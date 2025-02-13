Investigating Microsoft's Standing In Software Industry Compared To Competitors

In today's rapidly changing and fiercely competitive business landscape, it is essential for investors and industry enthusiasts to thoroughly analyze companies. In this article, we will conduct a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) against its key competitors in the Software industry. By examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Microsoft Background

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Microsoft Corp 32.96 10.05 11.67 8.17% $36.79 $47.83 12.27% Oracle Corp 42.11 35.04 8.91 25.66% $5.75 $9.97 8.64% ServiceNow Inc 143.63 21.11 18.64 4.06% $0.62 $2.33 21.34% Palo Alto Networks Inc 51.03 21.84 16.86 6.33% $0.45 $1.58 13.88% CrowdStrike Holdings Inc 852.22 35.01 29.06 -0.57% $0.05 $0.76 28.52% Fortinet Inc 47.65 55.26 13.96 90.26% $0.66 $1.24 13.0% Gen Digital Inc 26.89 7.86 4.41 7.48% $0.45 $0.79 4.01% Monday.Com Ltd 512.47 15.38 17.14 -1.28% $-0.02 $0.23 32.67% Dolby Laboratories Inc 30.73 3.19 6.14 2.72% $0.11 $0.32 13.13% CommVault Systems Inc 46.99 27.29 8.55 3.9% $0.02 $0.21 21.13% QXO Inc 23.51 1.21 21.42 -0.21% $-0.03 $0.01 -2.0% Qualys Inc 29.69 10.59 8.49 10.53% $0.05 $0.13 8.36% SolarWinds Corp 83.23 2.29 4 0.94% $0.07 $0.18 5.5% Progress Software Corp 37.07 5.64 3.37 0.27% $0.05 $0.18 21.47% Teradata Corp 21.22 17.72 1.38 32.0% $0.08 $0.27 0.46% Average 139.17 18.53 11.6 13.01% $0.59 $1.3 13.58%

Upon closer analysis of Microsoft, the following trends become apparent:

A Price to Earnings ratio of 32.96 significantly below the industry average by 0.24x suggests undervaluation. This can make the stock appealing for those seeking growth.

Considering a Price to Book ratio of 10.05, which is well below the industry average by 0.54x, the stock may be undervalued based on its book value compared to its peers.

The Price to Sales ratio of 11.67, which is 1.01x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 8.17% is 4.84% below the industry average, suggesting potential inefficiency in utilizing equity to generate profits.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $36.79 Billion, which is 62.36x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

With higher gross profit of $47.83 Billion, which indicates 36.79x above the industry average, the company demonstrates stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company is witnessing a substantial decline in revenue growth, with a rate of 12.27% compared to the industry average of 13.58%, which indicates a challenging sales environment.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio indicates the proportion of debt and equity used by a company to finance its assets and operations.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By analyzing Microsoft in relation to its top 4 peers based on the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights can be derived:

Among its top 4 peers, Microsoft has a stronger financial position with a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

This indicates that the company relies less on debt financing and maintains a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Microsoft in the Software industry, the PE and PB ratios suggest that the company is undervalued compared to its peers. However, the high PS ratio indicates that the market values Microsoft's sales more highly. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, and gross profit, Microsoft outperforms its peers, reflecting strong profitability and operational efficiency. The low revenue growth rate may indicate a need for Microsoft to focus on expanding its top line to align with industry trends.

