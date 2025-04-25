Investigating Microsoft's Standing In Software Industry Compared To Competitors

In the ever-evolving and intensely competitive business landscape, conducting a thorough company analysis is of utmost importance for investors and industry followers. In this article, we will carry out an in-depth industry comparison, assessing Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) alongside its primary competitors in the Software industry. By meticulously examining key financial metrics, market positioning, and growth prospects, we aim to offer valuable insights to investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Microsoft Background

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Microsoft Corp 31.21 9.51 11.05 8.17% $36.79 $47.83 12.27% Oracle Corp 32.28 23.05 7.04 19.27% $5.89 $9.94 6.4% ServiceNow Inc 127.35 19.16 17.09 4.66% $0.72 $2.44 18.63% Palo Alto Networks Inc 99.46 18.28 14.56 4.35% $0.41 $1.66 14.29% Fortinet Inc 44.57 51.85 13.05 43.82% $0.66 $1.35 17.31% Gen Digital Inc 24.57 7.18 4.03 7.48% $0.45 $0.79 4.01% Monday.Com Ltd 428.52 13.09 14.33 2.3% $0.07 $0.24 32.29% Dolby Laboratories Inc 28.07 2.91 5.60 2.72% $0.11 $0.32 13.13% CommVault Systems Inc 42.98 24.96 7.82 3.9% $0.02 $0.21 21.13% Qualys Inc 26.86 9.52 7.68 9.49% $0.05 $0.13 10.11% Progress Software Corp 46.51 5.89 3.25 2.51% $0.07 $0.19 28.88% Teradata Corp 18.54 15.53 1.21 19.38% $0.06 $0.24 -10.5% Rapid7 Inc 59.45 85.89 1.78 -25.97% $0.02 $0.15 5.36% Average 81.6 23.11 8.12 7.83% $0.71 $1.47 13.42%

By thoroughly analyzing Microsoft, we can discern the following trends:

At 31.21 , the stock's Price to Earnings ratio is 0.38x less than the industry average, suggesting favorable growth potential.

The current Price to Book ratio of 9.51 , which is 0.41x the industry average, is substantially lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation.

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 11.05 , which is 1.36x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 8.17% is 0.34% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

The Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $36.79 Billion is 51.82x above the industry average, highlighting stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

With higher gross profit of $47.83 Billion , which indicates 32.54x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

With a revenue growth of 12.27%, which is much lower than the industry average of 13.42%, the company is experiencing a notable slowdown in sales expansion.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a financial metric that helps determine the level of financial risk associated with a company's capital structure.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By considering the Debt-to-Equity ratio, Microsoft can be compared to its top 4 peers, leading to the following observations:

Microsoft is in a relatively stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers, as evidenced by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21 .

This implies that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity.

Key Takeaways

For Microsoft in the Software industry, the PE and PB ratios suggest the company is undervalued compared to its peers, indicating potential for growth. However, the high PS ratio implies that the stock may be overvalued based on its revenue. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, and gross profit, Microsoft shows strong performance, indicating efficient operations and profitability. The low revenue growth rate may be a concern for future prospects compared to industry peers.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for MSFT

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Goldman Sachs Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 Guggenheim Reiterates Neutral Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for MSFT

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.