Instruments Inc 36.79 10.30 11.24 7.02% $1.92 $2.31 -1.72% Qualcomm Inc 16.66 6.35 4.28 11.97% $4.23 $6.51 17.45% Advanced Micro Devices Inc 99.51 2.80 6.32 0.84% $1.69 $3.88 24.16% ARM Holdings PLC 171.50 21.40 37.44 4.05% $0.22 $0.95 19.3% Analog Devices Inc 71.52 3.17 11.95 1.11% $1.03 $1.43 -3.56% Micron Technology Inc 26.31 2.19 3.55 4.07% $4.3 $3.35 84.28% Microchip Technology Inc 100.21 5.09 6.52 -0.87% $0.21 $0.56 -41.89% STMicroelectronics NV 14.73 1.26 1.73 1.95% $0.74 $1.23 2.15% ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd 22.76 2.21 1.21 2.94% $28.59 $26.43 1.35% ON Semiconductor Corp 13.05 2.27 2.89 4.37% $0.62 $0.78 -14.65% United Microelectronics Corp 10.19 1.43 2.28 4.0% $29.73 $20.43 5.99% First Solar Inc 11.74 1.89 3.61 5.05% $0.58 $0.57 30.68% Skyworks Solutions Inc 19.73 1.61 2.56 2.54% $0.31 $0.44 -11.07% Lattice Semiconductor Corp 137.52 11.73 16.43 2.33% $0.02 $0.07 -31.17% Universal Display Corp 32.47 4.43 11.11 2.87% $0.06 $0.12 2.51% Qorvo Inc 253.21 1.96 1.80 1.22% $0.14 $0.39 -14.67% Average 67.64 5.61 8.55 3.94% $37.65 $32.82 8.84%

Upon analyzing NVIDIA, the following trends can be observed:

A Price to Earnings ratio of 40.87 significantly below the industry average by 0.6x suggests undervaluation. This can make the stock appealing for those seeking growth.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 36.96 relative to the industry average by 6.59x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 22.84, which is 2.67x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

With a Return on Equity (ROE) of 30.42% that is 26.48% above the industry average, it appears that the company exhibits efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The company has lower Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $25.82 Billion, which is 0.69x below the industry average. This potentially indicates lower profitability or financial challenges.

Compared to its industry, the company has lower gross profit of $28.72 Billion, which indicates 0.88x below the industry average, potentially indicating lower revenue after accounting for production costs.

The company is experiencing remarkable revenue growth, with a rate of 77.94%, outperforming the industry average of 8.84%.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a financial metric that helps determine the level of financial risk associated with a company's capital structure.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By evaluating NVIDIA against its top 4 peers in terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following observations arise:

When comparing the debt-to-equity ratio, NVIDIA is in a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers.

The company has a lower level of debt relative to its equity, indicating a more favorable balance between the two with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Key Takeaways

For NVIDIA, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest strong market sentiment and revenue multiples. A high ROE reflects efficient use of shareholder equity, while low EBITDA and gross profit may indicate operational challenges. The high revenue growth rate signals strong top-line performance relative to industry peers in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment sector.

